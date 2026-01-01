^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How Budget Direct has Insurance Solved® for you

Easy, 24/7 claims

Contact us as soon as you need to make a claim. You can lodge your claim over the phone or online at any time of the day or night, 365 days a year.

Award-Winning

Money magazine’s Insurer of the Year in 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 & 2026. Also, Best of the Best title winner for Car Insurance in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024, 2025 & 2026. See all our awards.

Tailor-made insurance

Decide to customise your insurance cover by adding one or more optional covers to your policy (e.g. a hire car following an accident, or flood cover for your home); only pay for what you need, giving you more ways to save on your insurance premiums.

Guaranteed repairs

We guarantee the authorised repairs of your car for as long as you own it. We also stand behind our authorised home repairs, including the materials and workmanship.

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Our products

Car Insurance

Get award-winning third-party or comprehensive car insurance for your vehicle. After an insured event like fire, theft or damage, protect both your car and other people's property - depending on your policy type.

With guaranteed repairs performed by our trusted partners across Australia, our car insurance policies are here to help our customers get back on the road and back to life quicker.

Comprehensive car insurance

Third-party car insurance

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Home Insurance

Insure your home building, contents or both against loss or damage for a wide range of insured events. Protect your home and belongings with home and contents insurance and get peace of mind knowing you'll be covered in case of things such as fire, burst pipe and more.

You'll also get legal liability cover and the option to select Flood Cover on an eligible policy. Plus, we offer landlord insurance to insure your investment property and renters insurance to protect your contents as a tenant too.

Home and contents insurance

Home building insurance

Contents insurance

Travel Insurance

Relax on your international or domestic trip, knowing we've got your back with Travel Insurance - including COVID-19 cover. Get travel insurance Australia-wide and overseas, with optional adventure and snow sports cover for your more adventurous trips.

No matter where life takes you, we have a travel insurance policy for your next business trip or ski holiday. Book the ticket and we'll be here when you're ready to go.

Comprehensive travel insurance

Domestic travel insurance

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Pet Insurance

Our Pet Insurance options allow you to choose from three levels of cover: Plus, Comprehensive and Essential.

We offer accidental injury or illness cover, plus routine care options and will reimburse 80% of eligible vet expenses, less any applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions and exclusions apply).

If your dog or cat finds themselves in the vet unexpectedly, we can be there to help. Compare our policy options and benefits to find the right level of pet health insurance for your furry friend.

Dog Insurance

Cat Insurance

Pet Insurance

Motorcycle Insurance

Choose from three levels of motorcycle insurance cover, Comprehensive, Third Party Fire and Theft or Third Party Property Only.

Upgrade your Comprehensive cover for an additional premium by adding optional benefits on eligible policies.

Know you’re protected with a lifetime guarantee on authorised repairs and 24/7 claims support.

Comprehensive motorcycle insurance

Third-party motorcycle insurance

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Life Insurance

Get some peace of mind knowing that our life insurance products can help take care of your loved ones should the worst happen. You can rest easy knowing that your family and friends may have some financial support once you're no longer here.

Our life insurance products can also cover traumatic events such as being diagnosed with cancer and income protection should you get injured or ill and be unable to work.

Life Insurance

TPD Insurance

Trauma Insurance

Roadside Assistance

Flat tyre? Dead battery? Need car advice? Don't get stranded on the side of the road. Unlimited breakdown callouts for just $89.95 per year with roadside assistance. Whether you need help now or want peace of mind, we can come to you across Australia.

Don't risk hitting the road without 24/7 assistance ready to help you in case you run into trouble. Contact us anytime, anywhere and our trusted team will be there to help.

Roadside assistance

Immediate roadside assistance

Frequently asked questions

Existing Customers

Make a claim and manage your policy, all in one easy-to-use account. When it comes to insurance, our Policy Manager helps make things simple - from claims to updating your address.

View and edit your personal information and policy details, make a car or home insurance claim, and buy more insurance - 24/7, at your convenience.

Policy Manager Login

Existing Customers

Terms, conditions, limits and exclusions apply. For full details, please read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) for each product.

How to Make a Claim

Depending on your policy, customers can either make an insurance claim online or contact us for assistance. Either way, we'll help you manage the claims process from start to finish.

Make a Claim Contact Us

Award-Winning Australian Insurance

Our feature-packed cover, industry-leading prices, and first-rate customer service have been recognised with numerous awards, including Canstar's Insurer of the Year five years in a row (2022-26) and Money magazine's Insurer of the Year ten years in a row (2017–26).

We are also Money magazine's Best of the Best 2026 winner for Best-Value Car Insurance eight years running (2019-26) WeMoney Insurer of the Year (2025-26) and Finder's Insurer of the Year award 2026.

Money Magazine - Insurer of the Year
Canstar's Insurer of the Year 2026
Finder Insurer of the Year 2026
WeMoney - Insurer of the Year

Protecting Australians for over 25 years

Since 2000, Budget Direct has had Insurance Solved for more than 3 million Australians. You're our #1 priority and we're proud to help so many families in Australia save money and stay covered with Car Insurance, Home Insurance and more.

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