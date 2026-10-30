On this page:

Why roof maintenance matters

Your roof is your home’s first line of defence against Australia’s weather, from severe storms to blistering heat. When it’s in good shape, your roof keeps water out and your home structurally sound. But damage like a cracked tile can quickly lead to issues like water-damaged ceilings and mould in your home.

The good news is that most roof problems start small, and if they’re caught early, they can be straightforward and affordable to fix. Left alone, they risk becoming expensive issues that can affect your insurance coverage.

Roof maintenance and your Home Insurance

Your Budget Direct Home Insurance policy covers sudden, unexpected damage from insured events like storms, hail, fire and lightning. But it doesn’t cover the inevitability of your home’s tiles, gutters, pointing, seals and timbers from naturally aging. That’s called wear and tear, and as a homeowner, it’s your responsibility to stay on top of regular maintenance.

If you make a Home Insurance claim and wear-and-tear or maintenance issues are found, they may need to be resolved before or alongside any insured repairs. Every claim is different and assessed on its own circumstances. The best way to protect yourself is simply to maintain your home. Good maintenance habits mean that when something unexpected does happen, your claim is on the strongest possible footing.

The real cost of roof problems

Prevention is far cheaper than repairing or replacing a roof. To put it in perspective, below are some potential costs to replace a roof on a 200 square metre home.

Roof type Estimated cost of replacement Metal roof $10,000 - $14,000 Concrete and asphalt tiles $8,000 - $12,000 Terracotta tiles $16,000 - $22,000 Slate tiles $40,000 - $100,000

Gutter type Cost per lineal metre Vinyl (PVC) $30 - $35 Zincalume $30 - $50 Colour-coated Zincalume $45 - $67 Stainless steel $85 - $160

Costs are estimates only and will vary by location, contractor and materials.

How to inspect your roof for issues

You don’t need to be on your roof to conduct a useful inspection, and staying on the ground is the safest approach.

During and after rain, check that:

Water drains away from your home. Water pooling against external walls can seep into your foundations

There are no damp patches or discolouration low on your home’s external walls

Garden beds next to your home aren’t holding water against the walls

Inspecting your roof from the ground

Take a walk around your home and look up at your roof. A pair of binoculars can help you get a closer look at the tiles and ridge capping without climbing on your roof. Check your roof after storms or at the start of each season to catch damage early.

What you might see Why it matters What to do Cracked, chipped or missing tiles Can let water into your home, leading to ceiling and wall damage Call a roofing professional to inspect and repair Lifted or displaced tiles Can worsen with heat and rain, allowing water under the roof Call a professional roofer Debris build-up in roof valleys Blocks water flow and can cause leaks and structural damage Call a professional roofing company to clear Overflowing gutters during rain Gutters are blocked, and water is not draining away properly Clean your gutters (see how to do this below) Water pooling at the base of downpipes The downpipe may be blocked or directing water toward your home’s foundations Check for blockages; call a professional if needed Rust staining on external walls Can indicate leaking or corroding gutters or downpipes Inspect gutters and arrange for repair or replacement Sagging gutters The gutter may be weighed down by debris or pulling away from the fascia Clear gutters; call a professional if refixing is needed

What to look for inside your home

Some of the clearest signs of a roof or gutter problem show up on your ceilings and walls. Check these areas regularly, especially after heavy rain.

What you might see Why it matters What to do Water stains or brown marks on the ceiling Likely caused by cracked or lifted tiles, or blocked gutters Have a roofer inspect and seal any issues promptly Bubbling or peeling ceiling paint Water is getting into the ceiling cavity Have a professional fix the issue as soon as possible Damp smell or musty odour Can signal hidden moisture, often from blocked gutters or a leaky roof Inspect gutters and call a professional roofer to assess Mould on internal walls or near cornices Often linked to moisture from above or behind the wall Clean the mould and fix the source with professional help Damp or wet insulation in the roof cavity Indicates an ongoing leak Call a professional roofer to identify and fix the source

Gutters and downpipes: Easy to overlook, important to check

Gutters and downpipes do a simple but critical job: they move rainwater off your roof and away from your home. When they’re blocked with leaves, twigs and debris, water has nowhere to go — it overflows, soaks into walls and ceilings, damages fascias and can affect your foundations. In bushfire-prone areas, dry leaf litter in gutters also adds fuel load, which is why it’s important to keep them clear at all times.

How often: Clean your gutters at least twice a year: once in autumn after leaves have fallen, and once in late spring before storm season arrives. If you have large trees nearby, you may need to clear your gutters more often. See our step-by-step guide on cleaning your gutters safely.

Seasonal maintenance checklist

Regular, seasonal checks can help you stay ahead of major problems. Here’s a simple guide on what to do and when.

Spring (Sep–Nov) Getting ready for summer storms: Clean gutters and flush downpipes to clear winter debris

Check the roof from the ground for damage from winter rain and winds

Trim tree branches overhanging the roof

Book a professional roof inspection if it has been over three years since the last inspection Summer (Dec–Feb) Intense storms can expose and worsen existing problems: After any significant storm, check your roof from the ground for any missing or cracked tiles

Check the gutters for damage and debris from summer storms

Check your ceilings and walls inside for water stains or dampness

Consider having a professional check the silicone and sealant around your chimneys and skylights Autumn (Mar–May) Prepare for the wet and windy months ahead: Clean gutters thoroughly. This is the most important gutter clean of the year while leaves are falling.

Clear any debris from the roof valleys

Inspect the roof from the ground for damage from the summer months

Check inside for any damp patches or staining that appeared over the summer Winter (Jun–Aug) Heavy rain and wind put pressure on your roof: Do a mid-winter gutter check if you have large trees nearby

Check ceilings and walls for new water staining or dampness after heavy rain

Inspect your roof from the ground after any significant storm or wind events

After severe weather Don't wait for the next seasonal inspection. Check from the ground for cracked, missing or shifted tiles

Check gutters for damage or blockages caused by storm debris

Check ceilings and walls inside for any new dampness or staining

Take photos of any damage you find (this can help support an insurance claim if needed)

Quick reference: How often to inspect your roof

Task How often Clean gutters and flush downpipes At least twice a year (more if you’re located near trees) Ground-level roof inspection Each season and after severe weather Internal check (ceilings, walls) Each season and also after severe weather events Trim overhanging branches Annually or as needed Professional roof inspection Every three to five years, or after significant storm damage

DIY vs professional: Knowing your limits

Some roof maintenance tasks are perfectly safe to do yourself, but some routine jobs aren’t. It’s important to know what you can do yourself and when to call a professional, who has the tools, training and insurance to do the work safely and to the standard your insurer expects. If you use an unlicensed contractor and something goes wrong, it can affect your ability to make a claim.

What you can do safely yourself When to call a professional Inspect your roof from the ground (use binoculars for a closer look) Cracked, missing or lifted tiles Check ceilings and walls inside for signs of water damage Water stains or dampness inside your home Clean gutters and flush downpipes (safely, with a buddy) Gutters that need repair, rehanging or replacement Trim branches and vegetation around your roof The tree branches are too large to cut down yourself Clear debris from roof valleys if accessible and safe (you can use a leafblower from the ground) Debris build-up in the roof valleys you can't safely access Check that the downpipes are securely fastened to the walls The downpipes are in need of repair

How to find a good roofing professional

Here’s what to look for and what to avoid when hiring someone to fix your roof.

Green flag Red flag Licensed and insured with current certifications No licence, insurance or certifications Provides written quotes with a clear scope of work Unwilling to provide references or written quotes. Requests full payment before work starts. Offers a warranty on workmanship and materials No warranty offered on work or materials Has verifiable references and positive reviews Doesn't have an online presence or positive reviews Happy to answer your questions and explain the work Vague about what work will be done or why.

Always check that your roofer holds a current contractor’s licence for your state. You can verify their credentials through your state’s building regulator — for example, the QBCC in Queensland, NSW Fair Trading in New South Wales or the VBA in Victoria.

Records you may need to lodge a claim

It’s worth holding onto:

Receipts and reports from any licensed tradesperson who worked on your roof

Photos of your roof condition before and after any repairs

Professional inspection reports

Always read your Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) to understand exactly what is and isn’t covered under your policy, and what your maintenance obligations are. If you’re unsure, call your insurer.

Ready to get started?

Integrating simple roof maintenance into your home routine can save you from spending thousands later. Your roof doesn’t ask for much: a walk around your home, a gutter clean before storm season and a professional inspection every few years. These small maintenance tasks can go a long way toward keeping your home safe, avoiding costly repairs and making sure you’re covered when you need it most.

Key takeaways: Clean your gutters at least twice a year, with a buddy for safety

Inspect your roof from the ground each season and after severe weather

Look inside your home for early warning signs, including water stains and damp patches

Book a professional roof inspection every three to five years

Keep your home in good condition — your insurance covers insured events, not wear and tear

Hold onto receipts and photos of any roof work you have done

See More Maintaining Your Home Guides