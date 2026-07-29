Tips For Renovating Your Home

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Tips For Renovating Your Home

A couple stands in their living room around renovations
Isabella Stephan

Isabella Stephan

Content Writer

29 July 2026 | See disclaimer

Renovations around the country have reached an all-time high. In 2025, about one in every three households across Australia took on a renovation, with average kitchen renovations costing over $27,000 and bathroom renovations costing $19,000. [1]

Building construction costs have risen 3.4 per cent over the past twelve months. [2] Coupled with the Housing Industry Association (HIA) Trades Availability Index recording -0.47 at the end of 2025, indicating a significant shortage of skilled tradespeople, [3] the cost of renovating is increasing.

Due to expensive materials and fewer trades, the need to make smart renovation planning is more important now than ever. Wanting to improve your home with renovations can be a great way to add value to your property; however, it can also be an overwhelming task to take on, especially with current costs.

With careful planning and a review of your insurance cover, you may be able to work towards staying within budget while also making sure your property is appropriately covered.

Plan Your Renovation

When it comes to renovating, it’s important that you don’t underestimate how much it will all cost. Carefully define the exact parameters of what you want to achieve, and then consider seeking several quotes from different tradespeople. It’s worth factoring in additional costs, including extra insurance, permits, inspection fees, levies or council application fees, and considering your particular objectives for the home renovation.

Careful planning and preparation are essential parts of any home renovation. It could be worth taking the time to understand your costs, gather quotes, consider timings and familiarise yourself with all necessary regulations. Before you start spending money on materials, supplies or labour, you may need to make sure you’re comfortable with the plans you have in place.

Setting a budget and working to keep within it is an important part of any renovation, though it’s equally worth being mindful of where costs are cut.

We all have different priorities when renovating our homes, and if you cut corners on labour or materials, it could mean additional maintenance and repair costs down the track.

This is especially true for DIY projects where professional guidance may have been beneficial. It could also be worth looking to engage any trades early, as the vacancy rate for technicians and trade workers was recently at 56.1 per cent at the end of 2025, meaning availability may be limited, and prices could be higher. [4]

Let Your Insurer Know

Before undertaking any home renovation work, always contact your home and contents insurance provider to let them know about the planned work before it begins. This is often an obligation to tell your insurer about any planned renovation or construction, as it may affect your cover. There is no ‘blanket policy’ with insurers in Australia regarding what they do or don’t cover during renovations, and each insurance company is different, so it’s your responsibility to inform them of your plans and seek advice on the questions you have.

Renovation cover depends on your individual insurer, your individual policy and the type and extent of building works being carried out as part of the renovation. You should confirm the full details with your insurer so there are no doubts in your mind about what you’re covered for during the renovations. For new policies or renewal policies starting, ensure all relevant renovation details are disclosed.

If you’re going to be away from your home for an extended period of time, this can also affect your insurance cover due to a long period of unoccupancy. Before any work commences, it could be worth checking with your insurer to understand whether you may have cover under legal liability while renovating.

Budgeting for Your Renovation

Between the Australian Bureau of Statistics reporting a surge of up to 50 per cent in material costs, and the HIA Trades Availability Index recording a low in trade employment, [5] it may be worth considering a contingency buffer to help manage unexpected costs during your renovation.

We suggest that while undertaking renovations in the current climate, budgeting for 5 to 10 per cent of your property’s current value can help ensure you can handle any emergencies or surprises that may happen. [6]

It’s best for home owners to keep in mind that a completed renovation is also likely to affect their home insurance. Because a recently renovated home may have a higher replacement cost, this could mean a higher sum insured is required (also known as the amount to rebuild your house from the ground up).

Forgetting or neglecting to accurately update this figure to match your current home can potentially lead to underinsurance. This means, although you may have home insurance, if your house is destroyed by an insured event and your sum insured is low, you’ll be out of pocket to pay the difference.

To help you decide what you think your home is worth, you can use the Home and Contents Replacement Cost Calculator.

Choosing and Managing Your Trades

If you hire builders to carry out renovation work, it’s worth taking the time to understand the full implications of the contract. Finding the right contractors can be a challenge to research, and it’s understandable to feel this way. Securing a fair price is just one consideration. It’s also worth finding tradespeople who are available to do the work you require and who conduct themselves with professionalism and care.

When hiring contractors, it could be helpful to gather multiple quotes to compare against your budget, request contracts in writing and verify your tradespeople by checking their licences before engaging them. Depending on the state you reside in, you can check their licence through the following verification resources:

State verification resource:

Queensland Building and Construction Commission

New South Wales Government

Victoria Building and Plumbing Commission

Government of Western Australia

Government of South Australia

Tasmanian Government

ACT Government

Northern Territory Government

Although you’re responsible for your own insurance cover and legal liability, typical insurance policies won’t cover damage or injury to anyone employed to work at your property. To ensure your contractors are also covered, you’ll need to confirm their public liability insurance or home builders’ insurance provided by their business before any work begins. [7] If a renovation is commenced by an unlicensed worker, you may be liable to cover a worker’s injuries if they unfortunately injure themselves while working on your property. This is why it’s in your best interest to make sure they have the right insurance cover to protect yourself from possible and unforeseen financial risks.

Keeping Your Home Safe and Insured During the Renovation

To protect your home during your renovations, take these few steps to ensure your asset is properly insured.

  1. Notify your insurer

    2. Let your insurer know before any renovations from qualified tradespeople begin. You’ll need to let your insurer know about the types of building work you’re looking to complete and if the home will be unoccupied during any period of the renovations.

  2. Check your policy for cover

    3. If you’re leaving your home unoccupied during some of the renovations, this may not be covered, which is why it’s important to let your insurer know. To make sure you’re covered, it’s worth speaking to your home insurance provider and checking the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) carefully to understand your policy for any additional excesses or conditions.

  3. Confirm your builder’s licence and insurance

    4. Verify the licence from your builder and their building and liability insurance. As some insurers don’t cover your legal liability for buildings under construction, verifying your builder’s insurance can help protect yourself from risk.

  4. Review your sum insured

    5. Once some renovations are completed, it could be worth reviewing your home’s sum insured amount, as further rebuild costs may have been added to your property.

It may be best to consider increasing your sum insured to avoid any potential for underinsurance. As Master Builders Queensland reports, the cost to build a new home has risen by $10,000 to $15,000, [5] and an outdated sum insured could leave you severely out of pocket, which would not just be devastating but may impact your financial wellbeing.

Are you renovating? Make sure your home insurance protects you. Get a Home and Contents Insurance Quote online and save 30%^ on your first year’s premium.

Protect What You’ve Built Post-Renovation

Renovating your home is a significant milestone, and taking a few steps along the way may help ensure your property remains appropriately covered throughout the process.

This could include reviewing your sum insured to reflect any changes in your home’s rebuild cost, letting your insurer know about any new additions, such as an extension, solar panels, or a deck, and keeping all compliance certificates and warranties stored safely for future reference.

Get a Home Insurance Quote
See More Home Improvements Guides

References

  1. Magic New, 2025, Home Renovation Statistics 2025: What Australian Homeowners Are Spending, Building & Regretting
  2. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2026, Producer Price Indexes, Australia
  3. Housing Industry Association, 2026, Skilled labour remains a constraint
  4. Australian Government, 2025, Occupation Shortage Report
  5. Master Builders Queensland, 2026, Rising construction costs increase pressure on Queensland's housing supply
  6. Duotax, 2025, How Renovations Affect Property Values in Australia
  7. Gouldson Legal, 2017, Was a worker injured on your property?

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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