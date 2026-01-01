^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Prepare for Natural Disasters

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How to Prepare for a Bushfire

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How to Prepare for a Flood

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How to Make a Claim

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How to Prepare for a Storm or Cyclone

In Australia, heavy storms, especially thunderstorms, can cause heavy rainfall, lightning strikes and hail that can impact your home.

Storm and Cyclone Preparation Checklist

Here’s how you can prepare for storm season:

  • Secure all loose items in your backyard or veranda including outdoor furniture, trampolines and building materials
  • Clean and maintain your roof gutters
  • Trim back overhanging branches and check whether any large trees pose a risk to your home
  • Engage a professional to fix any damage to your roof
  • Prepare a storm emergency kit
  • Follow storm warning instructions in your area

You can also check the Bureau of Meteorology for more information. For more information here is a further guide on how to information. For more information here is a further guide on how to prepare for storm season.

How to prepare for Bushfire season

Preparing your property for Bushfire season is a smart move

Home Structure

  • Clear leaves, twigs, bark and other debris from the roof and gutters. Purchase and test the effectiveness of gutter plugs.
  • Enclose open areas under decks and floors.
  • Install fine steel wire mesh screens on all windows, doors, vents and weep holes.
  • Install metal gutter guards.
  • Point LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas) cylinder relief valves — a fuel commonly used in most Australian BBQs — away from the house.
  • Conduct maintenance checks on pumps, generators and water systems.
  • Seal all gaps in the external roof and wall cladding.

Access Points

  • Display a prominent house or lot number in case of an emergency.
  • Provide access to fire trucks around your property (at least four metres high and four metres wide).

Garden and Backyard

  • Reduce vegetation loads along the access path.
  • Mow your grass regularly.
  • Remove excess ground fuels and combustible material (long dry grass, dead leaves and branches).
  • Trim low-lying branches two metres from the ground surrounding your home.

Personal Belongings

  • Check you have enough protective clothing and equipment such as a waterproof torch.
  • Relocate flammable items away from your home, including woodpiles, paper, boxes, crates, hanging baskets and garden furniture.
  • Check your first-aid kit is fully stocked.
  • Have a bushfire emergency plan.
  • Follow bushfire warning instructions in your area. You can also check the Bureau of Meteorology for more information.

For more information here is a further guide on how to prepare for a bushfire.

How to prepare for a Flood

In Australia, floods are very unpredictable and can occur at any time during the year.

Flood Preparation Checklist

Here’s what you need to do to prepare for a flood:

  • Prepare a home emergency plan
  • Prepare an emergency plan for pets
  • Develop an evacuation plan based on your home and its surrounding
  • Identify risks around your home
  • Fix faults around your home
  • Purchase an emergency weather radio
  • Remove leaves, debris, and other items around the home that could cause or contribute to flooding
  • Store any products that contain poisons or chemicals on higher shelves to reduce potential contamination of floodwater.
  • Prepare a checklist of emergency documents
  • Follow flood warning instructions in your area. You can also check the Bureau of Meteorology for more information.

For more information here is a further guide on how to prepare for a flood in Australia.

How to Make a Claim

Home Insurance Claim

You can make a claim:

You can also follow our step-by-step instructions in the Home Claims Helper.

Car Insurance Claim

You can make a claim:

You can also follow our step-by-step instructions in the Car Claims Helper.