How to Prepare for a Storm or Cyclone
In Australia, heavy storms, especially thunderstorms, can cause heavy rainfall, lightning strikes and hail that can impact your home.
Storm and Cyclone Preparation Checklist
Here’s how you can prepare for storm season:
- Secure all loose items in your backyard or veranda including outdoor furniture, trampolines and building materials
- Clean and maintain your roof gutters
- Trim back overhanging branches and check whether any large trees pose a risk to your home
- Engage a professional to fix any damage to your roof
- Prepare a storm emergency kit
- Follow storm warning instructions in your area
You can also check the Bureau of Meteorology for more information. For more information here is a further guide on how to information. For more information here is a further guide on how to prepare for storm season.
How to prepare for Bushfire season
Preparing your property for Bushfire season is a smart move
Home Structure
- Clear leaves, twigs, bark and other debris from the roof and gutters. Purchase and test the effectiveness of gutter plugs.
- Enclose open areas under decks and floors.
- Install fine steel wire mesh screens on all windows, doors, vents and weep holes.
- Install metal gutter guards.
- Point LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinder relief valves — a fuel commonly used in most Australian BBQs — away from the house.
- Conduct maintenance checks on pumps, generators and water systems.
- Seal all gaps in the external roof and wall cladding.
Access Points
- Display a prominent house or lot number in case of an emergency.
- Provide access to fire trucks around your property (at least four metres high and four metres wide).
Garden and Backyard
- Reduce vegetation loads along the access path.
- Mow your grass regularly.
- Remove excess ground fuels and combustible material (long dry grass, dead leaves and branches).
- Trim low-lying branches two metres from the ground surrounding your home.
Personal Belongings
- Check you have enough protective clothing and equipment such as a waterproof torch.
- Relocate flammable items away from your home, including woodpiles, paper, boxes, crates, hanging baskets and garden furniture.
- Check your first-aid kit is fully stocked.
- Have a bushfire emergency plan.
- Follow bushfire warning instructions in your area. You can also check the Bureau of Meteorology for more information.
For more information here is a further guide on how to prepare for a bushfire.
How to prepare for a Flood
In Australia, floods are very unpredictable and can occur at any time during the year.
Flood Preparation Checklist
Here’s what you need to do to prepare for a flood:
- Prepare a home emergency plan
- Prepare an emergency plan for pets
- Develop an evacuation plan based on your home and its surrounding
- Identify risks around your home
- Fix faults around your home
- Purchase an emergency weather radio
- Remove leaves, debris, and other items around the home that could cause or contribute to flooding
- Store any products that contain poisons or chemicals on higher shelves to reduce potential contamination of floodwater.
- Prepare a checklist of emergency documents
- Follow flood warning instructions in your area. You can also check the Bureau of Meteorology for more information.
For more information here is a further guide on how to prepare for a flood in Australia.
How to Make a Claim
Home Insurance Claim
You can make a claim:
- Online
- By messaging with a team member
- By calling us on 1800 069 336
You can also follow our step-by-step instructions in the Home Claims Helper.
Car Insurance Claim
You can make a claim:
- Online
- By messaging with a team member
- By calling us on 1800 069 336
You can also follow our step-by-step instructions in the Car Claims Helper.