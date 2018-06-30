When is the best time to Visit bali?
The best time to travel to Bali is in October. October is considered to be the end of the peak season in Bali. Prices for flights and accommodation are cheaper than the peak months of June, July, August and September. The weather is still warm and there is minimal rainfall on the island. Traffic and crowds will be dying down by October meaning that you’ll pay less for goods and services and have your run of the island sans crowds.
If you’re after the atmosphere of a bustling tourist spot complete with sunny skies and more outdoor activities than you can handle, plan your Bali trip from April through till September. This is considered the dry season, meaning you’ll see less rain and more people.
The weather in Bali can be divided into two main seasons, wet and dry. As the names imply the major difference between the two seasons comes down to rainfall. For those looking for bright sunny days with little to no chance of rain, the dry season goes from May through till September. But for those not deterred by some rainfall, the temperatures during the wet season still remain high as Bali enjoys a tropical climate.
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Fluctuations in flight price correlate to how busy Bali is during the year. You’re more likely to pay more for a flight during the dry season as this is the most popular time for visitors to travel to Bali. The most expensive month for flying to Bali however is December during the holiday period. The cheapest month for booking flights to Bali is February which is in the wet season and the island is quieter for tourism.
Brisbane departure, accurate as of June 2019, averages collected by kayak.com.au
The cheapest times for accommodation in Bali coincide with the wet season, October through to March. During this time, tourism numbers are lower so hotels in Bali are cheaper due to a lack of demand and act as a draw to bring more people in. Be wary of booking accommodation during December however as the holiday period around Christmas and New Years see a big spike in tourists and prices.
average of hotel prices for 7 nights with 2 guests, 3 star hotels located within Kuta accurate as of June 2019
Bali’s busiest season for tourists occurs from early July through till the end of August. This means these months are not only the busiest but also when it is the most expensive. These months fall within the dry season meaning that temperatures are high and rainfall is low. Off peak season usually falls between October through to March when the island is less crowded. Christmas and New Years also are peak travel times for Bali as people utilise the holiday period to travel.
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Whether you’re after a spiritual retreat, looking to hit the hottest nightclubs or maybe something in between, Bali has something for everyone. Depending on the kind of holiday you’re after, Bali is sure to impress with it’s selection of awesome activities and sensational sights.
From secluded beaches and ancient temples, to rural village rice fields and towering volcanic craters, Bali’s diverse landscape provides unlimited touring options.
Choose between quad biking, rafting, biking, snorkelling and scuba diving to experience Bali at it’s finest, or head to places like the Bali bird park or even the Ubud monkey forest to get closer to the local animal life.
If you’re looking to unwind, Bali has much to offer, from yoga and wellness retreats hidden away in lush rainforests to affordable yet luxurious spas in the city center.
Bustling nightclubs, relaxed poolside bars, ritzy cocktail lounges, take your pick. Bali has a variety of venues for you to choose from if you’re chasing a party scene.
Bali has some amazing events and festivals on year-round you can take part in if you time it right. Here are some of the most popular events and festivals happening in Bali and when and where you can join in.
The Bali Arts Festival is the perfect opportunity for tourists to experience the cultural delights Bali has to offer. Running from mid-June to mid-July, the Arts festival is the best time to witness parades, dances, art exhibitions and various cultural performances. If you’re in Denpasar during the festival, make sure you stop by the Bali Arts Centre where the majority of events will take place.
Based off the Saka calendar, the day of Nyepi, day of silence, happens on a different date each year on the night of a new moon usually in March or April. It involves a day of silence, fasting and meditation. No work, fires, entertainment or travelling is allowed from 6am until 6am the next day and people are asked to keep to their accommodation and to stay off the beaches and streets.
If you’re trip to Bali coincides with the windy season in July and August, be sure to check out the Bali Kite Festival on the east coast of Padanggalak. Though it was originally held to thank the heavens for abundant crops and harvests, today the festival boasts hundreds of kite troupes competing for prizes with both traditional Balinese kites and their more modern counterparts.
For travellers looking to head to Bali for it’s famous surf scene, knowing when the waves will be at their best is vital. Surfers of all experience levels can enjoy the many surfing spots the island has to offer.
With warm ocean temperatures throughout the year Bali enjoys a consistent swell from the Southern Ocean. Surfing seasons can be broken down by the dry season (May to September) and the wet season (November to March). The west coast of Bali sees big swells during the dry season, while the east coast of Bali is the place to be during the wet season, but be prepared for a bit of rain.
Before you head off on your trip to Bali here are some important things you need to know before you go.
This information was sourced from balispirit.com/community/blog/visas-you-need-for-bali-indonesia as of 2019.
There are no vaccinations to prevent dengue fever which is transmitted through mosquito bites. Symptoms include fever, aching joints and muscles, vomiting, headaches and nausea.
Symptoms include fever, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Extreme cases can result in liver damage.
Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.
Malaria is transmitted through mosquito bites. There are no available vaccinations to protect against Malaria, therefore bite prevention is the main deterrent. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle pain, fatigue and abdominal pain.
Rabies is a result of the rabies virus which is transmitted through the saliva of infected animals such as dogs and monkeys. Symptoms include dizziness, fatigue, fever, loss of appetite, musclespasms and headaches.
Vaccinations need to be taken before leaving for your trip. Try to get your vaccines 4-8 weeks before your trip.
Needs to be done every 10 years. Protects against Tetanus which occurs when bacteria enters a wound and produces a neurotoxin that causes muscle rigidity and painful spasms.
Protects against Thyphoid Fever which occurs when salmonella is transmitted via contaminated food or water.
Protects against Hepatitis A, an infection of the liver, which occurs when contaminated food or water is consumed or when contact is made with infected people.
This information was sourced from bali.com/vaccinations-health-diseases.html as of 2019.
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The rainy season in Bali goes from October through to April. This is also referred to as the low or wet season.
Based on averages from the last five years, February is the cheapest month to fly to Bali.
February is the cheapest month to fly to Bali, has cheaper accommodation and is quieter as a result of the rainy season.
Depending on the time of year, visiting Bali can be very cheap. To take advantage of the cheaper travel periods, time your visit with the wet season from October through to April.
Bali offers a wide range of activities for people of all interests, from tours to relaxation to partying in the city central.
You will be covered in the event of a volcanic eruption if the following condition is met; The volcanic event was not publicly known prior to purchasing the travel insurance policy. See the product disclosure statement for further cover details.
To be covered for claims on a two and three wheeled motor vehicle you must comply with the following conditions:
As the Driver:
If you’re planning a trip to Bali, be sure to check out our Bali travel guide to help you decide where to stay and the best way to get around.
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