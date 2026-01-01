^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

We recognise that every claim can have a different journey and depending on your circumstances the outcome of your claim may vary too. You should rest assured that one of our friendly team members will be with you at each one of the following steps.

1. Understand Your Cover

Your Insurance Certificate will detail all the optional extras selected and you can review your cover to find out what’s included. From there, you can either log in to your Online Policy Manager or consult our PDS to help you gauge whether your loss or damage is insured.

If you’re still unsure whether your loss or damage is covered, you can still start a claim and it will be assessed accordingly.

2. Collect all the Required Information

There is some information that you’ll need to gather before you begin your claim.

Need-to-have

These are the elements that you'll be required to present as you make your Budget Direct Insurance claim.

  • Details of the incident (this includes what happened, the time/date, and the place it happened)
  • Any photos you have of the damage or loss
  • A police report, if you have one (in cases of theft or malicious damage)

Nice-to-have

If you don't have these, you won't have any issues starting your claim. Even if you'll need them later (but don't have access to them now), it's probably worth lodging your claim without them, so it's underway while you gather them together.

  • Any damage reports (for example, from a computer technician)
  • Evidence of ownership (such as receipts, invoices or photos)

3. Start Your Claim

No matter whether it's online or over the phone, you are able to start your claim 24/7.

Claim Online

In your own time, you can notify us of your claim online. We can then call you if we require further information to finalise your lodgement.

Claim online now

Chat With a Team Member

Chat with a member from our claims team on Monday-Friday from 8am-4pm.

Chat with us now

Call Us on 1800 069 336

A friendly member of our team will assist you over the phone. If you have your policy number on hand then this will help us with your query.

Call us now

4. We'll Stay in Touch

Every claim is different – some people might have damaged something small (and all it needs is a replacement), and others might need considerable repairs to their home. So our timelines on claims can vary significantly from person to person.

Unless someone tells you otherwise, once we have all the relevant information, we will make a decision within 10 working days. However, in times of extreme weather events, our teams may be a little more under pressure, and need a bit more time.

But what remains the same is that if your claim is accepted, we’ll be working hard to liaise with repairers or suppliers to get you the best result possible.

5. Assessment

Sometimes, we’ll need to send someone to your property to properly assess the damage or loss sustained. This might be to gauge the level of work needed, or to help us determine if the damage/loss is from an insured event.

If that’s the case, we’ll reach out to you, and book the time that best suits everyone.

6. Decision

Once your claim has been accepted, we’ll repair, replace, or cash settle your lost or damaged home and/or contents (up to your sum insured).

7. Repair

Once your claim is approved, we will provide you with details of the scope of repairs, or what will be replaced. If applicable, we will notify you of what cash settlement you may receive instead, or potentially any goods you’ll receive as replacements.

Repairs will be completed by professional, qualified tradespeople from our authorised repairer network. If works are being completed under your Budget Direct Home and/or Contents Insurance policy, the repair quality is guaranteed.

Contact Us

No matter whether it's online or over the phone, you are able to contact us 24/7.

Claim Online

In your own time, you can notify us of your claim online. We can then call you if we require further information to finalise your lodgement.

Claim online now

Chat With a Team Member

Chat with a member from our claims team on Monday-Friday from 8am-4pm.

Chat with us now

Call Us on 1800 069 336

A friendly member of our team will assist you over the phone. If you have your policy number on hand then this will help us with your query.

Call us now