^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Australian Property Prices Survey & Statistics 2022

15 June 2022 | See disclaimer

View the ABS’s data on Australian property prices, and the results of our 2022 survey of Australians’ attitudes toward the property market, in our report.

Quick Stats

  • Over 50% of Australian survey participants have either bought a property in the last 2 years, or are looking to buy property in the next 2 years
  • Queensland-based survey participants had one of the highest rates of feeling property prices had increased, matching actual property prices
  • Almost 30% of respondents want to see property prices continue increasing
  • Only 12.7% of Australian respondents definitively believe that house prices in the last 12 months haven’t benefited Baby Boomers more than Millennials.

Property carries very different significance for different people. For some, it’s a home - the sentimental building that forges a family. For others, it’s security and comfort. And for quite a number of Australians, it’s a sound financial investment option.

To understand the current climate of the Australian housing market, and how that has impacted the behaviours and attitudes of Australians, we collected the Australian Bureau of Statistics’s latest data, and surveyed 965 Australians 18+ through Pure Profile.

1.0 ABS Property Price Data

2.0 Australian Property Price Survey Results

3.0 Key Findings

1.0 ABS Property Price Data

1.1 Australia’s Residential Dwelling Data Over 10 Years*

Prices

Number

*Price means, and numbers of dwellings were based on the figures from December of each year. % changes compared December of that year with December from the previous year.

While the rate of growth for the number of residential dwellings has remained fairly consistent (roughly 1.5% to 2.2% growth per annum), rates of changes to the mean price have been anything but. In 2021, the annual growth for mean prices was an astronomical 23.7% in one year. But 3 years prior, property had diminished by 4.1% year on year.

1.2 Residential Dwelling Data Per State in 2021

Prices

Number

No Australian state or territory experienced significantly different growth in the number of residential dwellings from 2020 to 2021. But again, the change in mean dwelling price varied majorly between states and territories. Queensland and Tasmania both experienced almost 30% growth year-on-year, and another 4 states/territories increased in mean residential dwelling price by over 20%. The most significant outlier in the results was the Northern Territory, which only grew by 6.6%.

1.3 Median House Price for Geographic Regions in 2021**

Capital Cities

Rest of State

**Price medians and numbers of dwellings were based on the figures from December of 2021. Prices only consider “Established Houses”, not any “Attached Dwellings” (flats, units and apartments plus semi-detached, row and terrace houses).

Surprisingly, areas outside of capital cities experienced some of Australia’s highest growth in the 12 months from December 2020 to December 2021. Established houses within New South Wales, outside of Sydney, experienced an increase to their median price by 45.5%. Elsewhere, houses outside of Melbourne in Victoria, and outside of Brisbane in Queensland experienced growth to their median price by over 30%.

1.4 Concentrations of All Dwellings in Capital Cities

NSW

VIC

QLD

WA

SA

TAS

NT

In most instances, data show that Australians are increasing their rates of living outside of capital cities. Particularly in New South Wales, 2012 data show that 67.8% of dwellings were classified as within Sydney. By 2021, this was down to only 41.7%.

The Northern Territory was the only region that didn’t follow this trend, with similar rates of the population living within Darwin 10 years ago as they did in 2021.

2.0 Australian Property Price Survey Results

2.1 Over 50% of Australian respondents have recently bought a home, or are looking to buy soon

Which of these statements best describes your position in the housing market?*

Australia

1I am looking to buy a home/property in the next 2 years
2I have bought a home/property in the last 2 years
3None of the above

By State

I am looking to buy a home/property in the next 2 years.I have bought a home/property in the last 2 years.None of the above
NSW45.1%15.9%41.6%
Vic36.3%14.5%49.6%
Qld34.9%20.4%46.8%
WA30.6%21.4%51.0%
SA24.0%14.7%62.7%
Tas31.8%9.1%59.1%

By Age

I am looking to buy a home/property in the next 2 yearsI have bought a home/property in the last 2 yearsNone of the above
18-2447.3%16.4%37.3%
25-3455.0%21.6%26.1%
35-4438.3%22.1%41.9%
45-5429.3%10.5%60.8%
55-6417.6%10.1%73.9%
65+36.4%0.0%63.6%

*Participants were able to select both “I am looking to buy a home/property in the next 2 years” and “I have bought a home/property in the last 2 years”. This means that total results may not equal 100%.

52.2% of Australian respondents suggested they either bought a property in the last 2 years, or they are looking to buy in the next 2. This shows that a significant portion of Australians are actively in the property market. A very small percentage of our participants selected both options - indicating they have both recently bought property, and they will again soon.

These respondents will be used to further compare other questions in our survey.

2.2 Respondents agree that Australian house prices have increased significantly in the last 12 months

How would you describe the change in property prices in your state over the last 12 months?

Australia

1234567
Significant DecreaseDecreaseSlight DecreaseStayed the SameSlight IncreaseIncreaseSignificant Increase

By State

By Age

By Market Position

Respondents in almost every state, age bracket, or position in the housing market can agree that house prices have increased in the last 12 months. However, older Australians averaged to higher feelings of price increases than other age brackets. Also, those looking to buy soon have noticed the price increases more than those who bought in the last 2 years.

2.3 Overall, our Australian respondents average to feeling their financial situation has worsened due to recent property price changes

How have recent property prices in your area influenced your financial situation?

Australia

1234567
Significant DecreaseDecreaseSlight DecreaseStayed the SameSlight IncreaseIncreaseSignificant Increase

By State

By Age

By Current Home

By Market Position

Unsurprisingly, those that bought property in the last 2 months averaged a positive result for their financial situation - suggesting it improved with recent property price changes. However, those looking to buy soon have felt recent property prices have negatively impacted their financial situation.

Similar trends occurred between respondents who own their home, and those that rent their home. Renters felt significantly worse off, whereas owners feel noticeably better off.

Older participants also tended to benefit financially, compared to younger participants.

2.4 Australian respondents can’t agree on whether property prices should increase or decrease in the next 12 months

Ideally, what would you like to see happen to property prices in your local region over the next 12 months?

Australia

1234567
Significant DecreaseDecreaseSlight DecreaseStayed the SameSlight IncreaseIncreaseSignificant Increase

By Age

By Current Home

By Market Position

The extremely even distribution between 1 and 7 in our survey suggests that Australians vary widely in how they think property prices should change. Unsurprisingly, those looking to buy in the coming 2 years would prefer to see decreases, whereas those who bought would rather see increases. Again, those who rent would like to see significant decreases to property prices.

But across Australia, the average result shows that overall, Australians would rather see house prices decrease, rather than increase further.

2.5 Around 41% of Australian respondents believe ‘Baby Boomers’ have benefited more from recent property prices than ‘Millennials’

Do you think that the rise in Australian property prices in the last 12 months has benefited ‘Baby Boomers’ more than ‘Millennials’?

Australia

By Age

By Market Position

Respondents tended to favour an impartial response, not concluding whether ‘Boomers’ had benefited more than ‘Millennials’. However, this impartiality faded for younger/older Australians. 50% of those aged 18-24 agreed that ‘Boomers’ surveyed had indeed benefited from recent property price rises.

As respondents grew older, their impartiality/sympathy for ‘Boomers’ tended to grow. That was, until respondents aged over 65+, who agreed significantly that ‘Millennials’ had been dealt the worse hand. This could also correlate to those over 65 showing in Q3.1 that 36% of this population are looking to buy property in the next 2 years.

3.0 Key Findings

Property Prices Exploded in 2021

Whether it was the national mean sale value for private dwellings, the value of houses in capital cities, or the value of houses outside of state capitals, property prices experienced widespread, significant growth. Queensland experienced the highest growth of any Australian state/territory, growing by well over 30% in mean sale value from December 2020 to December 2021.

The Australian Population are Feeling the Pinch

Our survey results found that the average Australians’ financial situation was negatively influenced by the change in house prices in 2021. Particularly those looking to buy in the next 2 years and current renters, the recent changes have severely negatively impacted their financial situations.

Overall, the Australian population would prefer to have property prices decrease in the next 12 months.

Property Prices Have Benefited Those 55+

When asked how property prices have impacted participants’ financial situation, respondents over 55 years of age suggested theirs had improved. However, every other age bracket noted averaged decreases to their financial situations.

Further, participants tended to believe that ‘Baby Boomers’ had benefited more from property price changes than ‘Millennials’. Only 13% of respondents could definitely say that ‘Baby Boomers’ had not benefited more.

See More Research

References

  1. Australian Bureau of Statistics, 2022, Residential Property Price Indexes: Eight Capital Cities.

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted in March 2024 by Pureprofile Ltd (ABN 37 167 522 901) trading as Pure Profile on behalf of Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411) (AGS). The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 1,002, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18-63). Specific results from participants in the Australian Capital Territory, Tasmania and the Northern Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to negligible sample sizes. All data on this website are from the sources referenced in this article, and was obtained in March 2024. AGS does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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