We recognise that every claim can have a different journey and depending on your circumstances the outcome of your claim may vary too. You should rest assured that one of our friendly team members will be with you at each one of the following steps.
1. Understand Your Cover
Your Insurance Certificate will tell you the type of cover you have, and if you’ve selected any optional benefits. You can review your cover to check what's included, and whether your loss or damage is insured.
Your Insurance Certificate was sent to you when your policy started or when it was last renewed. You can view it when you log into your Policy Manager account.
If you're not sure whether your loss or damage is covered, you can start a claim and it will be assessed accordingly.
2. Collect all the Required Information
There is some information that you’ll need to gather before you begin your claim. And you can still start even if you don't have everything.
Starting your claim
Here’s what we need to know:
- Where, when and how the incident happened
- If there’s any damage to your vehicle
- Information about the other driver or drivers that are involved, including their name, address and registration number
After lodging your claim
We might also ask for:
- Photos of the damage or loss
- The location of the vehicle
- A police report number (if your claim is for theft or malicious damage)
- Any names and contact details of witnesses
- Details of any tow-truck companies you’ve already used
3. Start Your Claim
You can notify us of your claim online or call so that one of our friendly team members can assist you. No matter whether it’s online or over the phone, you can start your claim 24/7.
Claim Online
You can notify us of your claim online and we'll call you if we need further information.Claim online now
Chat With a Team Member
Chat with a member from our claims team on Monday-Friday from 7am-8pm AEST and on weekends from 7am-4pm AEST.Chat with us now
Call Us on 1300 139 591
A friendly member of our claims team will assist you over the phone.Call us now
4. We'll Stay in Touch
Every claim is different - some people might have minor damage (like a chipped windscreen), and others might have significant damage to their car. The time for parts to arrive and our repair timelines may vary from claim to claim.
5. Assessment
After your claim is lodged an assessment will be conducted to understand the extent of the damage to the car and to determine if it’s repairable.
Assessments take place at either:
- A repairer
- An assessment centre
6. Get a Decision
We will make a decision on your claim within 10 working days of receiving everything we need.
Once your claim is accepted, we'll let you know the next steps.
Depending on your claim, we may repair your car, pay an appropriate cash settlement or confirm if we'll cover the damage you caused to someone else's property.
7. Repair or Settlement
If your car is repaired, we'll book an appointment with one of our nationwide network of trusted motor repairers.
The repairer will give you an estimate of how long the job is likely to take, and keep you up to date as it progresses.
Sometimes it's not safe or economical to repair a car. If a car is considered a total loss, we'll usually settle your claim by paying out the amount your car's insured for, whether that’s market value or agreed value.
Contact Us
No matter whether it’s online or over the phone, you can contact us 24/7.
Claim Online
You can notify us of your claim online and we'll call you if we need further information.Claim online now
Chat With a Team Member
Chat with a member from our claims team on Monday-Friday from 7am-8pm AEST and on weekends from 7am-4pm AEST.Chat with us now
Call Us on 1300 139 591
A friendly member of our claims team will assist you over the phone.Call us now