^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Before you claim, you can review your cover to find out what's included. If you're still unsure whether your loss or damage is covered, you can still start a claim and it will be assessed accordingly.

What We Cover

These events include:

  • Storm (including cyclone) and Rainwater
  • Fire
  • Theft or attempted theft
  • Escape of liquid (e.g. burst pipe)
  • Impact at home (e.g. fallen tree, or a car driven into a fence)
  • Breakage of glass, ceramic and sanitary fixtures
  • Malicious damage, vandalism, or riot
  • Explosion
  • Earthquake and tsunami
  • Lightning

And these optional covers (if purchased):

  • Flood Cover
  • Motor Burnout
  • Accidental Damage Cover
  • Personal Effects Cover
  • Commercial Storage
  • Sum Insured Safeguard
  • For Landlords - Tenant Default or Theft and Malicious Damage

What We Don't Cover

Loss or damage to your home could cause existing damage to worsen over time. This means that if your home is not in good condition at the time of the loss then it may also affect your cover.

This could include:

  • Pre-existing damage
  • Leaking showers
  • Lack of maintenance
  • Vermin and insect damage

  • Faulty workmanship
  • Chemical damage
  • Loss or damage caused by tenants (unless you have optional covers)

Please refer to the Product Disclosure Statement for a full list of exclusions.

Inclusions and Additional Benefits

  • Guaranteed repairs - We guarantee the quality of authorised repairs, including the workmanship and materials.
  • New-for-old repairs - If your property is damaged, we will repair it to the same standard, specification or quality as it was when it was brand new. For full details please see the PDS.
  • New-for-old-replacements - If your belongings are stolen or damaged beyond repair, we will replace the items to the closest equivalent where available.
  • Temporary accommodation - If your house is unlivable due to an insured event, we'll give you and your pets temporary accommodation for up to 10% of your sum insured for up to a year.
  • Food spoilage - If you're only claiming on food spoilage then we will cover up to $500 once your claim is accepted, with no excess required.
  • Removal of debris - We will pay for the removal of debris for up to 10% of the sum insured.

Please refer to the Product Disclosure Statement for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does home insurance cover?

‘Home insurance’ is an umbrella term that encompasses three variations of cover:

  • Home and contents insurance covers your house and other structures on your property as well as your belongings for loss or damage due to events like fire, theft and storms.
  • Home Building insurance covers your house and other structures on your property, including your garden shed, fences, and in-ground swimming pool.
  • Contents insurance covers the belongings inside your home, including furniture, whitegoods, electrical appliances, clothing, and more.

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply to Budget Direct home insurance; for full details, please read the product disclosure statement.

What events are covered by home building insurance?

An ‘insured event’ is an event we cover should it cause loss or damage to your home and/or contents.

Budget Direct covers the following events:

  • Storm (including cyclone) and Rainwater (flood cover is optional)
  • Fire
  • Theft (or attempted theft)
  • Escape of liquid (e.g. burst pipe)
  • Lightning
  • Impact at home (e.g. fallen tree)
  • Breakage of glass, ceramic and sanitary fixtures
  • Malicious damage, vandalism, riot or civil commotion
  • Explosion
  • Earthquake or tsunami.

What optional extras does home insurance come with?

For an additional premium, you can customise your Budget Direct home and/or contents insurance by adding one or more of the following optional covers to your policy:

Can be added to a home or contents policy
Flood Cover Cover for damage or loss caused by flooding rivers, creeks, lakes, dams and other bodies of water.
Accidental Damage Standard cover includes accidental damage to glass, ceramic and sanitary fixtures; Accidental Damage extends this cover (some exclusions apply – please read the PDS).
Landlord Covers Landlords can choose one or both of the following:
  1. Tenant default cover
  2. Theft and malicious damage by tenants and their visitors.
Motor Burnout In case a power surge burns out a motor in an electrical appliance you own (less than 10 years old); we can also pay for related spoilage of food.
Can be added only to a home policy
Sum Insured Safeguard If your nominated sum insured is insufficient to repair or replace your home, we'll increase it by up to 25% (e.g. from $400,000 to $500,000).
Can be added only to a contents policy
Personal Effects Cover Insures the portable items (e.g. jewellery, sunglasses, camera) you take with you away from your home. Read more
Commercial Storage Covers your contents for loss or damage while they're stored in a commercial storage facility.

You can apply to add one or more of these optional covers when you get a quote and buy a policy or – if you’ve already bought one – by calling us on 1800 182 310 or logging into your online account and editing your policy.

See all Home Claims FAQs

If you want to know more about your policy, log in to your Policy Manager to check your cover and excess or check all the details in the Product Disclosure Statement.

Next

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