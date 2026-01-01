^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Before you claim, you can review your cover to find out what's included.

You can check what you’re covered for on your Insurance Certificate when you log into your Policy Manager.

What We Cover

Comprehensive Car Insurance

Your car insurance covers loss or damage to your own car and the damage it causes to other people’s cars and property.

Comprehensive Car Insurance can provide cover for:

  • Accidental damage to your car, which includes, but is not limited to, damage caused by storm, flood, hail, fire, collision, attempted theft or a malicious act.
  • Legal liability up to $20 million
  • New car replacement
  • Damage caused by an uninsured vehicle
  • Damage to someone else’s car or property
  • Towing
  • Hire car following a no-fault accident or theft
  • Damage or theft of personal effects in your car
  • Replacement of stolen keys
  • Damage to caravan or trailer in a collision (excluding trailer’s contents)
  • Emergency transport and accommodation
  • Damage or theft of child seats or baby capsules in your car

And these optional covers (if you have chosen to purchase):

  • Accident Hire Car
  • Reduced Window Glass Excess
  • Choice of Repairer

If you are eligible for a hire car, we'll book it on your behalf covering the estimated time it will take to repair or replace your car, up to your policy's hire car time limit. You'll need to make transport arrangements to collect and return the hired car.

Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Insurance

Your car insurance covers your legal liability for the accidental damage your car causes to other people’s property, and if it is stolen or catches fire.

Third Party Property, Fire and Theft Insurance can provide cover for:

  • Legal liability up to $20 million
  • Damage caused by an uninsured vehicle up to $5,000
  • Hire car following theft up to $1,500 (for up to 21 days)
  • Fire damage and theft, including towing
  • Hire car following a no-fault accident
  • New car replacement

Third Party Property Only Insurance

Your car insurance covers your legal liability for accidental damage your car causes to other people’s property.

Third Party Property Only Insurance can provide cover for:

  • Legal liability up to $20 million
  • Damage caused by an uninsured vehicle up to $5,000
  • Hire car following theft up to $1,500 (for up to 21 days)
  • Fire damage and theft, including towing
  • Hire car following a no-fault accident
  • New car replacement

You can check what you’re covered for on your Insurance Certificate when you log into your online Policy Manager.

What We Don't Cover

Your car's condition, how it's used, who was driving the car at the time of the incident, and the circumstances surrounding the incident will determine what we do and don't cover.

This includes:

  • Using the car for ridesharing or food delivery
  • Using the car for racing, contests, rallies or on a racetrack
  • Using the car for unlawful purposes
  • Tyre damage (caused by punctures, cuts or bursts)
  • General wear and tear
  • Mechanical, structural or electrical malfunctions or breakdowns that are unexplained or have occurred over a period of time
  • Using the wrong fuel or the incorrect use of additives

The information on this page is a summary only. For more details about Budget Direct car insurance, including the terms, conditions, limits and exclusions that apply, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS).

Frequently Asked Questions

Is my car covered for hail and storm damage?

If you’re a Comprehensive Car Insurance policyholder, we’ll cover the cost of repairing damage to your car due to severe weather, including storms, floods, and hail.

Am I covered for the damage my car causes to other people's vehicles?

If you’re a Comprehensive Car Insurance or Third Party Property Only Car Insurance policyholder, we’ll cover your liability for the damage your car causes to other people’s property, including their cars and homes.

Does car insurance include the cost of towing?

If you’re a Comprehensive policyholder, we’ll cover the cost of recovering, towing and storing your car if it’s stolen or unsafe to drive as a result of accidental damage.

If you’re a Third Party Property, Fire and Theft policyholder, we’ll cover the cost of recovering, towing and storing your car if it’s stolen or unsafe to drive due to fire damage (i.e. towing is not covered if your car is damaged because of any other reason).

Does car insurance include a hire car?

If you have Comprehensive cover and your car is damaged in a no fault accident, we can arrange a hire car for you to use until your car is repaired, or your claim is paid (whichever occurs first).

If you have Comprehensive or Third Party Property, Fire and Theft cover and your car is stolen, we’ll reimburse you for the reasonable cost of a hire car, for up to 21 days, up to a maximum of $1,500.

If you have Comprehensive cover, for an additional premium you can add the Accident Hire Car option and get a hire car for up to 21 days if your car is damaged in an accident that was your fault.

You can add the Accident Hire Car option to your policy when you buy your policy or – if you’ve already bought it – by calling us on 1300 306 560 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

Does car insurance cover vehicles used for ridesharing or ride-hailing services?

While many general insurers in Australia provide cover for cars used for business, some insurers — like Budget Direct — do not cover certain uses.

These disallowed uses include carrying passengers for payment (e.g. ridesharing services like Uber, Lyft, Didi, and Ola).

This is regardless of whether you use your car as a contractor, employee or as part of some other remuneration arrangement.

If you can’t find suitable business-use car insurance, you might have to take out commercial motor vehicle insurance instead.

You may wish to start your search by visiting the Insurance Council of Australia’s Find an Insurer website.

See all Car Insurance FAQs

If you want to know more about your policy, log in to Policy Manager to check your cover and excess or check all the details in the Product Disclosure Statement.

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