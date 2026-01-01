For an additional premium, you can customise your Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance by adding one or more of the following optional covers to your policy:
|Can be added to a home or contents policy
|Flood Cover
|
Cover for damage or loss caused by flooding rivers, creeks, lakes, dams and other bodies of water.
|Accidental Damage
|
Standard cover includes accidental damage to glass, ceramic and sanitary fixtures; Accidental Damage extends this cover (some exclusions apply – please read the PDS).
|Landlord Covers
|
Landlords can choose one or both of the following:
- Tenant default cover
- Theft and malicious damage by tenants and their visitors.
|Motor Burnout
|
In case a power surge burns out a motor in an electrical appliance you own (less than 10 years old); we can also pay for related spoilage of food.
|Can be added only to a home policy
|Sum Insured Safeguard
|
If your nominated sum insured is insufficient to repair or replace your home, we'll increase it by up to 25% (e.g. from $400,000 to $500,000).
|Can be added only to a contents policy
|Personal Effects Cover
|
Insures the portable items (e.g. jewellery, sunglasses, camera) you take with you away from your home. Read more
|Commercial Storage
|
Covers your contents for loss or damage while they're stored in a commercial storage facility.
You can apply to add one or more of these optional covers when you get a quote and buy a policy or – if you’ve already bought one – by calling us on 1800 182 310 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.