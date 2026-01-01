Did you know that you can receive your policy documentation straight to your inbox? Instead of waiting for it in the mail, you'll be able to access it right from your emails which takes seconds. See how you can switch to paperless documents.
Choose one of the options below to 'Go Paperless'
1. Policy manager
- Login to your policy manager.
- Select 'Contact Details'
- Edit your preference and select 'Yes' to receive policy documentation via email
- You'll need to do this for each policy you have with Budget Direct
OR if you see the below banner simply click ‘Go Paperless’:Login Now
2. Chat Online
Ask one of our friendly team members to help you switch.Start Chat
3. Phone
Call us on 1300 306 560 and request to receive your policy documentation via email.