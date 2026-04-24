What Happens on Settlement Day?

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

What Happens on Settlement Day?

Smiling couple closing deal with an agent
Anna C Madrigal

Anna C Madrigal

Content Writer

24 April 2026 | See disclaimer

It’s finally here. After years of saving your money, finding the right solicitor, and putting in offers for your dream home in a tough property market, you’ve finally secured a property. Now all you have to do is wait for the settlement day. It’s completely normal to feel a jittery excitement for this last step between you and home ownership. It’s also normal to be a bit confused about the exact legal process.

Plenty of homeowners have successfully reached settlement. According to PEXA, 544,630 new property-backed loans were settled in the 2025 financial year. [1] The settlement timeframe is also pretty consistent. Across states, the standard settlement takes around 30 days, though timeframes can increase to 45 and even 60 days. [2]

You will be going down a well-trod path that many Australians walk every day. In this article, we will walk you through what happens on settlement day, including what to prepare before settlement day, key costs you need to consider, and actions to take once you move in.

Before Settlement Day — What to Prepare

There is lots to do in the lead up to the property settlement of your new home. Here is a checklist to follow so you can prepare yourself before settlement day:

Confirm Your Finances With Your Lender

If you’re taking out a loan, you should confirm that either your broker or lender has properly secured the loan and is putting you on a loan path with payment fees and interest rates that fit your financial circumstances. By law, lenders are required to put consumers in a contract that is in the best interest of their client as per the National Consumer Credit Protection Act 2009 [3]

Conduct a Pre-settlement Inspection

This final inspection is your opportunity to make sure all fixtures, fittings and appliances are present and operational; find any sources of mould or pests; and confirm that the building is structurally sound. It’s important to do it not too close to the settlement date, because if you spot any issues, there might not be enough time to fix them. [4] You can do this step with the help of a professional building inspector, as they will have the knowledge on how to identify the tell-tale signs of any structural risks within the property.

Review Settlement Adjustments

When you buy a new property, on top of the costs for buying the land and the valuation of the home on it, consider the government rates and applicable taxes attached, such as council rates or land tax. The solicitor or conveyancer acting on your behalf should follow up to make sure the past owner has paid all their rates accordingly. If there are outstanding rates that the seller is responsible for, these will typically be deducted from the sale proceeds at settlement to ensure the property is handed over with all such outgoings cleared. [5]

Pay Stamp Duty

Also known as land transfer duty, stamp duty is a government tax all people purchasing real estate assets must pay. It is calculated based on the property price and the type of home you are buying. Depending on the state, you might need to pay your stamp duty before your settlement date. [6] Make sure to check with your solicitor or conveyancer which is the case for you.

Arrange Home Insurance

Home Insurance isn’t just a ‘nice to have’; it’s a critical step towards securing your property. In some states, the buyer is responsible for securing home insurance before settlement. If you’re taking out a loan, your lender will likely also require the home to be insured and to have them noted as an interested party on the policy.

Moving or Organising Removalists

To make sure you can move into the new property as soon as you officially own it, consider arranging for removalists to move your belongings into the new home, or potentially rent your own transport if you want to do the move yourself.

That said, be careful with scheduling removalists on settlement day, as there might be delays on the side of the vendor, which delay the settlement date. You might be better off scheduling movers a few days after the settlement date, just in case. [7]

Get a head start on your insurance before settlement day by getting a combined Home and Contents Insurance Quote — Save 30%^ Online on your first year’s premium.

What Happens on Settlement Day: Step by Step

There are a few steps that have to happen during the settlement process. The buyer and seller’s legal and financial representatives are the ones who attend the settlement rather than the buyer and seller. This is what the settlement day process involves:

  1. On settlement day, your solicitor/conveyancer works with you to ensure the lender (the bank) transfers funds to the vendor (the person selling the house).
  2. The buyer and seller’s lenders and legal representatives make sure all of the settlement steps are completed and confirm signatures before the settlement is finalised.
  3. After settlement, the buyer’s lender will lodge the transfer documents with the state land title registry, legally transferring ownership from the vendor to you.
  4. Once everything is signed, keys will be supplied to you—the new owners—and you can move into your new home! [8]

Note that these days, most settlements are settled online via the online platform PEXA, though there can be exceptions.

Settlement Adjustments: What You’ll Pay on the Day

The payments you’ll be making on the day aren’t just limited to paying the balance of the purchase price and stamp duty, but also any outstanding council rates. These are known as settlement adjustments.

When you buy a property, you are responsible for other associated costs related to the property such as council and water rates, strata fees, or land taxes. As these are usually paid on a quarterly or yearly basis, you are responsible for paying the pro-rata costs from the settlement date.

This is where settlement adjustments come in. These are calculations that make sure everyone is paying their fair share in the final cost of the property. So if any rates have been paid in advance by the seller, the adjustment means that you will effectively reimburse the vendor the amount they had paid beyond the settlement date.

If you don’t understand the settlement adjustments, speak with your solicitor or conveyancer, as they can give you an idea of what to expect.

After Settlement: Your First Steps as a Homeowner

Congratulations! If you’ve made it this far, you’ve successfully gone through settlement and are now the owner of a new property. Being a home owner comes with some new responsibilities. Here is a list of things to do after you’ve collected your keys and assume legal ownership of your new home:

  • Update your address - As soon as you can, make sure you update your address with your bank, your driver’s licence, the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC), your car registration, your insurance and any other service or organisation that needs to have an up-to-date address.
  • Connect Utilities - Contact your current utility companies, or shop around to get a new one at potentially a better price. They’ll help you connect your water, electricity, internet and gas to your new address.
  • Get Insurance - If you haven’t organised your home insurance already, now could be a suitable time to do so. As a property owner, you are solely liable for any damage done to your belongings or property and having insurance in place will protect you against loss or damage from certain insured events. We recommend reviewing your sum insured to make sure that if you make a claim, it accurately covers the repair cost in case of an event covered by insurance. You can use a home cost replacement calculator tool to help you decide how much you want to insure your home and belongings for.
See More Home Buying Guides

References

  1. Marcella Choy, 2025, Mortgage Insights | Cheaper financing & government support drive resurgence in home loan
  2. PropertyEd, 2026, What is the average settlement time for property in Australia?
  3. ASIC, n.d., Responsible lending
  4. Alex White, 2022, Pre-settlement inspection checklist: our complete guide
  5. Asset Conveyancing Services, n.d., Understanding Settlement Adjustments When Buying or Selling a Property
  6. Loans.com.au, 2021, Stamp duty explained: state-by-state guide
  7. Dawn Teh, 2025, Settlement date vs move-in date: Understanding the difference
  8. Alice Bradley, 2022, What happens on settlement day?

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

How Much Do House Extensions Cost in Australia?

Tips For Renovating Your Home

The Home Renovation Capitals of Australia