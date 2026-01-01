Emergency Action Plan
1. Prioritise Your Safety
- Turn off your car’s ignition, activate the hazard lights and move off the road
- Make sure you and those around you are safe, and check for any injuries
- If it is an emergency call triple zero (000)
2. Should I drive my car?
After a car accident or another type of incident, you should only attempt to drive your car if it's in a safe condition.
You should not drive your car if:
- Any of the airbags have deployed
- Any fluid (including petrol or radiator fluid) is leaking from the car
- Any of the doors, bonnet or boot needs to be secured to remain closed or are unable to be opened.
- The steering has been affected, meaning you're unable to steer your car straight or around a corner.
- You think it's unsafe to drive
- If your car isn’t drivable, you can call us on 1300 885 996 and we can arrange to get your car towed.
3. Contact Us for Further Help
You should only attempt to drive your car if it’s in a safe condition. And if your car is not driveable, you can call us on 1300 885 996 so we can get your car towed.
Residents of Melbourne, Mornington Peninsula, Geelong and Adelaide are required by law to call an ‘allocation centre’ or ‘centralised operator’, who will arrange to get their car towed.
Before it’s towed away, you should remove any personal belongings from your car, as long as it's safe to do so.
Financial Hardship Support
If you need financial support, please let us know. We assess financial hardship applications on a case-by-case basis to support customers who are unable to meet their financial commitments.
Professional Support
Recovering from a claim event can take time and you don’t have to do it alone. There are free, independent and professional organisations (many available 24/7) that can offer support. A list of organisations is available on our customer assistance page.
Contact Us
No matter whether it’s online or over the phone, you can contact us 24/7.
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Chat with a member from our claims team on Monday-Friday from 7am-8pm AEST and on weekends from 7am-4pm AEST.Chat with us now
Call Us on 1300 139 591
A friendly member of our claims team will assist you over the phone.Call us now