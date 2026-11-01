Why gutters matter

Gutters and downpipes play a crucial role protecting your home from rainwater and directing it away from your home. When they are damaged or blocked, water can pool and damage your home.

What happens when gutters are blocked or damaged

Water overflows onto external walls, causing dampness and mould

Water pools around your home’s foundations, which can cause long-term structural damage

Damage to the fascia boards that gutters sit against

An increase in bushfire risk if your gutters are filled with leaves and twigs

Cleaning your gutters twice a year costs very little compared to the major repairs you might face if you neglect your gutters for years.

What can go wrong: Common problems and warning signs

Knowing what to look for if you’re going to clean your gutter can help you catch problems early. These are some of the most common gutter issues and what they usually mean.

Overflowing water

Water spilling over the edges of your gutters or pooling around the base of your home usually means your gutters are blocked. It can also mean your gutters are too small for the amount of water your roof collects.

What to do: Clean your gutters. If your gutters continue to overflow, talk to a roof plumber about whether your gutters are the right size for your roof.

Sagging or drooping gutters

If you notice your gutters are sagging or pulling away from the roofline they may not be draining properly. This usually happens when debris and water make gutters too heavy for the brackets supporting them, or when the brackets corrode and loosen over time.

What to do: You should use a professional. A roof plumber can help you repair or replace the brackets and check whether the gutter itself needs replacing.

Leaking joints and seams

Gutters most commonly leak at the joints and corners where sections meet. This is caused by movement over time, hot weather, corrosion and sealant breaking down due to age.

What to do: A small leak at a single joint can sometimes be resealed without a professional. If you have leaks in multiple places or water is getting into your walls or ceiling, call a roof plumber.

Gutter warning signs

Water overflowing during rain

Visible sagging or pulling away from the roof

Mould, water stains or peeling paint on or beneath the eaves

Rust or holes visible

Plants and grass sprouting from inside gutters (a sign they’ve of a long-standing blockage)

Birds or vermin nesting in or around your gutters

How often to clean and inspect your gutters

You should clean your gutters twice a year:

in autumn, after leaves have fallen from nearby trees

and in spring, before storm season starts.

The table below has some tips about how and when you can clean your gutters.

When Why What to do Autumn (March - May) Fallen leaves can build up quickly and will sit in gutters through the winter rain Clean the leaves out of your gutters and flush your downpipe (the vertical pipe that carries rainwater from your gutters to the ground) to ensure it is free of twigs and leaves Spring (September - November) Twigs and leaves left in gutters from the winter season can cause a blockage if not cleaned properly before the storm season starts Give your gutters a full clean and flush the downpipe After heavy rain or a major storm Storms can push leaves, twigs and dirt into gutters fast and can lead to overflowing gutters Inspect and clear any blockages after the storm has passed and it’s safe to do so On a regular basis if you’re located near trees Gum and pine trees shed constantly and can fill gutters quickly, contributing to blockages and overflows Inspect every three months and consider installing gutter guards (mesh-like screens that catch dirt, trees and leaves from filling your gutters) On a regular basis if you have a flat or low-pitch roof Flat roofs trap more debris and drain water more slowly, which can lead to mould and dampness in your home Inspect every 3 months

How to inspect your gutters

You can spot most gutter problems without getting on a ladder at all. Start from the ground and if you see a problem or debris, use a ladder to take a closer look.

From the ground

Walk around your home to inspect your gutters from the ground. During or just after rain is usually the best time to check because gutter problems are most evident when water is flowing.

What you might see What it means What to do Water overflowing from the sides of gutters during a rainstorm Gutters may be blocked or draining too slowly Clean your gutters Water pooling at the base of the downpipe Your downpipe may be blocked by twigs, dirt and leaves Check the downpipe and call a professional if needed Sagging gutters The weight of debris is pulling the gutters down and the brackets are failing Call a roof plumber Rust stains on external walls below the gutters Gutters are corroding or leaking Inspect your gutters closely for rust and arrange for repair or replacement Peeling or bubbling paint under your gutters or eaves Moisture is spreading beyond your gutters Inspect on a ladder and call a roof plumber if the cause isn’t obvious Mould or water stains on fascia boards Water is consistently overflowing or leaking Clean your gutters and hire a professional to check your brackets and fascia boards

On a ladder

Inspecting your gutters from a ladder can give you a better vantage point to assess the condition of your gutters. Here are some of the issues you might notice up close and you can handle them.

What you might see What it means What to do Leaves, sludge or standing water Gutters may be blocked and not draining properly Clean thoroughly Rust, holes or cracks These are signs of corrosion and damage Minor rust can be treated and sealed. For extensive damage, call a roof plumber. Loose brackets or screws Your gutter is not properly secured Call a professional to refix Gutter pitched incorrectly Water pools instead of running to the downpipe Test the flow with a hose and call a professional to re-angle if needed Leaking joints or seams Sealant is failing due to age Small, isolated leaks can be re-sealed. For multiple leaks, call a roof plumber

How to clean your gutters safely

Routine gutter clearing is a job most homeowners can do without a professional, but working on a ladder comes with risk and its important safety is taken seriously. Ladders are one of the most common causes of injury around the home.

What you’ll need

A sturdy ladder (an extension ladder is ideal for reaching gutters comfortably)

A gutter scoop or a small trowel

Heavy-duty gloves (gutters have sharp edges, and debris can hide sharp objects)

A bucket or tarp to collect debris

A garden hose with a spray nozzle

For stubborn downpipe blockages a plumber’s snake or stiff wire can come in handy

Some safety considerations

Get a spotter or buddy to assist. They can hold the base of the ladder, hand you equipment and call for help if something goes wrong

Put your ladder on firm, flat ground and avoid soft soil or uneven surfaces

Set your ladder at a stable angle (roughly 75 degrees)

Maintain three points of contact at all times with two hands and one foot, or two feet and one hand

Keep your body centred on the ladder and don’t lean out to either side

Move the ladder along as you go to avoid reaching

Look out for power lines

If the gutter is high, the roof is steep or the access feels unsafe you should call a professional gutter cleaner.

Step-by-step guide to cleaning your gutters

Set up your ladder safely and have someone on the ground holding the ladder in position before you climb Use a gutter scoop or gloved hand to remove leaves and debris, working toward the other end and place the debris in your bucket Climb down and move the ladder along the gutter, working in manageable sections one at a time Once the debris is cleared, flush the gutter with your hose from the far end toward the downpipe and check the water runs freely and doesn’t pool Flush the downpipe from the top with the hose. If water backs up, try clearing it from below on full pressure or with a plumber’s snake While cleaning your gutters check for rust, holes, loose brackets and joints and note anything that needs attention

How gutter guards can help If you find yourself needing to clean your gutters frequently, or your home is surrounded by trees, gutter guards are worth considering. Gutter guards sit over your gutter, letting water in while keeping leaves and debris out. While they don’t eliminate maintenance entirely, they can reduce the frequency of your routine cleaning. Talk to a roof plumber about the right type of gutter guard for your roof.

When to call a professional

Some gutter problems go beyond what cleaning can fix. Call a licensed roof plumber if you notice:

Water coming through your walls or ceiling

Gutters leaking in multiple places

Consistent overflow from the same spot, even after a thorough clean

Sagging gutters or gutters pulling away from the roofline

Rust, holes or split joints that need repair or replacement

A downpipe blockage you can’t clear yourself

How to find a gutter professional

Roof plumbers are specifically trained and licensed to work on gutters, downpipes and roof drainage systems. Below are some tips on what you should look for and what to avoid when hiring a roof plumber.

Green flag Red flag Licensed roof plumber with current certifications No licence, insurance or certifications Provides you with a written quote and sets out expectations Won’t provide a written quote Initial deposit may be required. Invoice provided with outstanding amount required once the job has been completed. Demands cash only or full payment upfront Offers a written warranty on workmanship Won’t provide a warranty with their services Has a good reputation in the industry and has positive reviews Has poor reviews or no online presence Communicates clearly and is happy to explain the scope of work Has poor communication with you and is not transparent about the work

Before you proceed with a tradesperson’s services, we suggest checking their legitimacy through your state’s building regulator online. Check that your tradesperson holds a current contractor’s licence for your state. You can verify this through your state’s building regulator — for example, the QBCC in Queensland, NSW Fair Trading in New South Wales or the VBA in Victoria.

Gutters and your Home Insurance

Your home insurance is designed to cover sudden, unexpected damage from insured events like storms, hail, fire and lightning. It’s not designed to cover the inevitable ageing and wear and tear that occurs over time and which requires routine repair and maintenance. This is your responsibility as the homeowner.

When a claim is lodged, your insurer’s assessor will look at the overall condition of your home. If wear and tear or a maintenance issue is found, it may need to be resolved before insured repairs can proceed, or it may affect how the claim is assessed.

Every claim is different and assessed on its own circumstances. The best way to protect yourself is simply to maintain your home.

Records you may need to lodge a claim

It is worth holding onto:

Receipts and reports from any licensed tradesperson who worked on your roof

Photos of your roof condition before and after any repairs

Any professional inspection reports

Is your home still insured if you leave it unoccupied? Budget Direct Home Insurance will cover your home for an insured event for up to 180 consecutive days if you leave your residence unoccupied. For your insurance policy to cover your home while you’re away for longer than 60 days, you’ll need to make sure you take care of security and safekeeping conditions outlined in the PDS. They include: All windows and doors are locked, and security devices are activated (if you have them)

Gardens and lawns are neatly kept

Newspapers and deliveries are collected regularly

Someone is available to regularly check the inside and outside of your home

Ready to get started?

Gutter cleaning is an important part of your home maintenance routine. It requires just a bit of time and the right approach. Twice a year, with a buddy and a ladder, is enough for most homes.

Key takeaways:

Clean your gutters at least twice a year, in autumn and spring

Always use a spotter or buddy when working on a ladder

Look for early warning signs such as overflow, sagging, rust and staining

Call a licensed roof plumber for anything beyond a straightforward clean

Regular maintenance is your responsibility, and wear and tear is not covered by your Home Insurance policy

Keep receipts and photos of any gutter work you have done

See More Maintaining Your Home Guides