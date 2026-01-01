^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Every claim is different, and timelines can vary significantly based on individual circumstances.

After you lodge your claim, we'll keep you updated and handle your car's assessment and repairs.

Assessment

An assessment will be conducted to understand the extent of the damage to the car and to determine if it’s repairable.

Assessments can take place at either:

  • One of our network repairers
  • An assessment centre

Find out more about car damage assessments and repairs

If there isn’t a network repairer or assessment centre near you, we’ll ask you to take your car to one of our partner repairers.

Decision

We will make a decision on your claim within 10 working days of receiving everything we need.

Once your claim is accepted, we'll let you know the next steps.

Depending on your claim, we may repair your car, pay an appropriate cash settlement or confirm if we'll cover the damage you caused to someone else's property.

Repairing Your Car

If your car is going to be repaired, we'll book an appointment with one of our nationwide network of trusted motor repairers.

Each repair job is different and depending on the severity of the damage and availability of parts each timeline may vary too.

Your repairer will give you an estimate of how long the job is likely to take, and keep you up to date as it progresses.

We guarantee all repairs we’ve authorised for as long as you own the vehicle.

Find out more about car damage assessments and repairs

Choice of Repairer

You can nominate your preferred repairer as long as your policy includes the 'Choice of Repairer' optional cover.

Before we authorise repairs, we'll review your repairer's quote to make sure it's competitive, and the proposed repair method is satisfactory.

Writing Off a Car

Sometimes it's not safe or economical to repair a car.

Your car will be classified as a total loss if it is:

  • Stolen and not recovered
  • Damaged to the extent that, having considered all available information and relevant laws, it is reasonable for us to decide that it would be unsafe or uneconomical to repair.

If your policy covers theft and/or damage to your car and it becomes a total loss, we'll usually settle your claim by paying out the amount your car's insured for, whether that’s market value or agreed value.

If you purchase a new car or a demo model and it becomes a total loss (within a certain timeframe), you may be eligible for a new car replacement as long as you have comprehensive car insurance.

Hire Car

If you are eligible for a hire car, we'll book it on your behalf covering the estimated time it will take to repair your car or settle your claim, up to your policy's hire car time limit. You'll need to make transport arrangements to collect and return the hire car.

Provide Feedback

We want to resolve any complaint or dispute you have as quickly as possible. The best place to start is to contact our Customer Service teams:

We will acknowledge your complaint within 24 hours of receiving it (or as soon as practicable).

Frequently Asked Questions

Who will repair my car?

After assessing your car’s damage and authorising the repairs, we can appoint a repairer.

Our network repairers use the latest equipment and methods and are required to carry out each repair to a high and safe standard.

Alternatively, you may be able to nominate your preferred repairer if you have the Choice of Repairer optional benefit.

Can I arrange for repairs to my car myself?

Except for essential repairs of up to $500 to make your car driveable following an accident, all repairs must first be authorised by us.

Can I choose my own repairer?

You can nominate your preferred repairer as long as your policy includes the ‘choice of repairer’ policy option.

If you nominate your preferred repairer, we’ll ask you to provide us with the repairer’s quotation for the repairs so we can determine whether:

  • the quotation is competitive, and
  • the proposed repair method is satisfactory.

If either of these criteria is not met, we may decide not to authorise the repairs, and instead offer you the option of:

  • having your car repaired by an alternative repairer chosen by us, or
  • paying you the reasonable cost to satisfactorily repair your car.

If the car is unsafe to drive, we will pay the cost to tow the car to your preferred repairer up to a maximum of 100 kilometres.

Note that, if we authorise your nominated repairer to undertake the repairs, we’ll guarantee the quality of the repairs but not the time it takes to complete them.

How quickly can I expect my car to be repaired?

Each repair job is different, so it’s difficult to say for certain how long each job will take. Some can take a few days, others up to two weeks or more, depending on the severity of the damage.

The repairer will give you an estimate of how long the job is likely to take and keep you informed of progress.

My car's a total loss or write-off - what happens now?

If we decide your car is a write-off, we’ll negotiate with you to either:

  • pay you the amount your car is insured for (market or agreed value); or
  • replace your car with a new one of the same make, model and specification if you purchased the car new or as a demo model and it becomes a total loss:
    • Within two years or 40,000km (whichever comes first) of the original registration (Gold Comprehensive Car Insurance)

If a new replacement car is not available in Australia, we will pay you the amount you originally paid for the car.

If your car is financed, we’re obliged to pay the finance company any money you still owe them first. We’ll then pay you any residual from the insured amount.

We’ll also arrange and pay for your written-off car to be towed away from the repair shop and disposed of.

What is a total loss settlement?

Budget Direct considers a car to be a total loss if it’s:

  • stolen and not recovered
  • damaged to the extent that, having considered all available information and relevant laws, we decide it would be unsafe or uneconomical to repair.

If your policy covers theft and/or damage to your car and it becomes a total loss, we’ll usually settle your claim by paying you the amount your car’s insured for.

Any applicable excesses will be deducted from the settlement amount.

(If you pay your premium in instalments, we’ll also ask you to pay any monies owing for the full period of insurance. Alternatively, we may deduct it from the settlement amount.)

If you purchased your comprehensively insured car new or as a demo model and it becomes a total loss within a certain timeframe, we’ll give you a new-car replacement.

Your written-off car becomes our property and we keep the proceeds of any salvage sale and we will provide you with the necessary documentation to enable you to apply for a refund of the unused portion of your registration and compulsory third party insurance.

See all Car Insurance FAQs

Contact Us

No matter whether it’s online or over the phone, you can contact us 24/7.

Claim Online

You can notify us of your claim online and we'll call you if we need further information.

Claim online now

Chat With a Team Member

Chat with a member from our claims team on Monday-Friday from 7am-8pm AEST and on weekends from 7am-4pm AEST.

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Call Us on 1300 139 591

A friendly member of our claims team will assist you over the phone.

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