^ Online Discount and Combined Discount Terms and Conditions

Effective for new policies quoted on or after 20 August 2026.

Online Discount

  • An online discount of 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new policy that is purchased or Quoted Online (Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Online Discount is available to customers who obtain an insurance quote online but purchase the insurance via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.

  • The Online Discount is available for the following types of policies:

    • Car insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Home insurance: Combined Home and Contents, Home Building, Contents
    • Motorcycle insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Pet insurance
    • Travel insurance
  • If a customer makes amendments to their policy during the first year requiring a recalculation of the premium payable, the Online Discount may not apply from the date of any such amendments.
  • The Online Discount does not apply to our Roadside Assistance product where that product is purchased in conjunction with car insurance.

Combined Discount

  • A discount of up to 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new combined Home and Contents policy if purchased in a single transaction (as opposed to purchasing separate policies for each) (Combined Discount).
  • The Combined Discount does not apply if a customer purchases a standalone Home Building only or Contents only policy and later adds the other cover type in a subsequent transaction.
  • If any amendment is made to a combined Home and Contents insurance policy (other than the cancellation of either the Home Building or Contents cover) in the first year, the Combined Discount percentage that will be applied to calculate the amended premium will be the same as the Combined Discount percentage that was applied at policy inception.
  • If either the Home Building or Contents cover is cancelled during the first year, the Combined Discount will no longer apply to the premium on the remaining cover for the balance of the first year.
  • The application of the Combined Discount cannot take the premium for a combined Home and Contents policy below the premium, plus $5, that would apply to the Home Building insurance or Contents insurance policies if purchased separately.
  • A customer purchasing combined Home and Contents insurance can obtain the benefit of both the Online Discount and Combined Discount if the terms and conditions for both those discounts are satisfied.

Conditions

  • Discounts are for the first year of a new policy only. They do not apply on renewal. Existing customers are not eligible for the discounts if they seek to take out a new policy for an item that is already insured with us rather than renewing their existing policy.
  • Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. They do not apply to government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  • For some of our products there are minimum premiums that apply. Any discount a customer may be eligible for may be reduced if it would have the effect of reducing the final premium to below any applicable minimum premium level.
  • In some cases, rounding processes might mean that the actual discount that is applied is 1c more or less than the exact percentage that is represented.
  • Discounts may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which they apply varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact policyholders who have already purchased their policy.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount Terms and Conditions

  • A 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased or Quoted Online (Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount is available to customers who obtain a quote online but purchase the membership via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.
  • This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to, or purchased in conjunction with, a Car Insurance Policy.
  • The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount offer may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which it is applied varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact members who have already purchased Roadside Assistance.

Water damage at home: How to prevent it and what to do if it happens

Water leaking on floorboards in the home

Isabella Stephan

Content Writer

30 October 2026 | See disclaimer

On this page:

Common causes of water damage

Water damage can happen fast or build slowly. A burst flexi-hose from a dishwasher or washing machine can flood a room in minutes, while a slow drip behind a wall may go unnoticed for months. Water damage is one of the most common and costly problems for Australian homeowners, and much of it is preventable.

Common causes of water damage include:

  • Flexi-hose failures: flexible plumbing connectors under sinks, basins and toilets can burst suddenly when ageing or corroded
  • Ageing appliances: water leaking from washing machines, dishwashers and fridges due to worn seals, hoses or connections
  • Blocked or damaged plumbing: slow drains, blocked stormwater pipes or cracked pipes from growing tree roots
  • Bathroom wear: failed waterproofing, deteriorated grout and sealant, allowing water to spread behind tiles and walls
  • Roof and gutter problems: Overflowing gutters and damaged roofs from hailstorms and heavy rain

Regular attention and routine maintenance to each of these areas around your home can prevent costly water damage.

1. Check and replace flexi-hoses

Flexi-hoses are short, flexible connectors (as seen below).

A clean brand new flexi hose

A flexi-hose is a rubber tube wrapped in braided stainless steel that links taps, toilets, dishwashers and hot water systems to your water supply. You’ll find them under most sinks, basins and behind toilets in Australian homes. While they’re inexpensive, discreet and easy to overlook, flexi-hoses are one of the most common causes of significant water damage.

A burst flexi-hose can release hundreds of litres of water per hour, and if it happens while you’re at work or away, the damage can reach tens of thousands of dollars before anyone notices.

Warning signs to look out for

  • Rust or corrosion on the braided steel: a sign that the inner rubber hose may be compromised
  • Bulging or ballooning of the braiding: the rubber inside has weakened, and the hose could burst soon
  • Fraying or broken strands on the steel: the hose is failing; call a licensed plumber immediately
  • Kinks or sharp bends: these create pressure points that can weaken the hose over time
  • Any visible dripping or moisture on the hose

How often to check and replace

Check your flexi-hoses every six months and replace them every five years, or sooner if you see any warning signs. We suggest always using a licensed plumber to install flexi-hoses in your home. They should hold a WaterMark certification to adhere to the Australian standard for plumbing products.

If you store cleaning products under the sink

Cleaning products and chemicals can accelerate flexi-hose corrosion, so be mindful of storing them close together and keep your cupboards clear enough to notice if the hose and connection points require attention.

2. Monitor appliances and plumbing fittings

Washing machines, dishwashers, fridges and air conditioners are all sources of potential water damage when they age or develop faults such as split hoses, corrosion and worn seals.

Washing machines and dishwashers

The hoses that connect washing machines and dishwashers to the water supply are also a common failure point. When you check your flexi-hoses, consider checking for corrosion, bulging, fraying or any moisture on these hose connections too.

Also check:

  • Door seals and gaskets for cracking or deterioration
  • Filters (a clogged filter can cause overflow of water)
  • Any small wet patches under or alongside the appliance after a wash cycle

Fridges

If your fridge has a water or ice dispenser, check the water line connection regularly. Check the drip tray inside the fridge or freezer for any signs of overflow or blockage to prevent any future water damage.

Air conditioners

Air conditioners have drain lines to remove condensation. When these become blocked, water can leak into the ceiling or wall cavity. Signs of a problem include water stains on the wall, ice forming on the air conditioner unit or a persistent dripping sound.

To avoid any water damage from your air conditioner, get your appliance checked by a professional servicing company each year. A typical service will include checking and clearing the drain line.

A simple monthly check you could do

Spend five minutes once a month checking under every sink and around every appliance that uses water.

Look for:

  • Dripping or moisture
  • Pooling water or damp patches on the floor
  • Mould or musty smells in enclosed cupboards
  • Any change in your water bill that you can’t explain (a slow leak you can’t see will often show up here first)

3. Maintain bathroom grout, sealant and drains

Bathrooms are constantly exposed to water and moisture, which can lead to natural wear and tear. This type of damage isn’t covered by your Home Insurance policy. Regularly checking your bathroom for water damage may help you catch costly problems early.

Waterproofing and sealant

Modern bathrooms have a waterproof membrane beneath the tiles that prevents water from getting into the wall and floor structure. Over time, grout and sealant can deteriorate and allow moisture through, causing natural wear and tear.

Look for:

  • Cracked, missing or discoloured grout around tiles, particularly in the shower
  • Deteriorated sealant cracking around the bath, basin, toilet base and shower screen
  • Bubbling or peeling paint on walls near the shower or bath due to moisture behind the surface
  • Hollow-sounding tiles when tapped — a tile that sounds hollow may have lost its adhesion due to water getting behind it
  • Mould on grout or sealant can mean there is a moisture problem

Many homeowners can re-grout and re-seal a bathroom themselves, but repairing waterproofing or adding it to an older bathroom always requires a specialist. Each state has its own rules about who can carry out waterproofing work, so make sure to check your state’s requirements before starting any work.

Drains

Slow drains can become urgent. A partial blockage today can become a full blockage that can cause water overflow in your home. Hair, soap residue and debris are the usual culprits in bathroom drains, and a simple drain cleaner from the supermarket can clear out most blocked drains.

When using a drain cleaner, follow the product instructions carefully and don’t mix drain cleaning chemicals. If it doesn’t clear, or you have multiple sinks slowly draining in your home, call a licensed plumber.

4. Inspect drainage inside and around your home

Stormwater drains are the underground pipes that take rainwater from your downpipes and direct it away from the property. A blocked stormwater drain can cause water to back up and enter your home.

Common causes of blockages:

  • Leaf litter and garden debris blocking the drain grates
  • Tree roots growing into older pipes
  • Broken or missing drain grate covers causing leaves and twigs to block the drain

Maintenance tips:

  • Clear leaves and debris from drain grates monthly, and more regularly in autumn when leaves are falling
  • After heavy rain, check that water flows freely from downpipes rather than pooling at the base

Garden drainage and foundations

Water that pools against your external walls can seep into your home’s foundations over time. Check that garden beds against the house are not holding water against the walls, and that the ground slopes gently away from the home rather than toward it.

Call a licensed plumber if you notice:

  • Slow drainage from multiple points
  • Persistent pooling on the ground after heavy rain
  • Any sign of tree root damage

Know your home: The mains tap and warning signs

Every home has a main water shutoff tap, which is usually near the front of the property at the water meter, under the kitchen sink or in the garage. We suggest finding your mains tap before you need it. Make sure every member of the household knows where it is and how to operate it. This way, if there is a water emergency, you’ll be able to locate the tap and turn it off immediately to stop further water damage.

General warning signs

  • Water stains or brown marks on ceilings or walls
  • Bubbling, peeling or blistering paint
  • A persistent damp smell or musty odour
  • Mould on walls, particularly near the floor or ceiling lines
  • Unexplained increases in your water bill
  • The sound of running water when all taps are off
  • Soft spots in timber floors or skirting boards

What to do when water damage happens

If you discover a water leak or burst pipe, act quickly. The first few minutes are crucial.

Step 1: Stop the water

Turn off the isolation valve for the appliance, or turn off the mains tap to stop all water to the property. If the leak is near your electrical switchboard or you are uncertain about safety, turn off the power at the mains.

If you return home to find your property flooded, turn off the water and power at the mains before entering. Don’t enter a flooded property where power may still be on.

Step 2: Document the damage

Take photos and videos of all affected areas before you start cleaning up. Capture the source of the leak as well as the wider damage to rooms, flooring, walls and contents. This documentation can help support your insurance claim.

Step 3: Remove water and ventilate your home

Use towels and mops to remove the water, open windows and doors, turn on fans and move wet items outside to dry. Mould can begin to develop within 24 to 48 hours in damp conditions, so it’s important to act quickly.

Step 4: Contact your insurer

Call your insurer as soon as you reasonably can, and don’t arrange repairs without first speaking to your insurer, unless those repairs are necessary to prevent further damage. Remember to keep all receipts for repairs so you can provide them with a claim.

Before you go away: A quick checklist

If you are going away, few simple precautions before you leave.

  • Turn off the water at the mains, or the isolation valves for individual appliances such as your washing machine or dishwasher
  • Check all flexi-hoses and appliance connections for any signs of wear and tear or moisture
  • Check under every sink for drips or dampness
  • Check that all taps are fully off
  • Check gutters and downpipes are clear from twigs and leaves

Key takeaways

Most water damage is preventable. Checking your flexi-hoses, watching for warning signs of wear and tear and knowing where your mains tap is are small, but effective ways to prevent your home from costly water damage. These habits can help protect your home, and if something unexpected does happen, you’re in the best possible position.

  • Check flexi-hoses every six months and replace every five years or at the first sign of wear
  • Check under sinks and around appliances for drips, moisture and mould each month
  • Know where your water mains tap is and let every member of the household know
  • Act fast when water damage happens and firstly stop the water, document the damage, dry out your belongings and call your insurer
  • Your insurance covers a sudden escape of liquid, but it doesn't cover wear and tear or the cost to repair the source of the leak
  • Keep receipts and photos of any plumbing or appliance maintenance you have done
See More Maintaining Your Home Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

How to maintain your roof: A practical guide for Australian homeowners

Are Solar Panels Covered by Home Insurance?

Tips For Renovating Your Home