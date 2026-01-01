^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How can I see and change my car insurance policy details?

You can view and manage many of your Budget Direct car insurance policy details – including your contact details, payment preferences, drivers, excesses and optional benefits – through your online account.

You can access your account at your convenience, on any device, 24/7.

(You can also see some of your policy details on your certificate of insurance.)

What changes can I make to my car insurance policy?

Among the things you can change on your Budget Direct car insurance policy are:

  • contact details,
  • payment details,
  • listed drivers,
  • driver-age restrictions,
  • kilometres driven per year,
  • excess (Basic),
  • car details (for example modifications),
  • driving and claims history.

Note that you can reduce your window glass excess only within 21 days of buying your policy, renewing it, or transferring it to a replacement vehicle.

During the period of your insurance, there are some changes you must let us know about, as soon as practicable. These are changes to:

  • the drivers of your car, including the regular driver or other listed drivers,
  • household members who may drive the car,
  • the use of your car,
  • the place where the car is normally parked at night,
  • your contact details, including postal address, email address and phone/mobile number,
  • if you plan to make, or have made, any modifications to the car, and,
  • if you become aware of any incomplete or inaccurate details on your Insurance Certificate or policy documents.

If you don’t let us know about these changes, your cover may be affected.

Please refer to the PDS for details.

You can change many of these policy details yourself by logging into your online account.

Tip: Some changes can be made online which are effective at the renewal date, others may need to be made to the current policy.

If you need any help you can contact us.

Can a family member enquire or make changes to my Car Insurance policy?

They can, but first, you will need to add them to the policy as an authorised person. Once they’re authorised on your account, they can act on your behalf to view, amend, enquire on, claim on, or cancel a policy.

How do I change my contact details?

To update your contact details:

  1. Log into your online account.
  2. View your car policy.
  3. Click or tap the ‘Change Contact Details’/’Your Details’ button.
  4. Follow the prompts.

How do I change my car insurance policy details?

To modify, or edit, selected car insurance policy details (excess, optional extras, etc.):

  1. Log into your online account.
  2. View your car policy.
  3. Click on or tap the ‘Modify Policy’/’Edit Policy’ button.
  4. Follow the prompts.

Why can’t I edit some of my policy details in Policy Manager?

There are some policy details you cannot edit yourself. These are indicated by a padlock symbol.

For help to change these details, please contact us.

After I edited my policy, my premium changed – why?

After you edit your policy your premium may increase or decrease. This is due to a change you made being a factor which affects how your policy premium is calculated.

If you pay your premium as an annual lump sum, we’ll charge or refund you the pro-rata difference between the new premium and the old one.

If you pay your premiums by instalment we’ll increase or decrease your instalments as needed.

We’ll also send you updated policy documents confirming the changes.

If I edit my policy details, when will the changes take effect?

Unless you’ve requested otherwise, your modified policy will take effect immediately.

I'm selling my car – what do I need to do?

If you’re selling your car and buying another one, you can quickly and easily transfer your Budget Direct car insurance to your replacement car.

Simply call us on 1300 306 560 and tell us the year, make and model of the replacement car.

We’ll then guide you through the process of shifting your insurance from your previous car to your new one.

If you don’t intend to replace your car, we can help you cancel your existing insurance policy.

I'm moving house – do I need to let you know?

Yes – you’ll need to notify us of your new address as soon as you move.

Either call us on on 1300 306 560 or log into your online account and follow these steps:

  1. View your car policy.
  2. Edit your address (and your rego, if you’ve moved interstate and have new number plates).
  3. View the details of your updated policy, including the new premium.
  4. Pay any additional premium that may be due.

I need additional support, is there other assistance you can provide?

We are committed to supporting customers within the bounds of our insurance expertise. Additional support options are listed on our Customer Assistance page.

Related Questions

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