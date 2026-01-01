Budget Direct considers a car to be a total loss if it’s:
- stolen and not recovered
- damaged to the extent that, having considered all available information and relevant laws, we decide it would be unsafe or uneconomical to repair.
If your policy covers theft and/or damage to your car and it becomes a total loss, we’ll usually settle your claim by paying you the amount your car’s insured for.
Any applicable excesses will be deducted from the settlement amount.
(If you pay your premium in instalments, we’ll also ask you to pay any monies owing for the full period of insurance. Alternatively, we may deduct it from the settlement amount.)
If you purchased your comprehensively insured car new or as a demo model and it becomes a total loss within a certain timeframe, we’ll give you a new-car replacement.
Your written-off car becomes our property and we keep the proceeds of any salvage sale and we will provide you with the necessary documentation to enable you to apply for a refund of the unused portion of your registration and compulsory third party insurance.