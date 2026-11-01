^ Online Discount and Combined Discount Terms and Conditions

Effective for new policies quoted on or after 20 August 2026.

Online Discount

  • An online discount of 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new policy that is purchased or Quoted Online (Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Online Discount is available to customers who obtain an insurance quote online but purchase the insurance via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.

  • The Online Discount is available for the following types of policies:

    • Car insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Home insurance: Combined Home and Contents, Home Building, Contents
    • Motorcycle insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Pet insurance
    • Travel insurance
  • If a customer makes amendments to their policy during the first year requiring a recalculation of the premium payable, the Online Discount may not apply from the date of any such amendments.
  • The Online Discount does not apply to our Roadside Assistance product where that product is purchased in conjunction with car insurance.

Combined Discount

  • A discount of up to 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new combined Home and Contents policy if purchased in a single transaction (as opposed to purchasing separate policies for each) (Combined Discount).
  • The Combined Discount does not apply if a customer purchases a standalone Home Building only or Contents only policy and later adds the other cover type in a subsequent transaction.
  • If any amendment is made to a combined Home and Contents insurance policy (other than the cancellation of either the Home Building or Contents cover) in the first year, the Combined Discount percentage that will be applied to calculate the amended premium will be the same as the Combined Discount percentage that was applied at policy inception.
  • If either the Home Building or Contents cover is cancelled during the first year, the Combined Discount will no longer apply to the premium on the remaining cover for the balance of the first year.
  • The application of the Combined Discount cannot take the premium for a combined Home and Contents policy below the premium, plus $5, that would apply to the Home Building insurance or Contents insurance policies if purchased separately.
  • A customer purchasing combined Home and Contents insurance can obtain the benefit of both the Online Discount and Combined Discount if the terms and conditions for both those discounts are satisfied.

Conditions

  • Discounts are for the first year of a new policy only. They do not apply on renewal. Existing customers are not eligible for the discounts if they seek to take out a new policy for an item that is already insured with us rather than renewing their existing policy.
  • Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. They do not apply to government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  • For some of our products there are minimum premiums that apply. Any discount a customer may be eligible for may be reduced if it would have the effect of reducing the final premium to below any applicable minimum premium level.
  • In some cases, rounding processes might mean that the actual discount that is applied is 1c more or less than the exact percentage that is represented.
  • Discounts may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which they apply varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact policyholders who have already purchased their policy.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount Terms and Conditions

  • A 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased or Quoted Online (Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount is available to customers who obtain a quote online but purchase the membership via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.
  • This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to, or purchased in conjunction with, a Car Insurance Policy.
  • The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount offer may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which it is applied varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact members who have already purchased Roadside Assistance.

How to clean and inspect your gutters

A person cleaning out their gutters that are full of leaves

Isabella Stephan

Content Writer

1 November 2026 | See disclaimer

On this page:

Why gutters matter

Common problems and warning signs

How often to clean and inspect

How to inspect your gutters

How to clean your gutters safely

When to call a professional

How to find a gutter professional

Gutters and your home insurance

Why gutters matter

Gutters and downpipes play a crucial role protecting your home from rainwater and directing it away from your home. When they are damaged or blocked, water can pool and damage your home.

What happens when gutters are blocked or damaged

  • Water overflows onto external walls, causing dampness and mould
  • Water pools around your home’s foundations, which can cause long-term structural damage
  • Damage to the fascia boards that gutters sit against
  • An increase in bushfire risk if your gutters are filled with leaves and twigs

Cleaning your gutters twice a year costs very little compared to the major repairs you might face if you neglect your gutters for years.

What can go wrong: Common problems and warning signs

Knowing what to look for if you’re going to clean your gutter can help you catch problems early. These are some of the most common gutter issues and what they usually mean.

Overflowing water

Water spilling over the edges of your gutters or pooling around the base of your home usually means your gutters are blocked. It can also mean your gutters are too small for the amount of water your roof collects.

What to do: Clean your gutters. If your gutters continue to overflow, talk to a roof plumber about whether your gutters are the right size for your roof.

Sagging or drooping gutters

If you notice your gutters are sagging or pulling away from the roofline they may not be draining properly. This usually happens when debris and water make gutters too heavy for the brackets supporting them, or when the brackets corrode and loosen over time.

What to do: You should use a professional. A roof plumber can help you repair or replace the brackets and check whether the gutter itself needs replacing.

Leaking joints and seams

Gutters most commonly leak at the joints and corners where sections meet. This is caused by movement over time, hot weather, corrosion and sealant breaking down due to age.

What to do: A small leak at a single joint can sometimes be resealed without a professional. If you have leaks in multiple places or water is getting into your walls or ceiling, call a roof plumber.

Gutter warning signs

  • Water overflowing during rain
  • Visible sagging or pulling away from the roof
  • Mould, water stains or peeling paint on or beneath the eaves
  • Rust or holes visible
  • Plants and grass sprouting from inside gutters (a sign they’ve of a long-standing blockage)
  • Birds or vermin nesting in or around your gutters

How often to clean and inspect your gutters

You should clean your gutters twice a year:

  • in autumn, after leaves have fallen from nearby trees
  • and in spring, before storm season starts.

The table below has some tips about how and when you can clean your gutters.

WhenWhyWhat to do
Autumn (March - May)

Fallen leaves can build up quickly and will sit in gutters through the winter rain

Clean the leaves out of your gutters and flush your downpipe (the vertical pipe that carries rainwater from your gutters to the ground) to ensure it is free of twigs and leaves

Spring (September - November)

Twigs and leaves left in gutters from the winter season can cause a blockage if not cleaned properly before the storm season starts

Give your gutters a full clean and flush the downpipe
After heavy rain or a major storm

Storms can push leaves, twigs and dirt into gutters fast and can lead to overflowing gutters

Inspect and clear any blockages after the storm has passed and it’s safe to do so

On a regular basis if you’re located near trees

Gum and pine trees shed constantly and can fill gutters quickly, contributing to blockages and overflows

Inspect every three months and consider installing gutter guards (mesh-like screens that catch dirt, trees and leaves from filling your gutters)

On a regular basis if you have a flat or low-pitch roof

Flat roofs trap more debris and drain water more slowly, which can lead to mould and dampness in your home

Inspect every 3 months

How to inspect your gutters

You can spot most gutter problems without getting on a ladder at all. Start from the ground and if you see a problem or debris, use a ladder to take a closer look.

From the ground

Walk around your home to inspect your gutters from the ground. During or just after rain is usually the best time to check because gutter problems are most evident when water is flowing.

What you might seeWhat it meansWhat to do
Water overflowing from the sides of gutters during a rainstormGutters may be blocked or draining too slowlyClean your gutters
Water pooling at the base of the downpipeYour downpipe may be blocked by twigs, dirt and leavesCheck the downpipe and call a professional if needed
Sagging gutters

The weight of debris is pulling the gutters down and the brackets are failing

Call a roof plumber
Rust stains on external walls below the guttersGutters are corroding or leaking

Inspect your gutters closely for rust and arrange for repair or replacement

Peeling or bubbling paint under your gutters or eavesMoisture is spreading beyond your gutters

Inspect on a ladder and call a roof plumber if the cause isn’t obvious

Mould or water stains on fascia boardsWater is consistently overflowing or leaking

Clean your gutters and hire a professional to check your brackets and fascia boards

On a ladder

Inspecting your gutters from a ladder can give you a better vantage point to assess the condition of your gutters. Here are some of the issues you might notice up close and you can handle them.

What you might seeWhat it meansWhat to do
Leaves, sludge or standing waterGutters may be blocked and not draining properlyClean thoroughly
Rust, holes or cracksThese are signs of corrosion and damage

Minor rust can be treated and sealed. For extensive damage, call a roof plumber.

Loose brackets or screwsYour gutter is not properly securedCall a professional to refix
Gutter pitched incorrectlyWater pools instead of running to the downpipe

Test the flow with a hose and call a professional to re-angle if needed

Leaking joints or seamsSealant is failing due to age

Small, isolated leaks can be re-sealed. For multiple leaks, call a roof plumber

How to clean your gutters safely

Routine gutter clearing is a job most homeowners can do without a professional, but working on a ladder comes with risk and its important safety is taken seriously. Ladders are one of the most common causes of injury around the home.

What you’ll need

  • A sturdy ladder (an extension ladder is ideal for reaching gutters comfortably)
  • A gutter scoop or a small trowel
  • Heavy-duty gloves (gutters have sharp edges, and debris can hide sharp objects)
  • A bucket or tarp to collect debris
  • A garden hose with a spray nozzle
  • For stubborn downpipe blockages a plumber’s snake or stiff wire can come in handy

Some safety considerations

  • Get a spotter or buddy to assist. They can hold the base of the ladder, hand you equipment and call for help if something goes wrong
  • Put your ladder on firm, flat ground and avoid soft soil or uneven surfaces
  • Set your ladder at a stable angle (roughly 75 degrees)
  • Maintain three points of contact at all times with two hands and one foot, or two feet and one hand
  • Keep your body centred on the ladder and don’t lean out to either side
  • Move the ladder along as you go to avoid reaching
  • Look out for power lines

If the gutter is high, the roof is steep or the access feels unsafe you should call a professional gutter cleaner.

Step-by-step guide to cleaning your gutters

  1. Set up your ladder safely and have someone on the ground holding the ladder in position before you climb
  2. Use a gutter scoop or gloved hand to remove leaves and debris, working toward the other end and place the debris in your bucket
  3. Climb down and move the ladder along the gutter, working in manageable sections one at a time
  4. Once the debris is cleared, flush the gutter with your hose from the far end toward the downpipe and check the water runs freely and doesn’t pool
  5. Flush the downpipe from the top with the hose. If water backs up, try clearing it from below on full pressure or with a plumber’s snake
  6. While cleaning your gutters check for rust, holes, loose brackets and joints and note anything that needs attention

When to call a professional

Some gutter problems go beyond what cleaning can fix. Call a licensed roof plumber if you notice:

  • Water coming through your walls or ceiling
  • Gutters leaking in multiple places
  • Consistent overflow from the same spot, even after a thorough clean
  • Sagging gutters or gutters pulling away from the roofline
  • Rust, holes or split joints that need repair or replacement
  • A downpipe blockage you can’t clear yourself

How to find a gutter professional

Roof plumbers are specifically trained and licensed to work on gutters, downpipes and roof drainage systems. Below are some tips on what you should look for and what to avoid when hiring a roof plumber.

Green flagRed flag
Licensed roof plumber with current certificationsNo licence, insurance or certifications
Provides you with a written quote and sets out expectationsWon’t provide a written quote

Initial deposit may be required. Invoice provided with outstanding amount required once the job has been completed.

Demands cash only or full payment upfront
Offers a written warranty on workmanshipWon’t provide a warranty with their services
Has a good reputation in the industry and has positive reviewsHas poor reviews or no online presence
Communicates clearly and is happy to explain the scope of work

Has poor communication with you and is not transparent about the work

Before you proceed with a tradesperson’s services, we suggest checking their legitimacy through your state’s building regulator online. Check that your tradesperson holds a current contractor’s licence for your state. You can verify this through your state’s building regulator — for example, the QBCC in Queensland, NSW Fair Trading in New South Wales or the VBA in Victoria.

Gutters and your Home Insurance

Your home insurance is designed to cover sudden, unexpected damage from insured events like storms, hail, fire and lightning. It’s not designed to cover the inevitable ageing and wear and tear that occurs over time and which requires routine repair and maintenance. This is your responsibility as the homeowner.

When a claim is lodged, your insurer’s assessor will look at the overall condition of your home. If wear and tear or a maintenance issue is found, it may need to be resolved before insured repairs can proceed, or it may affect how the claim is assessed.

Every claim is different and assessed on its own circumstances. The best way to protect yourself is simply to maintain your home.

Records you may need to lodge a claim

It is worth holding onto:

  • Receipts and reports from any licensed tradesperson who worked on your roof
  • Photos of your roof condition before and after any repairs
  • Any professional inspection reports

Ready to get started?

Gutter cleaning is an important part of your home maintenance routine. It requires just a bit of time and the right approach. Twice a year, with a buddy and a ladder, is enough for most homes.

Key takeaways:

  • Clean your gutters at least twice a year, in autumn and spring
  • Always use a spotter or buddy when working on a ladder
  • Look for early warning signs such as overflow, sagging, rust and staining
  • Call a licensed roof plumber for anything beyond a straightforward clean
  • Regular maintenance is your responsibility, and wear and tear is not covered by your Home Insurance policy
  • Keep receipts and photos of any gutter work you have done
See More Maintaining Your Home Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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