Canada Travel Guide: Everything You Need to Know

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Canada Travel Guide: Everything You Need to Know

A group of happy friends carry snowboards and skis up a mountain
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

21 September 2024 | See disclaimer

Whether you’re an outdoor enthusiast or an urban expert, Canada’s far-reaching geography offers tourists the best of both worlds.

From cascading waterfalls, majestic national parks, bustling city centres and oceanside escapes, visitors of all interests and lifestyles will feel at home in any of Canada’s provinces.

This country is home to French, British and native Indigenous people (including the First Nations, Inuit and Métis), who are known for their friendly, tolerant and open-minded disposition.

From getting around the country to top attractions and regions, we’ve got everything you need to make the most of this top travel destination.

Canada Travel Tips

Local Laws

  • The legal drinking age varies across the country - check local laws before drinking or buying alcohol
  • Marijuana (Cannabis) is legal in Canada, subject to local restrictions
  • The Canadian Government recognises dual nationality so make sure both your Canadian and Australian passports are valid for your entire trip.

Canadian Etiquette and Customs

Canada has a culturally diverse population known for being very tolerant and welcoming locals into their communities.

Canada’s natives have a high regard for social responsibility, so you must be mindful of eco-friendly practices and the varying cultures and languages across the country.

Ecotourism

Canada has many ecotourism attractions, from the Boreal Forest with thousands of beautiful remote lakes and streams to the Canadian Shield with its famous rock formations and whitewater rivers. Canada’s ecosystem also has unique wildlife and ancient indigenous cultures.

Temperature and Weather

Canada is known for its outdoor activities and winter sports, making it a hotspot for skiers and cold-weather enthusiasts. However, the country’s climate ranges in temperature depending on the region.

Canadians enjoy four distinct seasons, particularly in the more populated regions along the US border. Daytime summer temperatures can rise to 30 degrees Celsius and higher, while lows of -15 degrees Celsius are not uncommon in winter. More moderate temperatures are the norm in spring and autumn.

Things to Do in Canada

Canada is made up of 13 different provinces and territories. For travellers with plenty of holiday time on their hands, we recommend visiting them all. For the rest of us, here is a list of regions and activities within those regions for you to choose from.

Alberta

Image

As one of three Prairie Provinces in Canada, Alberta is a natural beauty marked by ample grasslands and surrounded by the towering peaks of the Canadian Rockies. Outdoor enthusiasts will love the hiking trails at Banff National Park, spotting grizzly bears in Jasper National Park or canoeing on Lake Louise.

Banff National Park

Image

Located on the border of Western Canada, Banff National Park sits amongst the rocky mountains of Alberta. The park has 360-degree views of rocky mountain peaks, alpine meadows and glacial lakes.

Banff National Park is also home to Canadian wildlife.

These animals include:

  • Deer, elk, sheep and moose
  • Bears, wolves, cougars and coyotes
  • Small animals like rodents or birds

You must safely view wildlife in Banff National Park and give them enough space for your safety and their survival.

Quebec City

Image

Quebec is the largest Canadian province and has the second-largest population in all of Canada. Quebec is generally populated by French speakers and offers a unique insight into the city’s French heritage. Quebec is also home to a vibrant culture filled with local artisans, cuisines, museums, fine art galleries and a stunning pavilion.

Old Quebec City

Image

As the crown jewel of French Canada, Old Quebec City is one of North America’s oldest and most magnificent settlements. The picturesque Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage site and an iconic part of the nation’s 400 years of history.

Old Montreal

Image

From the Pointe-à-Callière Montreal Archaeology and History Complex to Montreal’s interactive Science Centre, there’s lots to explore in Old Montreal.

Old Montreal is home to several art galleries including:

  • Phi Centre - A contemporary gallery with a focus on digital arts.
  • Ashukan Cultural Space - A gallery exploring Montreal’s rich Indigenous history.

One of Old Montreal’s biggest attractions is the Notre-Dame Basilica. It was built between 1824 and 1829 using Gothic Revival architecture on the outside and dark wood on the inside of the Basilica.

British Columbia

Image

Bordered by the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains, the region is known for the Okanagan Valley wine region, Vancouver Island, skiing and local wildlife in places like Stanley Park and the Great Bear Rainforest.

The Okanagan Valley is home to more than 120 wineries. While it’s famous for producing wine, there are also busy farmer’s markets and food festivals which are worth a visit too.

Vancouver Island

Image

British Columbia is also home to natural wonders like Vancouver Island where there is a low population and protected wildlife.

The West Coast Trail is an iconic multi-day island hike. It’s considered very challenging (even by more experienced hikers) and includes 100 ladder systems, deep mud, fast-flowing rivers and often rough heavy wind and rain.

Before attempting this trail make sure you (and your group) understand what to expect on the journey.

Fernie

Image

British Columbia has 13 major ski resorts, with one of the most popular spots in Fernie.

Fernie is a city in the Elk Valley area of the East Kootenay region of south-eastern British Columbia. It is known for its huge snowfalls (9m a year, on average), and the adventurous nature of its steep, ungroomed terrain is ideal for all thrill seekers, snowboarders and skiers alike.

Great Bear Rainforest

Image

The Great Bear Rainforest covers more than 6.4 million hectares along the coast of British Columbia. If you visit from late August to the middle of October you’ll see wildlife returning to local rivers to catch salmon.

You might see black bears, brown grizzly bears, rare Kermode or spirit bears, cougars, wolves, deer and beavers. With so much land to cover, there’s plenty to explore where very few tourists may have been compared to other parts of the country.

One of the best ways to see this area is on an all-inclusive tour covering transport, meals and lodging, viewing the bears with a local expert and learning about the area’s cultural heritage.

Prince Edward Island

Image

While Prince Edward Island is small in size, there’s plenty to see, particularly at the island’s capital city Charlottetown. This seaside town is full of culture, festivals, artisan shops and world-renowned restaurants.

Outside of the capital, you can go on a lighthouse tour to spot all 61 lighthouses on the island or visit the area on Prince Edward Island that inspired Lucy Maud Montgomery’s Anne of Green Gables.

Ontario

Image

Ontario is home to culture, award-winning restaurants and nightlife. Head to the bustling city of Toronto or take a trip to Canada’s capital city Ottawa.

As Canada’s most populated province, you should enjoy the abundance of museums and historical sites devoted to arts and culture. The area also has plenty of cafés, restaurants, pubs and entertainment centres.

Lake Ontario

Image

Lake Ontario is considered one of the five Great Lakes of North America. It’s surrounded (on its Canadian side) by the urban city centre of Toronto, Ontario’s largest city.

During summer you can do stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking, canoeing, powerboating, adventure sports and swimming in Lake Ontario. You can also go bird watching, hiking, cruising and picnicking in one of the areas around the lake.

Niagara Falls

Image

Niagara Falls is a group of three waterfalls at the end of the Niagara Gorge, between the province of Ontario in Canada and New York in the United States.

You can go on the white water walk along the boardwalk to see the incredible white water rapids or zipline 670 metres straight into the falls. You can also take the Whirlpool Aero Car to see panoramic views above the Niagara Whirlpool and river.

Hudson Bay in Manitoba

Image

Head to the “Polar Bear Capital of the World” Churchill, Manitoba, on the west shore of Hudson Bay, to observe polar bears and beluga whales in the wild.

Churchill draws in wildlife enthusiasts from across the globe. The only way to get to this remote town on Hudson Bay is by plane or train, no roads lead into the area.

There are hotels and eco-lodges you can stay in for your once-in-a-lifetime experience spotting polar bears and whale watching.

Yukon Territory

Image

The Yukon Territory has long summer days that lead to dark winter nights. This part of Canada is well known for its sightings of the Northern Lights from mid-August to early April.

Known as the Aurora Borealis, the best time to view the Northern Lights is in the first few weeks of Winter on a clear (preferably moonless) night between 10 pm and 3 am.

You can track the Northern Lights using apps like My Aurora Forecast to ensure you get the best viewing experience.

Yukon River

Image

The Yukon River flows through the Central Yukon Territory and is one of the longest rivers in Canada. The capital of the territory, Whitehorse, also sits on the Yukon River and is home to the majority of Yukon’s population.

The river is central to Indigenous cultural landscapes and a popular destination for tourists interested in wilderness canoe trips.

Nova Scotia

Image

Nova Scotia is a stunning coastal province with a captivating history in Peggy’s Cove, a vibrant fishing culture and is known for whale watching all along the coast.

Two of the more popular whale-watching locations are the Bay of Fundy and Cape Breton Island. If you go on a whale-watching tour in Nova Scotia, watch out for any of the 12 species of whales that visit the area each year.

Health and Safety on Your Canada Visit

It’s important to remember that Australia and Canada don’t have a reciprocal health care agreement and you won’t receive health care unless you’re a local resident. This is why you’ll need travel insurance to cover potential medical costs, accidents and emergencies while in Canada.

It’s also recommended that you keep important documents safe while travelling overseas. So before you leave on holiday to Canada you should get certified copies of your passport to have a record in case it’s lost or stolen.

Canada Travel Insurance

Getting Around in Canada

From mountains and waterfalls to vast Canadian cities, the country offers travellers a scenic adventure of epic proportions. To help travellers take in every bit of Canada here are our top transportation options.

Travelling by Car

If you’re going between provinces or staying a while in the country, consider renting a car. A road trip across the Trans-Canada Highway is the best way to drive you and your family through all 13 Canadian provinces and territories.

You’ll experience a vast change in scenery as you cross islands, tundras, peaks, forests, prairies and glaciers. The challenge for drivers will be keeping their eyes on the road to watch for wildlife, one-way streets and weather hazards.

Travelling by Rail

If you’d rather let someone else do the driving, Canada’s VIA Rail is a preferred mode of cross-country transport. The railway runs from coast to coast and throughout eight different provinces.

The scenic trip will let you kick up your feet and enjoy the ride.

Public Transport

Major cities such as Vancouver and Toronto offer great public transport networks including an excellent metro system. You can use Translink in Vancouver and Go Transit in Toronto to tour these metropolitan cities.

Visit Canada for Your Next Holiday

As you plan your next big holiday, there are plenty of decisions to be made. Make sure you’re equipped with the right Canadian Travel Insurance policy, a valid passport and all of the necessary travel authorisation documentation to make for a smooth and easy trip to the wonderful country.

Buy Travel Insurance See More Canada Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

Does Travel Insurance Cover Pregnancy?

6 Of The Most Unique Places To Celebrate Christmas

International Travel Wish List Survey and Statistics 2025