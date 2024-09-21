Canada Travel Guide: Everything You Need to Know

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or an urban expert, Canada’s far-reaching geography offers tourists the best of both worlds.

From cascading waterfalls, majestic national parks, bustling city centres and oceanside escapes, visitors of all interests and lifestyles will feel at home in any of Canada’s provinces.

This country is home to French, British and native Indigenous people (including the First Nations, Inuit and Métis), who are known for their friendly, tolerant and open-minded disposition.

From getting around the country to top attractions and regions, we’ve got everything you need to make the most of this top travel destination.

Canada Travel Tips

Local Laws

The legal drinking age varies across the country - check local laws before drinking or buying alcohol

Marijuana (Cannabis) is legal in Canada, subject to local restrictions

The Canadian Government recognises dual nationality so make sure both your Canadian and Australian passports are valid for your entire trip.

Canadian Etiquette and Customs

Canada has a culturally diverse population known for being very tolerant and welcoming locals into their communities.

Canada’s natives have a high regard for social responsibility, so you must be mindful of eco-friendly practices and the varying cultures and languages across the country.

Ecotourism

Canada has many ecotourism attractions, from the Boreal Forest with thousands of beautiful remote lakes and streams to the Canadian Shield with its famous rock formations and whitewater rivers. Canada’s ecosystem also has unique wildlife and ancient indigenous cultures.

Temperature and Weather

Canada is known for its outdoor activities and winter sports, making it a hotspot for skiers and cold-weather enthusiasts. However, the country’s climate ranges in temperature depending on the region.

Canadians enjoy four distinct seasons, particularly in the more populated regions along the US border. Daytime summer temperatures can rise to 30 degrees Celsius and higher, while lows of -15 degrees Celsius are not uncommon in winter. More moderate temperatures are the norm in spring and autumn.

Things to Do in Canada

Canada is made up of 13 different provinces and territories. For travellers with plenty of holiday time on their hands, we recommend visiting them all. For the rest of us, here is a list of regions and activities within those regions for you to choose from.

Alberta

As one of three Prairie Provinces in Canada, Alberta is a natural beauty marked by ample grasslands and surrounded by the towering peaks of the Canadian Rockies. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the hiking trails at Banff National Park, spotting grizzly bears in Jasper National Park or canoeing on Lake Louise.

Banff National Park

Located on the border of Western Canada, Banff National Park sits amongst the rocky mountains of Alberta. The park has 360-degree views of rocky mountain peaks, alpine meadows and glacial lakes.

Banff National Park is also home to Canadian wildlife.

These animals include:

Deer, elk, sheep and moose

Bears, wolves, cougars and coyotes

Small animals like rodents or birds

You must safely view wildlife in Banff National Park and give them enough space for your safety and their survival.

Quebec City

Quebec is the largest Canadian province and has the second-largest population in all of Canada. Quebec is generally populated by French speakers and offers a unique insight into the city’s French heritage. Quebec is also home to a vibrant culture filled with local artisans, cuisines, museums, fine art galleries and a stunning pavilion.

Old Quebec City

As the crown jewel of French Canada, Old Quebec City is one of North America’s oldest and most magnificent settlements. The picturesque Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage site and an iconic part of the nation’s 400 years of history.

Old Montreal

From the Pointe-à-Callière Montreal Archaeology and History Complex to Montreal’s interactive Science Centre, there’s lots to explore in Old Montreal.

Old Montreal is home to several art galleries including:

Phi Centre - A contemporary gallery with a focus on digital arts.

Ashukan Cultural Space - A gallery exploring Montreal’s rich Indigenous history.

One of Old Montreal’s biggest attractions is the Notre-Dame Basilica. It was built between 1824 and 1829 using Gothic Revival architecture on the outside and dark wood on the inside of the Basilica.

British Columbia

Bordered by the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains, the region is known for the Okanagan Valley wine region, Vancouver Island, skiing and local wildlife in places like Stanley Park and the Great Bear Rainforest.

The Okanagan Valley is home to more than 120 wineries. While it’s famous for producing wine, there are also busy farmer’s markets and food festivals which are worth a visit too.

Vancouver Island

British Columbia is also home to natural wonders like Vancouver Island where there is a low population and protected wildlife.

The West Coast Trail is an iconic multi-day island hike. It’s considered very challenging (even by more experienced hikers) and includes 100 ladder systems, deep mud, fast-flowing rivers and often rough heavy wind and rain.

Before attempting this trail make sure you (and your group) understand what to expect on the journey.

Fernie

British Columbia has 13 major ski resorts, with one of the most popular spots in Fernie.

Fernie is a city in the Elk Valley area of the East Kootenay region of south-eastern British Columbia. It is known for its huge snowfalls (9m a year, on average), and the adventurous nature of its steep, ungroomed terrain is ideal for all thrill seekers, snowboarders and skiers alike.

Great Bear Rainforest

The Great Bear Rainforest covers more than 6.4 million hectares along the coast of British Columbia. If you visit from late August to the middle of October you’ll see wildlife returning to local rivers to catch salmon.

You might see black bears, brown grizzly bears, rare Kermode or spirit bears, cougars, wolves, deer and beavers. With so much land to cover, there’s plenty to explore where very few tourists may have been compared to other parts of the country.

One of the best ways to see this area is on an all-inclusive tour covering transport, meals and lodging, viewing the bears with a local expert and learning about the area’s cultural heritage.

Prince Edward Island

While Prince Edward Island is small in size, there’s plenty to see, particularly at the island’s capital city Charlottetown. This seaside town is full of culture, festivals, artisan shops and world-renowned restaurants.

Outside of the capital, you can go on a lighthouse tour to spot all 61 lighthouses on the island or visit the area on Prince Edward Island that inspired Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables.

Ontario

Ontario is home to culture, award-winning restaurants and nightlife. Head to the bustling city of Toronto or take a trip to Canada’s capital city Ottawa.

As Canada’s most populated province, you should enjoy the abundance of museums and historical sites devoted to arts and culture. The area also has plenty of cafés, restaurants, pubs and entertainment centres.

Lake Ontario

Lake Ontario is considered one of the five Great Lakes of North America. It’s surrounded (on its Canadian side) by the urban city centre of Toronto, Ontario’s largest city.

During summer you can do stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing, powerboating, adventure sports and swimming in Lake Ontario. You can also go bird watching, hiking, cruising and picnicking in one of the areas around the lake.

Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls is a group of three waterfalls at the end of the Niagara Gorge, between the province of Ontario in Canada and New York in the United States.

You can go on the white water walk along the boardwalk to see the incredible white water rapids or zipline 670 metres straight into the falls. You can also take the Whirlpool Aero Car to see panoramic views above the Niagara Whirlpool and river.

Hudson Bay in Manitoba

Head to the “Polar Bear Capital of the World” Churchill, Manitoba, on the west shore of Hudson Bay, to observe polar bears and beluga whales in the wild.

Churchill draws in wildlife enthusiasts from across the globe. The only way to get to this remote town on Hudson Bay is by plane or train, no roads lead into the area.

There are hotels and eco-lodges you can stay in for your once-in-a-lifetime experience spotting polar bears and whale watching.

Yukon Territory

The Yukon Territory has long summer days that lead to dark winter nights. This part of Canada is well known for its sightings of the Northern Lights from mid-August to early April.

Known as the Aurora Borealis, the best time to view the Northern Lights is in the first few weeks of Winter on a clear (preferably moonless) night between 10 pm and 3 am.

You can track the Northern Lights using apps like My Aurora Forecast to ensure you get the best viewing experience.

Yukon River

The Yukon River flows through the Central Yukon Territory and is one of the longest rivers in Canada. The capital of the territory, Whitehorse, also sits on the Yukon River and is home to the majority of Yukon’s population.

The river is central to Indigenous cultural landscapes and a popular destination for tourists interested in wilderness canoe trips.

Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia is a stunning coastal province with a captivating history in Peggy’s Cove, a vibrant fishing culture and is known for whale watching all along the coast.

Two of the more popular whale-watching locations are the Bay of Fundy and Cape Breton Island. If you go on a whale-watching tour in Nova Scotia, watch out for any of the 12 species of whales that visit the area each year.

Health and Safety on Your Canada Visit

It’s important to remember that Australia and Canada don’t have a reciprocal health care agreement and you won’t receive health care unless you’re a local resident. This is why you’ll need travel insurance to cover potential medical costs, accidents and emergencies while in Canada.

It’s also recommended that you keep important documents safe while travelling overseas. So before you leave on holiday to Canada you should get certified copies of your passport to have a record in case it’s lost or stolen.

Canada Travel Insurance

Getting Around in Canada

From mountains and waterfalls to vast Canadian cities, the country offers travellers a scenic adventure of epic proportions. To help travellers take in every bit of Canada here are our top transportation options.

Travelling by Car

If you’re going between provinces or staying a while in the country, consider renting a car. A road trip across the Trans-Canada Highway is the best way to drive you and your family through all 13 Canadian provinces and territories.

You’ll experience a vast change in scenery as you cross islands, tundras, peaks, forests, prairies and glaciers. The challenge for drivers will be keeping their eyes on the road to watch for wildlife, one-way streets and weather hazards.

Travelling by Rail

If you’d rather let someone else do the driving, Canada’s VIA Rail is a preferred mode of cross-country transport. The railway runs from coast to coast and throughout eight different provinces.

The scenic trip will let you kick up your feet and enjoy the ride.

Public Transport

Major cities such as Vancouver and Toronto offer great public transport networks including an excellent metro system. You can use Translink in Vancouver and Go Transit in Toronto to tour these metropolitan cities.

Visit Canada for Your Next Holiday

As you plan your next big holiday, there are plenty of decisions to be made. Make sure you’re equipped with the right Canadian Travel Insurance policy, a valid passport and all of the necessary travel authorisation documentation to make for a smooth and easy trip to the wonderful country.

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