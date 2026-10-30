^ Online Discount and Combined Discount Terms and Conditions

Effective for new policies quoted on or after 20 August 2026.

Online Discount

  • An online discount of 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new policy that is purchased or Quoted Online (Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Online Discount is available to customers who obtain an insurance quote online but purchase the insurance via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.

  • The Online Discount is available for the following types of policies:

    • Car insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Home insurance: Combined Home and Contents, Home Building, Contents
    • Motorcycle insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Pet insurance
    • Travel insurance
  • If a customer makes amendments to their policy during the first year requiring a recalculation of the premium payable, the Online Discount may not apply from the date of any such amendments.
  • The Online Discount does not apply to our Roadside Assistance product where that product is purchased in conjunction with car insurance.

Combined Discount

  • A discount of up to 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new combined Home and Contents policy if purchased in a single transaction (as opposed to purchasing separate policies for each) (Combined Discount).
  • The Combined Discount does not apply if a customer purchases a standalone Home Building only or Contents only policy and later adds the other cover type in a subsequent transaction.
  • If any amendment is made to a combined Home and Contents insurance policy (other than the cancellation of either the Home Building or Contents cover) in the first year, the Combined Discount percentage that will be applied to calculate the amended premium will be the same as the Combined Discount percentage that was applied at policy inception.
  • If either the Home Building or Contents cover is cancelled during the first year, the Combined Discount will no longer apply to the premium on the remaining cover for the balance of the first year.
  • The application of the Combined Discount cannot take the premium for a combined Home and Contents policy below the premium, plus $5, that would apply to the Home Building insurance or Contents insurance policies if purchased separately.
  • A customer purchasing combined Home and Contents insurance can obtain the benefit of both the Online Discount and Combined Discount if the terms and conditions for both those discounts are satisfied.

Conditions

  • Discounts are for the first year of a new policy only. They do not apply on renewal. Existing customers are not eligible for the discounts if they seek to take out a new policy for an item that is already insured with us rather than renewing their existing policy.
  • Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. They do not apply to government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  • For some of our products there are minimum premiums that apply. Any discount a customer may be eligible for may be reduced if it would have the effect of reducing the final premium to below any applicable minimum premium level.
  • In some cases, rounding processes might mean that the actual discount that is applied is 1c more or less than the exact percentage that is represented.
  • Discounts may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which they apply varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact policyholders who have already purchased their policy.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount Terms and Conditions

  • A 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased or Quoted Online (Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount is available to customers who obtain a quote online but purchase the membership via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.
  • This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to, or purchased in conjunction with, a Car Insurance Policy.
  • The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount offer may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which it is applied varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact members who have already purchased Roadside Assistance.

How to maintain your roof: A practical guide for Australian homeowners

Isabella Stephan

Content Writer

30 October 2026 | See disclaimer

On this page:

Why roof maintenance matters

Your roof is your home’s first line of defence against Australia’s weather, from severe storms to blistering heat. When it’s in good shape, your roof keeps water out and your home structurally sound. But damage like a cracked tile can quickly lead to issues like water-damaged ceilings and mould in your home.

The good news is that most roof problems start small, and if they’re caught early, they can be straightforward and affordable to fix. Left alone, they risk becoming expensive issues that can affect your insurance coverage.

Roof maintenance and your Home Insurance

Your Budget Direct Home Insurance policy covers sudden, unexpected damage from insured events like storms, hail, fire and lightning. But it doesn’t cover the inevitability of your home’s tiles, gutters, pointing, seals and timbers from naturally aging. That’s called wear and tear, and as a homeowner, it’s your responsibility to stay on top of regular maintenance.

If you make a Home Insurance claim and wear-and-tear or maintenance issues are found, they may need to be resolved before or alongside any insured repairs. Every claim is different and assessed on its own circumstances. The best way to protect yourself is simply to maintain your home. Good maintenance habits mean that when something unexpected does happen, your claim is on the strongest possible footing.

The real cost of roof problems

Prevention is far cheaper than repairing or replacing a roof. To put it in perspective, below are some potential costs to replace a roof on a 200 square metre home.

Roof type Estimated cost of replacement
Metal roof $10,000 - $14,000
Concrete and asphalt tiles $8,000 - $12,000
Terracotta tiles $16,000 - $22,000
Slate tiles $40,000 - $100,000
Gutter type Cost per lineal metre
Vinyl (PVC) $30 - $35
Zincalume $30 - $50
Colour-coated Zincalume $45 - $67
Stainless steel $85 - $160

Costs are estimates only and will vary by location, contractor and materials.

How to inspect your roof for issues

You don’t need to be on your roof to conduct a useful inspection, and staying on the ground is the safest approach.

During and after rain, check that:

  • Water drains away from your home. Water pooling against external walls can seep into your foundations
  • There are no damp patches or discolouration low on your home’s external walls
  • Garden beds next to your home aren’t holding water against the walls

Inspecting your roof from the ground

Take a walk around your home and look up at your roof. A pair of binoculars can help you get a closer look at the tiles and ridge capping without climbing on your roof. Check your roof after storms or at the start of each season to catch damage early.

What you might see Why it matters What to do
Cracked, chipped or missing tiles Can let water into your home, leading to ceiling and wall damage Call a roofing professional to inspect and repair
Lifted or displaced tiles Can worsen with heat and rain, allowing water under the roof Call a professional roofer
Debris build-up in roof valleys Blocks water flow and can cause leaks and structural damage Call a professional roofing company to clear
Overflowing gutters during rain Gutters are blocked, and water is not draining away properly Clean your gutters (see how to do this below)
Water pooling at the base of downpipes The downpipe may be blocked or directing water toward your home’s foundations Check for blockages; call a professional if needed
Rust staining on external walls Can indicate leaking or corroding gutters or downpipes Inspect gutters and arrange for repair or replacement
Sagging gutters The gutter may be weighed down by debris or pulling away from the fascia Clear gutters; call a professional if refixing is needed

What to look for inside your home

Some of the clearest signs of a roof or gutter problem show up on your ceilings and walls. Check these areas regularly, especially after heavy rain.

What you might see Why it matters What to do
Water stains or brown marks on the ceiling Likely caused by cracked or lifted tiles, or blocked gutters Have a roofer inspect and seal any issues promptly
Bubbling or peeling ceiling paint Water is getting into the ceiling cavity Have a professional fix the issue as soon as possible
Damp smell or musty odour Can signal hidden moisture, often from blocked gutters or a leaky roof Inspect gutters and call a professional roofer to assess
Mould on internal walls or near cornices Often linked to moisture from above or behind the wall Clean the mould and fix the source with professional help
Damp or wet insulation in the roof cavity Indicates an ongoing leak Call a professional roofer to identify and fix the source

Gutters and downpipes: Easy to overlook, important to check

Gutters and downpipes do a simple but critical job: they move rainwater off your roof and away from your home. When they’re blocked with leaves, twigs and debris, water has nowhere to go — it overflows, soaks into walls and ceilings, damages fascias and can affect your foundations. In bushfire-prone areas, dry leaf litter in gutters also adds fuel load, which is why it’s important to keep them clear at all times.

How often: Clean your gutters at least twice a year: once in autumn after leaves have fallen, and once in late spring before storm season arrives. If you have large trees nearby, you may need to clear your gutters more often. See our step-by-step guide on cleaning your gutters safely.

Seasonal maintenance checklist

Regular, seasonal checks can help you stay ahead of major problems. Here’s a simple guide on what to do and when.

Spring (Sep–Nov)

Getting ready for summer storms:

  • Clean gutters and flush downpipes to clear winter debris
  • Check the roof from the ground for damage from winter rain and winds
  • Trim tree branches overhanging the roof
  • Book a professional roof inspection if it has been over three years since the last inspection

Summer (Dec–Feb)

Intense storms can expose and worsen existing problems:

  • After any significant storm, check your roof from the ground for any missing or cracked tiles
  • Check the gutters for damage and debris from summer storms
  • Check your ceilings and walls inside for water stains or dampness
  • Consider having a professional check the silicone and sealant around your chimneys and skylights

Autumn (Mar–May)

Prepare for the wet and windy months ahead:

  • Clean gutters thoroughly. This is the most important gutter clean of the year while leaves are falling.
  • Clear any debris from the roof valleys
  • Inspect the roof from the ground for damage from the summer months
  • Check inside for any damp patches or staining that appeared over the summer

Winter (Jun–Aug)

Heavy rain and wind put pressure on your roof:

  • Do a mid-winter gutter check if you have large trees nearby
  • Check ceilings and walls for new water staining or dampness after heavy rain
  • Inspect your roof from the ground after any significant storm or wind events

After severe weather

Don't wait for the next seasonal inspection.

  • Check from the ground for cracked, missing or shifted tiles
  • Check gutters for damage or blockages caused by storm debris
  • Check ceilings and walls inside for any new dampness or staining
  • Take photos of any damage you find (this can help support an insurance claim if needed)

Quick reference: How often to inspect your roof

Task How often
Clean gutters and flush downpipes At least twice a year (more if you’re located near trees)
Ground-level roof inspection Each season and after severe weather
Internal check (ceilings, walls) Each season and also after severe weather events
Trim overhanging branches Annually or as needed
Professional roof inspection Every three to five years, or after significant storm damage

DIY vs professional: Knowing your limits

Some roof maintenance tasks are perfectly safe to do yourself, but some routine jobs aren’t. It’s important to know what you can do yourself and when to call a professional, who has the tools, training and insurance to do the work safely and to the standard your insurer expects. If you use an unlicensed contractor and something goes wrong, it can affect your ability to make a claim.

What you can do safely yourself When to call a professional
Inspect your roof from the ground (use binoculars for a closer look) Cracked, missing or lifted tiles
Check ceilings and walls inside for signs of water damage Water stains or dampness inside your home
Clean gutters and flush downpipes (safely, with a buddy) Gutters that need repair, rehanging or replacement
Trim branches and vegetation around your roof The tree branches are too large to cut down yourself
Clear debris from roof valleys if accessible and safe (you can use a leafblower from the ground) Debris build-up in the roof valleys you can't safely access
Check that the downpipes are securely fastened to the walls The downpipes are in need of repair

How to find a good roofing professional

Here’s what to look for and what to avoid when hiring someone to fix your roof.

Green flag Red flag
Licensed and insured with current certifications No licence, insurance or certifications
Provides written quotes with a clear scope of work Unwilling to provide references or written quotes. Requests full payment before work starts.
Offers a warranty on workmanship and materials No warranty offered on work or materials
Has verifiable references and positive reviews Doesn't have an online presence or positive reviews
Happy to answer your questions and explain the work Vague about what work will be done or why.

Always check that your roofer holds a current contractor’s licence for your state. You can verify their credentials through your state’s building regulator — for example, the QBCC in Queensland, NSW Fair Trading in New South Wales or the VBA in Victoria.

Records you may need to lodge a claim

It’s worth holding onto:

  • Receipts and reports from any licensed tradesperson who worked on your roof
  • Photos of your roof condition before and after any repairs
  • Professional inspection reports

Always read your Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) to understand exactly what is and isn’t covered under your policy, and what your maintenance obligations are. If you’re unsure, call your insurer.

Ready to get started?

Integrating simple roof maintenance into your home routine can save you from spending thousands later. Your roof doesn’t ask for much: a walk around your home, a gutter clean before storm season and a professional inspection every few years. These small maintenance tasks can go a long way toward keeping your home safe, avoiding costly repairs and making sure you’re covered when you need it most.

Key takeaways:

  • Clean your gutters at least twice a year, with a buddy for safety
  • Inspect your roof from the ground each season and after severe weather
  • Look inside your home for early warning signs, including water stains and damp patches
  • Book a professional roof inspection every three to five years
  • Keep your home in good condition — your insurance covers insured events, not wear and tear
  • Hold onto receipts and photos of any roof work you have done
See More Maintaining Your Home Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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