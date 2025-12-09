Be Aware of Disaster Chasers

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Be Aware of Disaster Chasers

Tom Stefanou

Tom Stefanou

SEO & Content Strategist

9 December 2025 | See disclaimer

Make a Claim

Protect Yourself and Your Property After a Disaster

Important Notice for Storm-Affected Customers

If your property has been damaged by recent severe weather events, be aware that independent contractors and third-party service providers (commonly referred to as ‘storm chasers’ or ‘disaster chasers’) might approach homeowners in affected areas. These companies usually offer help with assessing damage, lodging claims, managing claims, and coordinating repairs.

Important: These companies are not affiliated with Budget Direct. We will never send anyone to your property without letting you know first, regardless of any claims they might make.

Be aware that these companies often charge fees or take a commission from your final insurance payout, which reduces the money available for your repairs.

What Are Disaster Chasers?

Storm chasers are people or companies who show up in areas hit by disaster—sometimes within hours of an event, or even months later. They offer to manage your insurance claim and repairs, advertising on social media and other platforms.

How to Spot a Storm or Disaster Chaser

Storm chasers typically:

  • Door knock without prior contact or invitation

  • Claim to have identified damage you weren’t aware of

  • Offer “free inspections” as a way to get their foot in the door

  • Give high pressure sales tactics for you to sign contracts on the spot

  • Request upfront fees or take a percentage of your settlement

  • Promise unrealistically quick repairs, claims process or suspiciously low quotes

  • Claim they can get more money from your insurer than you could yourself

  • May falsely state they’ve been sent by your insurance company

What to Do If You Believe Your Home Has Damage

Contact Us First

Contact us directly. Our Claims team is here to guide you through the entire claims process: from lodging your claim, assessing damage, to completing your home repairs. We’ll guide you through the process at no extra cost, and we’ll also provide a warranty on the authorised repair if anything goes wrong.

Don’t Be Pressured

Don’t let anyone pressure you to sign anything. We recommend talking to our Claims team before using any external service providers or if you have any concerns.

Remember: We Won’t Send Unannounced Visitors

Budget Direct will always contact you first before sending assessors, builders or restorers to your home.

Know Your Cooling-Off Rights

If you’ve already signed a contract with an external company, there is a cooling-off period. Contact us immediately—we can help you end the relationship with the storm chaser.

Why You Should Avoid Storm Chasers

1. You Could Be Left Out of Pocket

If you let work start that we haven’t approved, we might not pay for it if your policy doesn’t cover the damage. Storm chasers often push for quick cash settlements, leaving you to manage repairs yourself—with no warranty or guarantee from us.

2. Your Insurance Already Covers This Service

You’ve already paid for Budget Direct insurance, which includes claims management. We‘ll help you with your claim and any questions you have. There’s no need to pay someone else and be out of pocket.

3. Hidden Fees and Penalties

Storm chasers can charge fees that your insurance policy doesn’t cover. Some contracts include cancellation penalties, making it expensive to walk away even if you change your mind.

4. No Warranty on Repairs

Budget Direct does not guarantee repairs that we haven’t authorised. If something goes wrong, you‘ll need to work through that process on your own.

5. They May Be Operating Without the Correct Licences

We hold an AFSL, and all of our contractors have builder’s licences in the states they work in. Using an external company that we haven’t authorised could mean unlicensed work.

If Something Doesn’t Feel Right

Trust your instincts. If an offer seems too good to be true, it probably is.

The Bottom Line

You don’t need storm chasers. Budget Direct is here to help you—and you’ve already paid for that service.

Protect yourself and your property by coming directly to us.

Make a Claim

See More Storm Season Guides

References

  1. Budget Direct, 2023, Flood Insurance

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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