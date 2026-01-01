Let us bring your passion and creativity to life

So you want a career in the insurance industry, but still want the chance to be creative. You’ve come to the right place.

Budget Direct is one of Australia’s most progressive and innovative insurance providers. We’re always creating and implementing new concepts for our range of insurance policies. So if you’re passionate, creative and want to become part of an exciting and growing company, we’d like to hear from you.

Thanks to our growth and product expansion we’re always looking for new people to join our team. And we’re all about finding the right people for both the company and the job.

Our great range of company benefits helps you achieve a healthy work/life balance and develop your career.

See Current Vacancies

In a recent survey involving more than 90% of our staff, on a scale of 1 (strongly disagree) to 5 (strongly agree), Budget Direct employees rated the Company at 4.20 when asked whether the Company was a great place to work.

Why have just a job? At Budget Direct, you can have a career. And a life.