How to protect your car from hail damage

^ Online Discount and Combined Discount Terms and Conditions

Effective for new policies quoted on or after 20 August 2026.

Online Discount

  • An online discount of 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new policy that is purchased or Quoted Online (Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Online Discount is available to customers who obtain an insurance quote online but purchase the insurance via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.

  • The Online Discount is available for the following types of policies:

    • Car insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Home insurance: Combined Home and Contents, Home Building, Contents
    • Motorcycle insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Pet insurance
    • Travel insurance
  • If a customer makes amendments to their policy during the first year requiring a recalculation of the premium payable, the Online Discount may not apply from the date of any such amendments.
  • The Online Discount does not apply to our Roadside Assistance product where that product is purchased in conjunction with car insurance.

Combined Discount

  • A discount of up to 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new combined Home and Contents policy if purchased in a single transaction (as opposed to purchasing separate policies for each) (Combined Discount).
  • The Combined Discount does not apply if a customer purchases a standalone Home Building only or Contents only policy and later adds the other cover type in a subsequent transaction.
  • If any amendment is made to a combined Home and Contents insurance policy (other than the cancellation of either the Home Building or Contents cover) in the first year, the Combined Discount percentage that will be applied to calculate the amended premium will be the same as the Combined Discount percentage that was applied at policy inception.
  • If either the Home Building or Contents cover is cancelled during the first year, the Combined Discount will no longer apply to the premium on the remaining cover for the balance of the first year.
  • The application of the Combined Discount cannot take the premium for a combined Home and Contents policy below the premium, plus $5, that would apply to the Home Building insurance or Contents insurance policies if purchased separately.
  • A customer purchasing combined Home and Contents insurance can obtain the benefit of both the Online Discount and Combined Discount if the terms and conditions for both those discounts are satisfied.

Conditions

  • Discounts are for the first year of a new policy only. They do not apply on renewal. Existing customers are not eligible for the discounts if they seek to take out a new policy for an item that is already insured with us rather than renewing their existing policy.
  • Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. They do not apply to government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  • For some of our products there are minimum premiums that apply. Any discount a customer may be eligible for may be reduced if it would have the effect of reducing the final premium to below any applicable minimum premium level.
  • In some cases, rounding processes might mean that the actual discount that is applied is 1c more or less than the exact percentage that is represented.
  • Discounts may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which they apply varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact policyholders who have already purchased their policy.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount Terms and Conditions

  • A 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased or Quoted Online (Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount is available to customers who obtain a quote online but purchase the membership via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.
  • This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to, or purchased in conjunction with, a Car Insurance Policy.
  • The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount offer may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which it is applied varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact members who have already purchased Roadside Assistance.

How to protect your car from hail damage

Anna C Madrigal

Content Writer

2 November 2026 | See disclaimer

All hail has the potential to damage your car. Stay on top of hail warnings and have a plan of where to take your car if there is an incoming storm. If you can’t access a garage or undercover parking before a hailstorm, blankets, doonas, and even car floor mats could be used to protect your car. All Budget Direct Car insurance customers get access to Hail Hero, a system that sends SMS texts before a hailstorm strikes.

Table of contents

What size hail can cause car damage?

What should you do if caught in hail while driving?

Where should you park to avoid hail damage?

Does Comprehensive Car Insurance cover hail damage?

How can you track hailstorms in advance with Hail Hero?

What are DIY ways to protect a car from hail?

Do hail protection car covers actually work?

What size hail can cause car damage?

There isn’t a firm minimum for how large hailstones can be before they cause car damage. Even small hailstones can damage a car. Factors like wind speed and the speed the vehicle is travelling can affect the impact in a way that isn’t always proportional to the size of the hailstone itself.

The Bureau of Meteorology explains that severe thunderstorm warnings are issued when it’s expected that a storm will produce hail that’s at least 2 cm in diameter. This is the level when it can “damage crops and property.” And when hail is 5 cm in diameter, a giant hail warning is issued.

What it comes down to is there isn’t a ‘safe’ size of hail. Always check weather reports and be aware of incoming hail warnings to protect your vehicle.

What should you do if caught in hail while driving?

If you’re driving during a hailstorm, try to seek cover as soon as possible. We don’t recommend parking under trees, as hail can shred through leaves and branches, and if it’s a heavy storm you run the risk of damage from falling tree limbs.

While hailstorms can be frightening, they generally don’t last longer than 15 minutes. If there’s no shelter nearby, you should:

  • Pull off to the side of the road if it’s safe to do so. Make sure you’re not obstructing the flow of traffic.
  • Turn on your hazard lights to increase your visibility for other cars.
  • Cover yourself in case hailstones smash the car windows. Use a coat or even a floor mat to protect yourself from broken glass or hailstones.

Where should you park to avoid hail damage?

To protect your car from hail at home, garages, car ports, and covered car parks are the best places to park. If those aren’t available, go to your nearest shopping centre as they usually have lots of undercover parking available to wait out a storm.

Make sure you don’t park in underpasses, tunnels, or under bridges. Congestion on motorways can lead to traffic jams and prevent other cars from getting to a safe location and emergency services responding to the storm.

Does Comprehensive Car Insurance cover hail damage?

Yes, Budget Direct’s Comprehensive Insurance does cover hail damage. Hail damage can vary from being a simple fix to causing your car to be written-off if it is uneconomical to repair. If you have Comprehensive Insurance, you will have to pay an excess.

Before taking out a policy with Budget Direct, make sure to disclose whether your car has any pre-existing hail or general damage.

If you’re looking for Comprehensive Insurance, get an online quote with Budget Direct and save 15%^ on your first year’s premium.

How can you track hailstorms in advance with Hail Hero?

Hail Hero is an award-winning SMS weather alerts system provided to all Budget Direct car and motorcycle insurance customers, regardless of their insurance level.

The service sends free SMS weather alerts before potential hailstorms are due to hit in the postcode where your car/motorcycle is usually kept.

By getting Comprehensive Insurance at Budget Direct, you not only get covered for hail damage, but can get the Hail Hero warning. This potentially gives car and motorcycle owners time to get their vehicle under cover before a hailstorm strikes.

What are DIY ways to protect a car from hail?

If you have nowhere you can safely park your car under cover before a hailstorm hits, you could use blankets, doonas or even pillows on your car. In a pinch, even the car floor mats could be used to protect your roof or windshield. These aren’t guaranteed to protect your vehicle, but it could help minimise the worst damage done to your car.

Do hail protection car covers actually work?

There are hail protection car covers available which can use either air (inflatable) or condensed foam padding to protect a car. While the use of these products won’t lower your insurance premium, if you don’t have a garage or car port, these could be a way to protect your car at home when you hear reports of incoming hailstorms.

See More Road Safety Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

How hail damage car insurance works

How to Prepare for Storm Season

Be Aware of Disaster Chasers