We recognise that every claim can have a different journey and depending on your circumstances the outcome of your claim may vary too. You should rest assured that one of our friendly team members will be with you at each one of the following steps.
1. Understand Your Cover
Your Insurance Certificate will detail all the optional extras selected and you can review your cover to find out what’s included. From there, you can either log in to your Online Policy Manager or consult our PDS to help you gauge whether your loss or damage is insured.
If you’re still unsure whether your loss or damage is covered, you can still start a claim and it will be assessed accordingly.
2. Collect all the Required Information
There is some information that you’ll need to gather before you begin your claim.
Need-to-have
These are the elements that you'll be required to present as you make your Budget Direct Insurance claim.
- Details of the incident (this includes what happened, the time/date, and the place it happened)
- Any photos you have of the damage or loss
- A police report, if you have one (in cases of theft or malicious damage)
Nice-to-have
If you don't have these, you won't have any issues starting your claim. Even if you'll need them later (but don't have access to them now), it's probably worth lodging your claim without them, so it's underway while you gather them together.
- Any damage reports (for example, from a computer technician)
- Evidence of ownership (such as receipts, invoices or photos)
3. Start Your Claim
No matter whether it's online or over the phone, you are able to start your claim 24/7.
Claim Online
In your own time, you can notify us of your claim online. We can then call you if we require further information to finalise your lodgement.Claim online now
Chat With a Team Member
Chat with a member from our claims team on Monday-Friday from 8am-4pm.Chat with us now
Call Us on 1800 069 336
A friendly member of our team will assist you over the phone. If you have your policy number on hand then this will help us with your query.Call us now
4. We'll Stay in Touch
Every claim is different – some people might have damaged something small (and all it needs is a replacement), and others might need considerable repairs to their home. So our timelines on claims can vary significantly from person to person.
Unless someone tells you otherwise, once we have all the relevant information, we will make a decision within 10 working days. However, in times of extreme weather events, our teams may be a little more under pressure, and need a bit more time.
But what remains the same is that if your claim is accepted, we’ll be working hard to liaise with repairers or suppliers to get you the best result possible.
5. Assessment
Sometimes, we’ll need to send someone to your property to properly assess the damage or loss sustained. This might be to gauge the level of work needed, or to help us determine if the damage/loss is from an insured event.
If that’s the case, we’ll reach out to you, and book the time that best suits everyone.
6. Decision
Once your claim has been accepted, we’ll repair, replace, or cash settle your lost or damaged home and/or contents (up to your sum insured).
7. Repair
Once your claim is approved, we will provide you with details of the scope of repairs, or what will be replaced. If applicable, we will notify you of what cash settlement you may receive instead, or potentially any goods you’ll receive as replacements.
Repairs will be completed by professional, qualified tradespeople from our authorised repairer network. If works are being completed under your Budget Direct Home and/or Contents Insurance policy, the repair quality is guaranteed.
Contact Us
No matter whether it's online or over the phone, you are able to contact us 24/7.
Claim Online
In your own time, you can notify us of your claim online. We can then call you if we require further information to finalise your lodgement.Claim online now
Chat With a Team Member
Chat with a member from our claims team on Monday-Friday from 8am-4pm.Chat with us now
Call Us on 1800 069 336
A friendly member of our team will assist you over the phone. If you have your policy number on hand then this will help us with your query.Call us now