Car Insurance
Get award-winning third-party or comprehensive car insurance for
your vehicle. After an insured event like fire, theft or damage,
protect both your car and other people's property - depending on
your policy type.
With guaranteed repairs performed by our trusted partners across
Australia, our car insurance policies are here to help our customers
get back on the road and back to life quicker.
Comprehensive car insurance
Third-party car insurance
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Home Insurance
Insure your home building, contents or both against loss or damage
for a wide range of insured events. Protect your home and belongings
with home and contents insurance and get peace of mind knowing
you'll be covered in case of things such as fire, burst pipe and
more.
You'll also get legal liability cover and the option to select Flood
Cover on an eligible policy. Plus, we offer landlord insurance to
insure your investment property and renters insurance to protect
your contents as a tenant too.
Home and contents insurance
Home building insurance
Contents insurance
Travel Insurance
Relax on your international or domestic trip, knowing we've got your
back with Travel Insurance - including COVID-19 cover. Get travel
insurance Australia-wide and overseas, with optional adventure and
snow sports cover for your more adventurous trips.
No matter where life takes you, we have a travel insurance policy
for your next business trip or ski holiday. Book the ticket and
we'll be here when you're ready to go.
Comprehensive travel insurance
Domestic travel insurance
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Pet Insurance
Our Pet Insurance options allow you to choose from three levels of
cover: Plus, Comprehensive and Essential.
We offer accidental injury or illness cover, plus routine care
options and will reimburse 80% of eligible vet expenses, less any
applicable excess and subject to policy limits (terms, conditions
and exclusions apply).
If your dog or cat finds themselves in the vet unexpectedly, we can
be there to help. Compare our policy options and benefits to find
the right level of pet health insurance for your furry friend.
Dog Insurance
Cat Insurance
Pet Insurance
Life Insurance
Get some peace of mind knowing that our life insurance products can
help take care of your loved ones should the worst happen. You can
rest easy knowing that your family and friends may have some
financial support once you're no longer here.
Our life insurance products can also cover traumatic events such as
being diagnosed with cancer and income protection should you get
injured or ill and be unable to work.
Life Insurance
TPD Insurance
Trauma Insurance
Roadside Assistance
Flat tyre? Dead battery? Need car advice? Don't get stranded on the
side of the road. Unlimited breakdown callouts for just $89.95 per
year with roadside assistance. Whether you need help now or want
peace of mind, we can come to you across Australia.
Don't risk hitting the road without 24/7 assistance ready to help
you in case you run into trouble. Contact us anytime, anywhere and
our trusted team will be there to help.
Roadside assistance
Immediate roadside assistance
Frequently asked questions
Existing Customers
Make a claim and manage your policy, all in one easy-to-use account.
When it comes to insurance, our Policy Manager helps make things
simple - from claims to updating your address.
View and edit your personal information and policy details, make a
car or home insurance claim, and buy more insurance - 24/7, at your
convenience.
Policy Manager Login
Existing Customers