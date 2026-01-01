When your Budget Direct claim begins, the friendly team at Auto & General have your back. It’s our job to try and get things back to normal for you as quickly as possible.
Who handles claims for Budget Direct?
Auto & General are the underwriters for Budget Direct and handle all Budget Direct Car Insurance claims. So, when a Claims Specialist from Auto & General is assigned to your claim, you can trust you’re in safe, experienced hands.
Who are Auto & General?
Auto & General Insurance Company Limited is an Australian insurance company. Starting with cars, followed by homes, travel, pets and motorcycles, they’ve been insuring a wide range of Aussies since the year 2000.
They are also regulated by APRA and are a member of the Insurance Council of Australia.
Auto & General is a signatory to the General Insurance Code of Practice.
Can Auto & General help with my claim?
From the smallest claims to the trickiest of circumstances, the team at Auto & General have encountered it all. No matter what your claim is for, it will be handled with the utmost care and quality.
Our Pledge to You
We understand that lodging a claim can be stressful, but no matter how large or small the damage, we are here to help. Throughout your claim, we will:
- Provide friendly and caring service
- Act with honesty and integrity
- Provide you regular updates on the progress of your claim
- Be transparent about what is and isn’t covered
- Be available to answer any questions you may have
Supporting Vulnerable Customers
Auto & General is committed to taking extra care of customers who are experiencing vulnerability.
We recognise the impact of factors such as age, disability, mental health conditions, language or literacy barriers, remote locations and Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander status. If you’re experiencing vulnerability, we encourage you to tell us about it so we can work with you to arrange the support you need.
Contact Us
No matter whether it’s online or over the phone, you can contact us 24/7.
Claim Online
You can notify us of your claim online and we'll call you if we need further information.Claim online now
Chat With a Team Member
Chat with a member from our claims team on Monday-Friday from 7am-8pm AEST and on weekends from 7am-4pm AEST.Chat with us now
Call Us on 1300 139 591
A friendly member of our claims team will assist you over the phone.Call us now