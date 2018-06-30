For travellers looking to head to Bali for it’s famous surf scene, knowing when the waves will be at their best is vital. Surfers of all experience levels can enjoy the many surfing spots the island has to offer.

With warm ocean temperatures throughout the year Bali enjoys a consistent swell from the Southern Ocean. Surfing seasons can be broken down by the dry season (May to September) and the wet season (November to March). The west coast of Bali sees big swells during the dry season, while the east coast of Bali is the place to be during the wet season, but be prepared for a bit of rain.