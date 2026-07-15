Electric cars are quickly becoming the future of Australian transport.

According to the Electric Vehicle Council, as of September 2025, there are more than 410,000 Australians driving electric vehicles (EV) on our roads. Recently, the country has seen a record high in the demand for EVs, with these accounting for 12 per cent of all new car sales, which only proves the rapid growth of interest. [1] This is coupled with an influx of Chinese EV models arriving on the market, with affordable cars fast tracking their adoption rate. [2]

The same can be said for all zero and low-emission alternatives in the motor market including plug-in hybrid electric (PHEV) and battery-electric vehicles (BEV) with more than 70,000 sold during the first half of 2025. [1]

With more people moving to electric powered vehicles, here are just a few of the best electric cars Australia has to offer.

Tesla Model Y

Tesla has been in the EV market for a long time and its Model Y SUV was the world’s and Australia’s best-selling electric car in 2025. [2] After a 2025 update, the Model Y now has plenty of space for a family, a big boot, fast recharging, and good range.

Pricing has fluctuated over the years, but the Model Y still starts under $60,000. This model is designed with technology in mind, with its big, bright touchscreen, almost no physical buttons, and the ability to use your smartphone as the key.

The Model Y is the most popular Tesla at the moment, though it’s also worth considering the smaller, lighter and more efficient Model 3. For most, the Y’s extra space seems to be worth the small premium and the mid-spec Model Y Long Range version offers a great price, driving range and performance.

Pros

Clever technology

Efficient batteries deliver excellent driving range

Truly spacious interior

Can be charged on the fastest and largest Tesla Supercharger network

Cons

Steering feedback

Doesn’t support wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto

No head-up display built-in

Read more Tesla Model Y reviews and news from Chasing Cars, Australia’s most independent car reviews platform, powered by Budget Direct.

Kia EV3

Like Tesla, Kia isn’t new to releasing electric cars, and it’s been successful with its EV6 and EV9 vehicles. The EV3, in particular, is a small SUV and is less spacious inside compared to a Tesla Model Y, but its size makes it easier to park.

But don’t let the size fool you as this comfortable front-wheel-drive electric vehicle has great cabin space and can travel beyond 550 km in long-range versions.

However, a downside to the EV3 is its lack of fast charging, which can’t match some of the newer rivals entering the market. It takes up to 31 minutes to charge the battery from 10 to 80 per cent, with prices ranging from $50,000 - $70,000 with three variants available.

Pros

Stylish design

Big cabin, considering the small sized car

Excellent driving range

Cons

Less practical boot

Top of the line models are expensive

Slower charging

Read more Kia EV3 reviews and news from Chasing Cars.

BYD Atto 3

BYD has experienced explosive growth across its rapidly expanding range, which started with the Atto 3. Splitting the difference between medium SUVs like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and small ones such as the MG S5, the Atto 3 is an in-between vehicle and the perfect size for urban families.

There are some reservations about its slower charging, complex multimedia touchscreen, and the interior design, but it offers a lot of value to family buyers.

The base model is also considered as excellent value, priced around $40,000, but buyers may be tempted by the higher model with its luxury trim and respectable 420 km driving range. If the Atto 3 isn’t right for price or size, BYD also offers the smaller Atto 1 and 2, and the larger Seal sedan and Sealion 7 options.

Pros

Affordable price

Spacious cabin

Decent to drive

Cons

Limited driving range

Slow charging

Interior design may not exceed all expectations

Read more BYD Atto 3 reviews and news.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is known for its controversial, but sleek design. Compared to other EVs, this vehicle is more aerodynamic and has a great driving range of up to 614 km from a charge of its 77.4kWh battery pack.

The Ioniq 6 also has a very quick charging time and can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes, which can make all the difference on a road trip.

Pros

Long range model

Smooth drive

Spacious interior

Cons

Expensive to buy

Controversial styling

Read more Hyundai Ioniq 6 reviews and news from Chasing Cars.

Mini Aceman

The electric Mini Aceman has eye-catching styling and offers proper customisation with different colours and trim levels.

Inside, the electric Mini Aceman features a circular touchscreen and uses recycled, sustainable materials for its interior.

Although the space is smaller compared to some of its competitors, this EV has fantastic performance and a reasonable 400 km electric range.

Pros

Fun to drive

Paint and trim colour customisation

Impressive interior

Cons

Expensive for its size

Reasonable, but not excellent range

Read more Mini Aceman reviews and news from Chasing Cars.

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Considerations When Buying an Electric Car

While there’s no shortage of benefits to buying an electric car, there’s plenty to consider before you get behind the steering wheel of a battery-electric vehicle.

State and Territory Electric Car Incentives

Depending on where you live, discounts and exemptions could be applied to your electric car purchase. Although many have reached their cap, some are still open. These include:

NSW - The stamp duty refund and rebate for all eligible EV purchases is no longer available from 1 January 2024. [3]

ACT - Low-interest loans of up to $15,000 are available to eligible homeowners who purchase zero emission vehicles and charging equipment. Lower registration fees are also available on eligible zero emission, PHEV, HEV and low-emission petrol and diesel vehicles. [4]

Vic - The EV subsidy scheme in Victoria ended in 2023, and the $100 registration discount incentive for low-emission vehicles ended 1 January 2026. [5]

SA - The $3,000 subsidy for EV and HEV ended on 1 January 2024 and registration exemption ended on 30 June 2025. [6]

Qld - The Zero Emission Vehicle Rebate Scheme closed on 2 September 2024. [7]

NT - Residents can get registration and stamp duty concessions for eligible PHEV. You can access free registration for new and existing PHEVs, and stamp duty of up to $15,000 for vehicles valued up to $50,000. This incentive is available until 30 June 2027. [8]

Tas - The Electric Vehicle Rebate program stopped as of April 2024 and The Energy Saver Loan Scheme which allowed loans between $500 and $10,000 to install electric charging equipment closed as of 1 September 2025. [9]

WA - The $3,500 rebate financial incentive to purchase zero emission vehicles closed 10 May 2025 after reaching its cap. [10]

Federal Incentives

On a federal level, fuel-efficient cars that cost less than $91,387 (including GST but excluding any state or territory discounts) are exempt from the luxury car tax (LCT).

This is compared to the lower threshold applied to other vehicles of $80,567.

This incentive is set to save more electric car owners from paying 33 per cent LCT on the total value of their cars. [11]

Other electric vehicle incentives include the Australian Government’s electric cars exemption. Normally, employers who provide their employees with a company car would need to pay fringe benefits tax (FBT) on the vehicles they provide. But with this incentive, companies who purchase EV vehicles can apply for a FBT exemption. The incentive is in place to expand the market and drive costs down for electric vehicles. [12]

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Electric Utes & 4x4s

Electric and hybrid vehicles are becoming increasingly popular among Utes and 4x4s. In the March quarter of 2025, BYD’s Shark Ute entered the market and accounted for 35 per cent of total PHEV sales and over 9 per cent of 4WD Ute sales. [13] This shows that PHEV and fully electric options for Utes and 4x4s are beginning to make their mark on the electric car market.

This rise in electric Utes and 4x4s includes the anticipated D-Max BEV from Japanese brand Isuzu. Production is set for rollout at the beginning of 2026 to European countries before making its way into Australia. [14]

BYD Denza B5 and B8, recently launched in Australia, feature a petrol plug-in hybrid powertrain and smooth, well-calibrated traction control for excellent grip on slippery surfaces. [15]

Other options such as the GWM Tank 500 Hybrid, Ford Ranger Hybrid and the LDV eT60 are also rising and available at dealerships and to order online.

What’s the Car’s Range and Will It Suit Your Driving Habits?

In a country as spread out as Australia, range performance can be one of the most important factors as to whether or not buyers will choose electric vehicles. From a survey conducted by Consumer Policy Research Centre, 60 per cent of Aussies are concerned about the range of an EV (known as range anxiety), with uncertainty around how far they can drive. [16]

The Electric Vehicle Council says the average range for an electric car is around 400 km, but advancing technology is already seeing new models exceed this average, with a range of over 600 km. With average Australians travelling 38 km a day, [17] this means the BYD Atto 3, with a range of 420 km, can last you around 11 days without needing to charge your car. While the Hyundai Ioniq 6 has a range of 614 km, letting drivers go just over 16 days without charging their EV.

Range is tested using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) cycle, which uses real-world driving data to measure energy consumption and emissions. However, it doesn’t consider aerodynamics, such as driving at high speeds and on highways, or the different weather conditions.

How Much Does It Cost to Insure an Electric Car?

Most insurers offer car insurance for electric vehicles, but premiums can be more expensive than for petrol or diesel cars.

Like other vehicles, the cost of insuring an EV will vary depending on factors such as the model of your car, your location and how you use it.

According to the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), electric vehicles can be more expensive to insure due to their higher purchase price and value.

EVs are built with expensive technology and parts such as the electric battery, which can be hefty to replace and repair, pushing insurance costs up. The ICA also reports the need to import parts and the limited EV technicians and service centres can also increase repair claims.

However, with EVs becoming more popular on the market, we may see a decline in EV premiums over time. [19]

When deciding on the right insurance premium, you could save a few extra pennies by setting a driver-age restriction, getting a low kilometres policy, buying online, paying annually and increasing your excess.

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