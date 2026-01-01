^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

We recognise that every claim can have a different journey and depending on your circumstances the outcome of your claim may vary too. You should rest assured that one of our friendly team members will be with you at each one of the following steps.

1. Understand Your Cover

Your Insurance Certificate will tell you the type of cover you have, and if you’ve selected any optional benefits. You can review your cover to check what's included, and whether your loss or damage is insured.

Your Insurance Certificate was sent to you when your policy started or when it was last renewed. You can view it when you log into your Policy Manager account.

If you're not sure whether your loss or damage is covered, you can start a claim and it will be assessed accordingly.

2. Collect all the Required Information

There is some information that you’ll need to gather before you begin your claim. And you can still start even if you don't have everything.

Starting your claim

Here’s what we need to know:

  • Where, when and how the incident happened
  • If there’s any damage to your vehicle
  • Information about the other driver or drivers that are involved, including their name, address and registration number

After lodging your claim

We might also ask for:

  • Photos of the damage or loss
  • The location of the vehicle
  • A police report number (if your claim is for theft or malicious damage)
  • Any names and contact details of witnesses
  • Details of any tow-truck companies you’ve already used

3. Start Your Claim

You can notify us of your claim online or call so that one of our friendly team members can assist you. No matter whether it’s online or over the phone, you can start your claim 24/7.

Claim Online

You can notify us of your claim online and we'll call you if we need further information.

Claim online now

Chat With a Team Member

Chat with a member from our claims team on Monday-Friday from 7am-8pm AEST and on weekends from 7am-4pm AEST.

Chat with us now

Call Us on 1300 139 591

A friendly member of our claims team will assist you over the phone.

Call us now

4. We'll Stay in Touch

Every claim is different - some people might have minor damage (like a chipped windscreen), and others might have significant damage to their car. The time for parts to arrive and our repair timelines may vary from claim to claim.

5. Assessment

After your claim is lodged an assessment will be conducted to understand the extent of the damage to the car and to determine if it’s repairable.

Assessments take place at either:

  • A repairer
  • An assessment centre

6. Get a Decision

We will make a decision on your claim within 10 working days of receiving everything we need.

Once your claim is accepted, we'll let you know the next steps.

Depending on your claim, we may repair your car, pay an appropriate cash settlement or confirm if we'll cover the damage you caused to someone else's property.

7. Repair or Settlement

If your car is repaired, we'll book an appointment with one of our nationwide network of trusted motor repairers.

The repairer will give you an estimate of how long the job is likely to take, and keep you up to date as it progresses.

Sometimes it's not safe or economical to repair a car. If a car is considered a total loss, we'll usually settle your claim by paying out the amount your car's insured for, whether that’s market value or agreed value.

Contact Us

No matter whether it’s online or over the phone, you can contact us 24/7.

Claim Online

You can notify us of your claim online and we'll call you if we need further information.

Claim online now

Chat With a Team Member

Chat with a member from our claims team on Monday-Friday from 7am-8pm AEST and on weekends from 7am-4pm AEST.

Chat with us now

Call Us on 1300 139 591

A friendly member of our claims team will assist you over the phone.

Call us now