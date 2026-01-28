Moving can be difficult and often stressful at times. Even if you’re excited about moving to a new area, there’s a good chance you won’t be too thrilled about starting the moving process itself.

But don’t worry; we’ve compiled an in-depth moving house checklist, which can help you keep track of what to do at each stage for a smooth and organised move.

From labelling your moving boxes to cancelling home services and defrosting your freezer, here’s your step-by-step guide to ensure that everything goes as smoothly as possible during this time.

Make sure you keep this moving house checklist handy while you move, so you can cross out any leftover tasks.

Eight Weeks Before: Plan and Declutter

Two months before you move, we recommend that you plan, declutter and organise your belongings so you know what to keep and what to donate or discard. Organising your belongings doesn’t just involve sorting items like décor and clothes, but it also includes knowing where your important documents are located and creating an organised system.

Begin the decluttering process

An easy and efficient process for people looking to reduce their belongings in a simple and structured way is to separate your possessions into clearly labelled boxes.

Label the boxes; ‘keep’, ‘rubbish’, ‘sell/donate’ and ‘storage’ for items you don’t use often, but still want to keep such as seasonal décor. [1]

Following this process will not only reduce the number of belongings you’ll have to pack, but it’ll make your new home feel more tidy and organised from day one.

Decluttering could also give you a sense of accomplishment before your move even begins.

Organise moving documents

When you’re in the process of moving, your items will most likely be dispersed between your old house, new house and among removalist trucks. In times like these you may need your important moving documents on hand which is why it’s essential to store these in a folder or binder that you can easily locate.

Make sure you include the following documents in an accessible folder:

Estimates from removalists

Copies of contracts and/or rental agreements from your real estate agent

Keep birth certificates, passports and other important documents somewhere secure

A list of important items that may be damaged or lost throughout the move.

Research removalists and cleaning services

You may wish to consider using professional removalists and truck rental services to help assist with your move and/or professional cleaners to clean your old home after you move out. [1]

Consider doing some research on removalist companies like reading reviews and asking for recommendations from family and friends to make sure they’re a reliable company. [2] It’s important to consider finding trusted removalists. Numerous websites offer comparison and booking services, providing a straightforward and efficient process. Getting quotes from removalists and cleaners is also essential, so you can understand what services are provided and what’s included in the overall price.

Move on a weekday

Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays are optimal days for moving. This is because there’s a lot less demand for removalists on these days compared to weekends which means there could be cheaper moving rates too.

Avoid peak hour

Try to avoid moving during peak hours so you don’t get caught in work and school traffic. The longer it takes to move your belongings to your new home, the more you will need to pay the removalists for the extra hours worked.

Interstate removalists

While hiring removalists may cost you more than help from your friends and family, it may be worth it, especially when you’re moving interstate.

Here’s a list of services that the mover could include as part of the quote to move:

Transporting your belongings interstate to your new home

An optional packing and unpacking service

Optional cleaning services

Storing your items if needed

Insurance for your belongings while in transit

According to data from Muval, interstate moving costs are determined by the destination, with the below prices outlining the average amount it may cost to move to each city.

Average moving costs interstate to Brisbane:

$6,572 is the average cost for the overall job

Average moving costs interstate to Sydney:

$6,253 is the average cost for the overall job

Average moving costs interstate to Melbourne:

$5,318 is the average cost for the overall job

Average moving costs interstate to Perth:

$9,112 is the average cost for the overall job

Average moving costs moving interstate to Adelaide:

$5,736 is the average cost for the overall job

Average moving costs interstate to Canberra:

$7,046 is the average cost for the overall job

Average moving costs interstate to Hobart:

$9,819 is the average cost for the overall job

Average moving costs interstate to Darwin:

$10,882 is the average cost for the overall job

Plan the layout of your new home

While moving can feel stressful, it can also be fun to plan ideas for your new home! Before moving day approaches, determine where you want to place your furniture to make it easier for everyone. You can start by creating a furniture floor plan so that once everything arrives, you won’t have to worry about not knowing where to put it. This will help you get more value out of your removalist company, as you can direct removalists where to place each item, saving you from rearranging furniture later.

If you’re moving to a new location and changing schools, it’s best to contact your child’s/children’s current schools to organise a transfer certificate before contacting their new school.

Hire a storage space

It can get hectic while you’re packing. If you need a temporary holding bay for some of your belongings or need to separate some of your possessions, hiring a storage space can be beneficial while moving. This can help you declutter your space easily and stay organised.

Five to Six Weeks Before: The Lead Up to Packing

Reduce your grocery shopping

Moving groceries can be another hassle to add to your list, so it’s best to reduce your grocery shopping to the bare minimum before moving day.

If you can’t reduce all groceries, try limiting any foods that need to be refrigerated or frozen as they may be in a removalist van for hours and become inedible.

Gather your packing materials

It’s essential to think of packing materials! When you’re in the mindset of moving it can be easy to overlook the simple necessities that you need to help move.

Consider purchasing these materials a month before your moving day:

Large heavy duty moving boxes

Bubble wrap

Moving tape dispensers

Set of Allen keys and fastener removal tools (phillips head screwdrivers and flat-head screwdrivers) to dismantle furniture

Sell or donate unwanted items

If you’ve decluttered but still have more clothes and décor to cull before moving, you can choose to sell your unwanted items online (e.g. through Facebook Marketplace) or even through a garage sale.

You can also choose to donate your items that are in good condition by either donating them to charity or giving them to friends who may be interested.

Four Weeks Before: Start Packing and Notify Providers

Start packing systematically

Start by packing your non-essential items first and saving your everyday items for last, making sure to label the boxes as you go to know where your contents are. It could be helpful to pack by a colour-coding system or by making an inventory list and checking off the items as you pack. This can be beneficial to see how far you’ve come during the packing process.

Keep in mind to avoid overpacking the boxes and try spreading out the heaviest items at the bottom of each box to prevent any potential breakages or the boxes from becoming too heavy.

Pack valuables and special items separately

When you start packing, make sure to separate all your fragile items and keep them in a box surrounded by bubble wrap or soft materials.

It’s also best to gather all your remote controls such as for your TV and place these in the same labelled box so they can be easily located. And when it comes to items that can pose a safety risk such as gas cylinders, it’s recommended that these are transported upright via the boot of your car to avoid any mishaps. [3] To ensure you’re safely transporting your belongings, research how to best transport hazardous items to prevent any issues or ask your removalist company.

Arrange final readings and service transfers

Cancel any applicable utility services and transfer the rest to your new address so your services are ready as soon as you move in. Depending on your provider, make sure you research this in advance to ensure there won’t be any issues to connect your water, electricity or gas.

Changing your address

Before you move don’t forget to update your address. You should provide your new address to:

Financial institutions (e.g. your bank)

Medical professionals

Service providers (e.g. mobile phone companies)

Utility providers

Government agencies (e.g. Medicare)

The Australian Electoral Commission

Your legal representation

Australian Taxation Office

Driving licence and vehicle registration authority in your state

Reward or loyalty programs (e.g. Flybuys, Everyday Rewards)

Your children’s school (if you are staying in the same school district)

Your employer (if you are staying in the same job) [4]

On top of changing your address don’t forget to redirect your mail to your new home via Australia Post.

Notify your insurance provider

Remember to also notify your insurance company for your car, home and life insurance policies. If you’re insured with Budget Direct, call 1800 182 310 or simply log into Online Policy Manager to update all your new details and ensure your contents are listed, covered and valued correctly at your new address.

Three to One Week Before: Final Preparations

Schedule time off work

If you’re staying in the same job, speak with your employer and schedule time off work on the day of your move. You may also wish to take a few days off after the move to get your new home in order.

Prepare your first night essentials carton

Preparing a first night essentials carton is vital when moving house. Identify items that you’ll need on the first night in your new home and place them together in a box. This may include chargers, toilet paper, sleepwear, bedding, a kettle, tea, mugs, plates, cutlery, snacks, towels, bathroom necessities and essential tools to initially help you settle into your new home. [4] Label the box “pack last” so it’s the last box that leaves your old home and the first box removed from the truck when you arrive at your new residence.

A Few Days Before: Final Checks

Reconfirm with your removalists

Ask your removalists to give you a specific arrival time, as well as an estimated completion time.

And if you’re conducting the move yourself, make sure to contact any friends or relatives that have agreed to help on the day to ensure you can rely on them and begin sorting out times.

Prepare your whitegoods (defrosting and cleaning)

To make sure your whitegoods including your washing machines and dryers arrive in good condition, you’ll need to make some time before moving day to clean out each machine. Remember to also turn off, empty and defrost your refrigerators and freezers to prevent any damage to these during transit.

On the Moving Day

Check your inventory as items are loaded

As items are being loaded onto trucks and into cars, check your packing list to make sure nothing has been forgotten.

Final walkthrough of your old home

Walk through and scan your home to make sure everything is how it should be, including:

Are all windows closed and locked?

Is the heater and/or air conditioner turned off?

Is the water shut off?

Have you turned in all the house keys and garage door openers with the real estate?

Are all doors closed and locked?

Has the home been damaged in any way as a result of the move?

Have you left anything behind?

Is there anything else that you may have forgotten?

It’s also a good idea to take photos of your house in the condition you left it in case there is a dispute about damage to the property. [1]

After Moving Into Your New House

First 48 hours

Locate your essentials carton and unpack the items you’ll need to initially settle into your new home.

Ensure the previous homeowners and their families can’t access your new residence by heading to your local hardware store and changing the locks.

Test the safety devices and systems in your home by checking the smoke alarms and safety switches are functioning properly.

Find your circuit breaker, water mains and gas shut-off valves in case of an emergency.

First week:

Update your car registration with your new address.

Transfer your pet registration to your new local council if you’re moving to a different council area.

Set a reminder for your suburb’s bin collection dates after finding out your local council bin days online.

Get friendly with your neighbours and get to know the local area. It can be helpful having neighbours who can keep an eye on the safety of your home when you head on holidays.

First month

Find a local doctor’s practice and veterinarian to look after your family and pet’s health.

Connect with your previous neighbours and ask if any mail has been delivered to your old address so you don’t miss anything important.

Protect Your New Home with Award-Winning Insurance

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