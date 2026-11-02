It’s Budget Direct to the rescue for a runaway train of rising costs in its latest blockbuster Insurance Solved campaign developed with creative agency partner 303.

Delivered with the brand’s signature high impact style, the ‘Runaway Train’ campaign sees Sarge and his team coming to the rescue of a stressed commuter, overwhelmed by soaring insurance bills.

As the runaway train hurtles past unexpected insurance moments requiring different types of cover, the team highlights how Budget Direct could help on a wide range of insurance products. The campaign tagline ‘cut the cost, not the cover’ emphasises the online discounts for new customers available with Budget Direct policies.

This latest instalment marks a milestone for the brand, integrating multiple insurance categories into a single campaign for the first time, demonstrating that Budget Direct can help across a broad range of general insurance products for Australians.

Spearheaded by the launch 60-second film, the extended format provides the narrative space to profile the depth of Budget Direct’s product suite including car, home, travel, motorcycle, and pet insurance. It is complemented by a 30-second version that also features all five products, supported by 15-second variants each highlighting individual areas of cover. The campaign will be seen across TV, SVOD, cinema, online, OOH, radio and social from this week.

Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct said, “With so many Australians managing rising cost-of-living pressures, we wanted to show how Budget Direct could help customers take back some control with our broad range of award-winning insurance cover.

“The combination of the iconic runaway train metaphor and an epic 60-second film really suited our cinematic style. It gave us the creative scope to demonstrate how Budget Direct’s diverse insurance offerings could help across a variety of everyday challenges.

“But most importantly, it’s entertaining and has cut through. We’ve created a fast-paced and engaging film that hooks the audience in and builds strong brand salience in a compelling and unique way.”

303 Sydney Chief Strategy Officer Jody Elston said a strong visual link was needed to depict both the issue of cost control, and different insurance needs in the same campaign.

“The cost-of-living crisis isn’t going away and increasingly feels out of control. But when it comes to insurance, too many of us stick with what we’ve got, whether through apathy, too much choice or the hassle of switching.

“So we’ve dramatised the challenge at epic scale with true Budget Direct hyperbole, showing for the first time how Budget Direct could come to the rescue with the value people need, across more of your insurance needs.”

The ‘Runaway Train’ hero 60-second film can be viewed here.