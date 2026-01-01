What does roadside assistance cover?

Budget Direct Roadside Assistance covers you if you’re left stranded – within our service area – for one or more of the following reasons:

flat batteries

minor mechanical or electrical fault

flat tyre

keys locked in vehicle or lost

empty fuel tank requiring emergency fuel.

If we can’t get you moving again quickly with an easy fix over the phone, we’ll dispatch either a roadside service provider or a tow truck to assist you (within our service limits).

Can I get roadside assistance 24/7?

Yes – Budget Direct Roadside Assistance is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

How do I request Roadside Assistance?

If you need Roadside Assistance, you can request help by calling us on 1800 514 448, or by submitting your request through our online form. If you’re simply looking to sign up for Roadside Assistance, you can also call us on 1300 306 560, or join online.

How quickly can I expect roadside assistance?

It will depend on a number of factors, including your location and road conditions.

If possible, we’ll SMS you a link to a map showing the real-time location of your Budget Direct roadside service provider as they approach the breakdown area; and their estimated time of arrival (ETA).

This tracking service is available in selected areas only: If it’s not available in your area the service provider (or tow-truck operator) will instead call to let you know they’re on their way and, if necessary, update you on their ETA.

Our goal is to get you back on the road as soon as possible.

Will roadside assistance come to my house?

Yes – Budget Direct will assist you whether you’re stranded at home or on the road.

Will roadside assistance replace a battery?

If you get a flat battery, Budget Direct Roadside Assistance can jump-start your vehicle; or, if necessary, replace the battery at your cost.

Will roadside assistance tow my vehicle?

If we can’t get you moving again quickly with an easy fix over the phone, we’ll dispatch either a Budget Direct roadside contractor or a tow truck to assist you.

Any tow will be free up to the following distances:

Greater metropolitan cities (including regional cities and major towns): Up to 20km from the point of breakdown to the nearest accredited service provider (e.g. repair shop).

Country and remote regions: Up to 50km round trip from the roadside contractor’s base or nearest accredited service provider (e.g. mechanic).

In most cases, these distances will be enough to reach the nearest mechanic or repair shop.

We can tow your vehicle farther if we have to, but you’ll be required to pay the extra cost, which the tow-truck operator will explain in advance.

Does roadside assistance include accident towing?

No – if your vehicle is undriveable as a result of an accident, you’ll need to ask your car insurer to arrange a tow for you.

If you’re a Budget Direct car insurance policyholder, call us on 1300 139 591 and we’ll arrange for your vehicle to be towed to a safe location for a damage assessment.

Note that residents of Melbourne, Mornington Peninsula, Geelong and Adelaide are required by law to call an ‘allocation centre’ or ‘centralised operator’, who can arrange the tow on their behalf.

Will roadside assistance fix a flat tyre?

If you get a flat tyre, we’ll replace it with the spare tyre supplied with your vehicle.

In the unlikely event we cannot change the tyre, we’ll – within service limits – tow the vehicle to the nearest tyre repairer.

Will roadside assistance bring me fuel?

Yes – if you run out of fuel, we’ll bring you up to $15 of emergency fuel (at no cost to you) so you can drive to a service station to fill up.

If, for whatever reason, we’re unable to deliver fuel to you, we’ll arrange for your vehicle to be towed – within service limits – to the nearest fuel outlet; you’ll be required to pay for the fuel.

If your vehicle runs on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), we’ll – within service limits – tow your vehicle to the nearest LPG refuelling station; you’ll have to cover the cost of the gas.

Does roadside assistance cover keys locked in a car?

Yes – if you lock your keys in your vehicle or lose them, Budget Direct Roadside Assistance can help you regain entry to your vehicle; or arrange a taxi or courier to fetch a spare set – up to $125.

Will roadside assistance repair my vehicle?

Our roadside contractors can make minor repairs to your vehicle (e.g. to fuses, hoses and drive belts) – up to $20.

If your vehicle requires major repairs, we can – within service limits – tow it to a nearby motor vehicle workshop. These repairs will be at your cost.

Does roadside assistance include a courtesy vehicle?

No – however if your car is immobilised and you need a taxi or hire car, we can arrange one on your behalf. All transportation charges will be at your cost.

What if I’m stranded far from home?

If you’re more than 100 kilometres from home and can’t make it back by a reasonable hour, we can arrange accommodation on your behalf. All accommodation charges will be at your cost.

How often can I call for roadside assistance?

Budget Direct Roadside Assistance members are entitled to an unlimited number of callouts within 12 months, subject to our fair use policy.

Among other things, the policy requires us to ensure customers are not using roadside assistance as a substitute for proper mechanical maintenance; or regularly requesting help for the same recurring problems.

For more details, please read Section 4 of our terms and conditions.

Can I cancel a roadside assistance callout?

Yes – if you manage to get yourself going again, you can cancel a callout even if our roadside contractor is en route to your requested location.

Please think carefully before cancelling a callout, as any subsequent request for assistance for the same event will be at your cost.

Can I get Budget Direct roadside assistance in all states and territories?

Budget Direct Roadside Assistance services all states and territories in Australia.

Our customers can call on a national network of more than 2,000 service providers, including mobile mechanics, battery specialists, locksmiths, tow-truck operators, and tyre repairers.

Can I get roadside assistance in remote areas?

Yes – however, our service limit is a 50km round trip from the nearest roadside contractor’s base or accredited service provider (e.g. mechanic).

If we have to travel farther to rescue you, you’ll be required to pay the extra cost, which we’ll let you know about beforehand.

Note that we can only provide assistance in areas accessible by a two-wheel-drive recovery vehicle.

If you spend a lot of time driving in rural and remote areas, you might want to consider getting cover from a provider with larger service limits.

What is Budget Direct’s Roadside Assistance ‘service area’?

Our ‘service area’ is the area in which we provide roadside assistance.

This is an area in mainland Australia, Tasmania and Phillip Island that is trafficable by two-wheel-drive recovery vehicle; or an island that is accessible by a two-wheel-drive-vehicular bridge (excluding ferries).

Note that our service area is different to our service limits.

What are Budget Direct’s Roadside Assistance ‘service limits’?

Budget Direct’s ‘service limits’ are the maximum distances within which we provide roadside assistance to our members.

The distances vary according to the proximity of built-up areas, as follows:

Greater metropolitan cities (including regional cities and major towns): Up to 20km from the point of breakdown to the nearest accredited service provider (e.g. vehicle repair workshop).

Country and remote regions: Up to 50km round trip from the roadside contractor’s base or nearest accredited service provider (e.g. mechanic or repair shop).

If you break down beyond these limits, we may still be able to assist you, however you’ll have to pay the additional costs, which we will discuss with you upfront.

Note that our service limits are different to our service area.

How does your roadside-assistance GPS tracking work?

When you call us for assistance, we’ll log your request and SMS a link to your smartphone.

Click on the link (there’s no need for you to download an app): A map will appear showing the live location of your roadside contractor as they make their way towards your broken-down vehicle; and their estimated time of arrival (ETA).

After you’ve been rescued, you’ll be able to rate your experience.

This tracking service is available in selected areas only: If it’s not available in your area, the contractor (or tow-truck operator) will instead call to let you know they’re on their way and, if necessary, update you on their ETA.