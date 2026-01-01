The Application Process

How will you keep in touch with me?

We’ll send you an email to confirm we received your application within 24 hours, as well as regular updates on how your application is progressing. (You may want to keep an eye on your spam folder in case our emails land there by mistake.)

What if the job I'm looking for isn't advertised?

The best thing to do is to register your details and set up a job alert. That way, when the job you’re after becomes available, you will be notified straight away so you can apply.

Can I apply for more than one job?

Sure. Once you’ve applied for one job, we’ll have your details on file. When you apply for another job, just log in with the same username and password. You don’t need to set up another user profile.

Do I need to have working rights in Australia?

All Budget Direct employees must be eligible to work in Australia. As part of the recruitment process you’ll need to provide visa and passport details to verify your working rights in Australia.

I've applied for a job, but I haven't heard anything. What should I do?

Hang tight! We're definitely considering your application, and will email you about how it’s going. (You may want to check your spam folder.)

I don't have an email address. How do I apply?

Sorry, but you need a valid email address to submit your application. You can get a free email account from a number of places, including Google. Just go to Gmail.com and follow their instructions.

You should apply online if you can, because it means we can process your application faster. If you can’t access the Internet at home, you could try a public library, school or internet cafe.

I have forgotten my username and password

Click the “Forgotten your password? Click here for a reminder...” link on the login screen. Enter your username (your email address), then click the “Reset Password” button. You’ll then receive an email with instructions on how to reset it.

If this doesn’t work, ask for a reminder directly.

What if I have technical trouble when submitting my application?

First, try to make sure it’s not a problem with your computer. Are you having problems accessing other websites, or just ours? See if you can access a reliable website, such as google.com.

If it’s just our website you’re having trouble with, make sure you’ve answered all the questions on the form marked with an exclamation mark. These questions are mandatory, and must be answered before you can submit your application.

If you’ve done all that and you’re still having problems, send an email to the technical support staff with details of the problem you’re having.

How do I remove my profile?

If you want to remove your details from our system, or deactivate your profile because you’re no longer looking for a job, contact our support team.

How long does it take you to make your decision?

It usually takes 4-5 weeks for us to do all the interviews and testing. However, this may vary depending on the role and other factors.

What if I can’t provide work references?

Our policy is to conduct verbal reference checks on all candidates before we offer them employment. We need at least two references—if you can provide only one we’ll discuss it during the interview.

Unfortunately, if you can’t provide any references then we can’t progress your application. (Note: we only accept work landline contact numbers.)

Of course, if you’re looking for work it’s always a good to contact your references before they’re needed.

Why didn’t I get an interview?

All applications are reviewed and short-listed based on:

the role requirements

previous experience

key skills and attributes they can bring to the role

team and cultural fit.

If you weren’t invited to an interview, it’s probably because other applicants had skills, experience and attributes that were more closely aligned.

Can I re-apply for a position if I’m unsuccessful the first time?

Yes, you can. However, we suggest you wait six months before re-applying (assuming you can still demonstrate the desired skills, knowledge and experience needed for the position).