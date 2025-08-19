^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

7 easy improvements you can make to your home before selling

19 August 2025 | See disclaimer

You don’t need to spend lots of money or undertake major renovations to make your home more attractive to buyers.

In fact, some of the most effective ways to make your home more appealing to prospective buyers are also the simplest.

Here are 7 easy improvements you could make to increase the value of your home before putting it on the market.

See more of Budget Direct’s home improvement guides.

Related article: 8 simple ways to maintain your property’s value

Exterior

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Spruce up the outside of your house

A buyer’s first impressions of a house (its ‘kerb appeal’) are crucial, so make sure the outside is presentable.

This means clean gutters, bright roof tiles, a trimmed lawn, gleaming windows, a neat garden, and a tidy, welcoming entry area.

Your boundary fence and house exterior (if wooden) should be freshly painted. And it’s not a bad idea to give your concrete driveway and any garden tiles a thorough clean with a pressure hose.

Make sure the house’s side pathways and backyard are neat too; a bit of fresh bark or gravel in a tired-looking garden bed, for example, can make a noticeable difference.

Insulate external walls

Buyers may ask – how does external wall insulation increase your house value?

Insulating your external walls can save up to a quarter of heat transfer in and out of your home.

This means that not only can it increase the value of your home, but it also provides a more comfortable and energy efficient environment for any potential buyers.

Interior

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Re-paint your walls and ceilings

Interior walls and ceilings should always get a fresh coat of paint before you try to sell your home.

You may not spend a lot of time staring at your own ceilings, but you can rest assured that prospective buyers will.

A fresh coat of interior wall paint is one of the simplest but most effective improvements you can make to your home, which can appear newer as a result.

Use brighter shades if you want a fresher look, and make sure the baseboard trim is looking good too.

If you have the time and inclination to do the painting yourself, this will certainly be cheaper than hiring professionals.

Re-grout tiles and update old fittings

If your bathroom or kitchen taps are rusty and crusty and your shower head looks like a throwback to the 1970s, new fittings might be in order.

Pay attention to the condition of your tiles, too — especially around sinks and shower cubicles.

Re-grouting the tiles is a quick and easy job almost anyone can perform. This small step can make old tiles look practically new again. Use bleach to get rid of pesky mould; new home buyers love a pristine-looking bathroom.

They also love a bathroom or kitchen that is stylish so adding elements like a versatile showerhead, modern handles, a new benchtop, or a sliding bathroom door will help to open up the space.

Experiment with new lighting

Sometimes, all you need to improve a room’s appearance is brighter or more flattering lighting.

If a particular room looks dingy and drab, add an extra light or a brighter lampshade to bring the space to life.

Light bulbs are cheap, so try a few different varieties to see what works best in different parts of the house.

It’s easy to accentuate the most impressive parts of your house simply by changing the angle or intensity of existing lighting.

Add an extension

If you have the space then adding an extension to your home can significantly increase its value.

When deciding between extending or moving you should always consider the cost of an extension and whether you can afford any additional costs (heating, gas and piping, materials etc.).

There are pros and cons that come with either decision so it’s important to choose wisely.

And you can breathe new life into a dreary corner by substituting a bland lighting fixture with something more interesting.

Remove excess belongings

Many of us own a lot more stuff than we really need. These surplus items can make an otherwise attractive house look quite messy.

Prospective buyers want to be able to visualise their own furniture and belongings inside your house and this is much harder to do when you have piles of personal junk crowding each room.

So, when the time comes to sell your house, you should try to reduce the volume of your possessions.

The effect you’re after is an open, tidy appearance, clean lines, plenty of space and easy movement from room to room. Prospective buyers will certainly appreciate it.

With all of these tips, you could potentially add thousands of dollars to the perceived value of your home.

And once you’re ready for it, a pre- and post-renovation property valuation will show how these improvements can impact the value of your home.

See More Home Improvements Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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