Do I need contents insurance as a renter?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Do I need contents insurance as a renter?

Isabella Stephan

Isabella Stephan

Content Writer

4 March 2026 | See disclaimer

Yes, if you’re renting you will need contents insurance to help cover your personal belongings in case of an unfortunate event. It’s a common misconception that your landlord’s insurance policy will cover your items, as their insurance will only cover the bricks and mortar of the building.

As a renter, you’re fully responsible for the contents inside the home, and if you were to experience a fire, theft or any other insured event, you would be up for the full cost of replacing your furniture, electronics, clothes and any other items you own. And with median rental prices reaching an all-time high with an increase of nearly 44 per cent in the last five years, it’s more important to consider the likes of a Renters Insurance policy.[1]

What does Renters Insurance cover?

Renters Insurance, which offers the same cover as our Contents Insurance policy, can provide cover by repairing or replacing your items in the event of an insured loss.

This includes high-value items such as furniture, household electrical appliances, kitchenware, clothing and shoes, tools and more.

Your policy covers you for a range of insured events such as:

  • Fire: Bushfires and grassfires affecting your belongings
  • Storm: The loss or damage from a direct lightning strike, storms or rainwater run-off
  • Theft or attempted theft: Lost possessions from break-ins
  • Escape of liquid: Burst pipes damaging your valuables
  • Impact: Damage to your contents from a vehicle or falling tree
  • Explosion: An explosion causing damage to your possessions
  • Natural disasters: Loss or damage from an Earthquake or Tsunami

Does contents insurance cover damage to the rental property?

Generally, no. Contents Insurance for renters does not cover damage to the rental property you reside in. Any damage that is caused to the physical building including the structure, walls, roof and floors, is your landlord’s responsibility to insure under a home insurance policy, often referred to as a Landlord Property Insurance policy. However, legal liability is also included in the Renters Insurance cover, which is crucial to have, whether you’re a renter or a home owner.

Legal liability is automatically included in Contents Insurance and covers your legal liability in case of an incident. This is in place just in case a person is accidentally injured or you cause loss or damage to someone else’s property.

For example, if a guest slips over on your wet floor and breaks a bone, you could be liable for the medical and legal costs involved. This is where your Legal Liability Cover under your Contents Insurance policy steps in, covering costs up to $20 million, if your claim is accepted and you have been found to be legally responsible.

Optional extras to suit your needs

As a renter, you can also choose to tailor your existing policy with optional covers to further protect your belongings if they suffer loss or damage as a result of an included optional cover. For the full details on the covered events, refer to the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS). These optional benefits include:

Accidental Damage Cover

Accidents happen all the time! From accidentally spilling wine on the carpet to your pet knocking over your favourite glass table, Accidental Damage Cover can protect your belongings from any mishaps that occur outside of the “ten insured events” covered under the Contents Cover.

Portable Contents Cover

Whenever you’re outside the home, our Personal Effects Cover can protect your items from loss or damage anywhere within Australia or New Zealand. You can protect a range of your items up to $1,000 under the Unspecified Personal Effects Cover including prams, cosmetics, jewellery and more.

Or, for some higher-value items worth more, you can individually insure them under Specified Personal Effects which can cover items from sporting equipment to mobile phones when outside of the home.

Commercial Storage Cover

If you’re in the middle of moving, travelling or completing renovations and need a commercial storage facility to keep your belongings, you can take out the Commercial Storage Cover to protect your valuables against loss or damage under the certain events covered. This can give you some peace of mind knowing your contents are protected even when they’re not under your roof.

How much does Renters Insurance Cost?

Your Renters Insurance cost depends on your Sum Insured and how much you’ve chosen to insure the value of your belongings as well as the risk profile of your insured address.

Before you purchase your policy, we recommend that you don’t guess the value of your belongings, but instead map out how much it would cost to replace all your contents by using our Contents Insurance Calculator to get an accurate estimate. This will help you figure out what your replacement value would be for your belongings.

It’s best to accurately define this figure, as under-insuring can leave you out-of-pocket and you don’t want to over-insure your prized possessions either.

Award-Winning Cover

In 2025, Money Magazine presented Budget Direct the Insurer of the Year title for the eleventh time and the Best of the Best Awards for Best-Value Home & Contents Insurance. Protect your belongings with cover that Australians trust and save a 15%^ discount on your first year’s premium when you buy a new contents policy online.

Quote First with Budget Direct Contents Insurance

Protect your personal belongings and internal fixtures with Budget Direct Contents Insurance. You can also choose optional Accidental Damage cover for loss or damage caused by sudden, unintended and unexpected events at your home.

Get a quote for Budget Direct Contents Insurance

See More Renters Guides

References

  1. ABC News, 2025, Rental prices have risen almost 44 per cent in five years Cotality review finds

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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