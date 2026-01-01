How can I see and change my car insurance policy details?

You can view and manage many of your Budget Direct car insurance policy details – including your contact details, payment preferences, drivers, excesses and optional benefits – through your online account.

You can access your account at your convenience, on any device, 24/7.

(You can also see some of your policy details on your certificate of insurance.)

What changes can I make to my car insurance policy?

Among the things you can change on your Budget Direct car insurance policy are:

contact details,

payment details,

listed drivers,

driver-age restrictions,

kilometres driven per year,

excess (Basic),

car details (for example modifications),

driving and claims history.

Note that you can reduce your window glass excess only within 21 days of buying your policy, renewing it, or transferring it to a replacement vehicle.

During the period of your insurance, there are some changes you must let us know about, as soon as practicable. These are changes to:

the drivers of your car, including the regular driver or other listed drivers,

household members who may drive the car,

the use of your car,

the place where the car is normally parked at night,

your contact details, including postal address, email address and phone/mobile number,

if you plan to make, or have made, any modifications to the car, and,

if you become aware of any incomplete or inaccurate details on your Insurance Certificate or policy documents.

If you don’t let us know about these changes, your cover may be affected.

Please refer to the PDS for details.

You can change many of these policy details yourself by logging into your online account.

Tip: Some changes can be made online which are effective at the renewal date, others may need to be made to the current policy.

If you need any help you can contact us.

Can a family member enquire or make changes to my Car Insurance policy?

They can, but first, you will need to add them to the policy as an authorised person. Once they’re authorised on your account, they can act on your behalf to view, amend, enquire on, claim on, or cancel a policy.

To update your contact details:

Log into your online account. View your car policy. Click or tap the ‘Change Contact Details’/’Your Details’ button. Follow the prompts.

How do I change my car insurance policy details?

To modify, or edit, selected car insurance policy details (excess, optional extras, etc.):

Log into your online account. View your car policy. Click on or tap the ‘Modify Policy’/’Edit Policy’ button. Follow the prompts.

Why can’t I edit some of my policy details in Policy Manager?

There are some policy details you cannot edit yourself. These are indicated by a padlock symbol.

For help to change these details, please contact us.

After I edited my policy, my premium changed – why?

After you edit your policy your premium may increase or decrease. This is due to a change you made being a factor which affects how your policy premium is calculated.

If you pay your premium as an annual lump sum, we’ll charge or refund you the pro-rata difference between the new premium and the old one.

If you pay your premiums by instalment we’ll increase or decrease your instalments as needed.

We’ll also send you updated policy documents confirming the changes.

If I edit my policy details, when will the changes take effect?

Unless you’ve requested otherwise, your modified policy will take effect immediately.

I'm selling my car – what do I need to do?

If you’re selling your car and buying another one, you can quickly and easily transfer your Budget Direct car insurance to your replacement car.

Simply call us on 1300 306 560 and tell us the year, make and model of the replacement car.

We’ll then guide you through the process of shifting your insurance from your previous car to your new one.

If you don’t intend to replace your car, we can help you cancel your existing insurance policy.

I'm moving house – do I need to let you know?

Yes – you’ll need to notify us of your new address as soon as you move.

Either call us on on 1300 306 560 or log into your online account and follow these steps:

View your car policy. Edit your address (and your rego, if you’ve moved interstate and have new number plates). View the details of your updated policy, including the new premium. Pay any additional premium that may be due.

I need additional support, is there other assistance you can provide?

We are committed to supporting customers within the bounds of our insurance expertise. Additional support options are listed on our Customer Assistance page.