^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

11 of the Best Indoor Plants for Serial Plant Killers

Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

28 June 2023 | See disclaimer

Indoor plants are always in fashion. In many ways, they offer the best of both worlds: the joys of gardening, without most of the hard work. As such, the question isn’t ‘should I get an indoor plant?’, but rather, ‘what are the best indoor plants for me?’ Luckily, there are awesome indoor plants to suit almost anyone’s needs.

That’s why we’ve compiled this list of 11 of the best indoor plants. Not only are indoor plants a great way to inject some extra greenery into your home, but they can also brighten up almost any room and provide cleaner, fresher air.

So, whether you’re looking for a plant that’s almost indestructible and super low-maintenance, something that thrives on lots of sunlight, or even something a little more extravagant to add an extra je ne sais quoi to your home, we’ve got you covered!

#11 Monstera Deliciosa a.k.a ‘Swiss cheese plant’

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If the name alone didn’t convince you, one look at the so-called ‘Swiss cheese plant’ will surely seal the deal. Highlighted by its broad, green leaves which feature distinctive patterns (hence the comparison to Swiss cheese), the Monstera Deliciosa will be an eye-catching addition to your home. As the name suggests, the Monstera Deliciosa is a feast for the eyes!

Care Tips

Monstera Deliciosa should be positioned in a warm room away from direct sunlight, and watered whenever the top few centimetres of soil are dry (approximately once per week).

Note that the Monstera Deliciosa is mildly toxic if ingested by either humans or pets, so if you have young children or pets that like to chew on everything in sight, this might not be the best indoor plant for you.

#10 Peace Lily

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Put simply, the Peace Lily is a little piece of perfection. Promoting a serene, relaxing atmosphere, Peace Lilies produce beautiful white lily flowers to complement their lavish, emerald green leaves. As an added bonus, Peace Lilies also help to remove ammonia from the air, meaning they are one of the best indoor plants for a home office or bedroom.

Care Tips

Peace Lilies are a reasonably low-maintenance indoor plant. If necessary, they can survive for a long time without water, although ideally they should be watered approximately twice per week. Additionally, Peace Lilies thrive in low-light areas where they receive indirect, filtered sunlight.

#9 Lucky Bamboo

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Lady luck will always be on your side when you add Lucky Bamboo to your home. Lucky Bamboo is easy to identify as it can grow up to one metre high, and features gorgeous curly stems with rich green leaves. With a little extra care, you can even style the stems on your Lucky Bamboo to grow in distinctive patterns. Good luck finding a better indoor plant than Lucky Bamboo!

Care Tips

Lucky Bamboo is unique because it can grow in either water or soil, depending on your preference. Accordingly

#8 Zanzibar Gem

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A tall, attractive indoor plant, which is ideal for improving the air quality in your home, the Zanzibar Gem is truly a gem! The Zanzibar Gem is also a slow-growing plant, so what you see is what you get: it’s unlikely the glossy green leaves will overgrow and take over your home.

Care Tips

Have you ever worried that you’re secretly the Grim Reaper of plants, since every piece of greenery you touch seems to die? If you’re definitely not a green-thumb, but still want an indoor plant, then the Zanzibar Gem might be for you. In fact, some people consider the Zanzibar Gem to be ‘unkillable’. While this might not be quite true, the Zanzibar Gem is a notoriously hardy plant, which can survive for weeks or even months without water or sunlight.

#7 Cactus

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A true indoor classic, it’s hard to go past the Cactus if you’re looking to add a touch of uniqueness to your living space. Equal parts rugged and elegant, there’s heaps to love about Cacti, so don’t be fooled by the prickly exterior. Since Cacti come in a wide variety of styles and aesthetics, they are the perfect indoor plant to complement just about any room in your house!

Care Tips

It depends on the type of cactus you purchase, but most Cacti only require watering once per week (longer during the cooler winter months), while they should be placed in a warm room out of direct sunlight.

#6 Rubber Plant

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At first glance, you could be forgiven for mistaking the Rubber Plant for real rubber. From afar, the eye-catching, greeny-purple leaves have an unmistakably rubbery texture, which make a compelling statement in any room of the house. Rubber Plants grow to fit whatever pot they’re placed in, making them a versatile option for either large or small rooms.

Care Tips

Like real rubber, the Rubber Plant is extremely sturdy. In fact, short of drowning it, the Rubber Plant is nearly indestructible. For optimal care, the Rubber Plant should be placed in a warm room out of direct sunlight, watered sporadically (whenever the soil loses moisture), and pruned occasionally – ideally in Spring.

#5 Bamboo Palm

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To transform your house into a tropical island paradise, look no further than the Bamboo Palm. Bamboo Palms are one of the larger indoor plants you can buy, so before purchasing one, ensure you have sufficient space for a Bamboo Palm to properly flourish. If so, you’ll be rewarded with wavy palm leaves and an unmistakably tropical aura. Island staycation, here you come!

Care Tips

As with most indoor plants, the Bamboo Palm should be kept out of direct sunlight and watered 1-3 times per week. As Bamboo Palms can grow to be fairly large, they may need to be re-potted occasionally.

#4 Weeping Fig

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Don’t be fooled by the name: the Weeping Fig stands out like a beacon of joy wherever it is found. The Weeping Fig may be small, but it will inject oodles of striking greenery into your life. Trust us, the Weeping Fig will have you weeping tears of joy!

Care Tips

An ideal, low-maintenance option, the Weeping Fig only requires watering every 4-7 days and should be positioned near a window to receive bright but indirect sunlight.

#3 Snake Plant

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Small but sensational, the Snake Plant gets its name from its thick, yellow-green leaves which slither vertically out of the soil. Perfect for any room in the house, the Snake Plant’s understated charm will mesmerise you like a cobra. Watch out: the Snake Plant is coiled and ready to become a permanent fixture in your home!

Care Tips

As a type of Succulent, the Snake Plant is very tolerant to under-watering, but can easily be killed by over-watering. So, if in doubt, don’t water!

#2 African Violets

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If green isn’t really your colour, but you’re still looking for one of the best indoor plants that money can buy, look no further than the African Violet. As one of the few flowering plants that require little care, African Violets make the perfect indoor plant. Your reward? A striking purple bloom, which is bound to bring out the best in your home.

Care Tips

As mentioned, African Violets are one of the few flowering plants that require little care. They should be watered once per week and should receive filtered sunlight to ensure the Violets flower properly.

#1 Pothos

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Pothos, also known as Devil’s Ivy, is a gorgeous, fast-growing vine, highlighted by its waxy, heart-shaped leaves. Pothos can be kept in either hanging baskets or as cuttings placed in a glass vase, making it a versatile accessory which can either snake along the ceiling, or add a touch of style to your benchtop. One thing’s for sure: Devil’s Ivy will make a devilishly delightful addition to your home!

Care Tips

Pothos are super resilient and low-maintenance, requiring watering every 1-2 weeks, depending on the season. In fact, Pothos prefers its soil to completely dry out between watering, meaning it will accept a more erratic watering schedule. While Pothos will tolerate low-levels of direct sunlight, it should be kept in indirect light. Pothos also helps to remove toxins such as formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, and benzene from the air.

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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