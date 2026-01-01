The Application Process
- How will you keep in touch with me?
- What if the job I'm looking for isn't advertised?
- Can I apply for more than one job?
- Do I need to have working rights in Australia?
- I've applied for a job, but I haven't heard anything. What should I do?
- I don't have an email address. How do I apply?
- I have forgotten my username and password.
- What if I have technical trouble when submitting my application?
- How do I remove my profile?
- How long does it take you to make your decision?
- What if I can’t provide work references?
- Why didn’t I get an interview?
- Can I re-apply for a position if I’m unsuccessful the first time?
The Interview Process
- What if I can't make it to an interview?
- Do you have any interview tips for me?
- Can I get feedback from my interview?
Working at Budget Direct
The Application Process
How will you keep in touch with me?
We’ll send you an email to confirm we received your application within 24 hours, as well as regular updates on how your application is progressing. (You may want to keep an eye on your spam folder in case our emails land there by mistake.)
What if the job I'm looking for isn't advertised?
The best thing to do is to register your details and set up a job alert. That way, when the job you’re after becomes available, you will be notified straight away so you can apply.
Can I apply for more than one job?
Sure. Once you’ve applied for one job, we’ll have your details on file. When you apply for another job, just log in with the same username and password. You don’t need to set up another user profile.
Do I need to have working rights in Australia?
All Budget Direct employees must be eligible to work in Australia. As part of the recruitment process you’ll need to provide visa and passport details to verify your working rights in Australia.
I've applied for a job, but I haven't heard anything. What should I do?
Hang tight! We're definitely considering your application, and will email you about how it’s going. (You may want to check your spam folder.)
I don't have an email address. How do I apply?
Sorry, but you need a valid email address to submit your application. You can get a free email account from a number of places, including Google. Just go to Gmail.com and follow their instructions.
You should apply online if you can, because it means we can process your application faster. If you can’t access the Internet at home, you could try a public library, school or internet cafe.
I have forgotten my username and password
Click the “Forgotten your password? Click here for a reminder...” link on the login screen. Enter your username (your email address), then click the “Reset Password” button. You’ll then receive an email with instructions on how to reset it.
If this doesn’t work, ask for a reminder directly.
What if I have technical trouble when submitting my application?
First, try to make sure it’s not a problem with your computer. Are you having problems accessing other websites, or just ours? See if you can access a reliable website, such as google.com.
If it’s just our website you’re having trouble with, make sure you’ve answered all the questions on the form marked with an exclamation mark. These questions are mandatory, and must be answered before you can submit your application.
If you’ve done all that and you’re still having problems, send an email to the technical support staff with details of the problem you’re having.
How do I remove my profile?
If you want to remove your details from our system, or deactivate your profile because you’re no longer looking for a job, contact our support team.
How long does it take you to make your decision?
It usually takes 4-5 weeks for us to do all the interviews and testing. However, this may vary depending on the role and other factors.
What if I can’t provide work references?
Our policy is to conduct verbal reference checks on all candidates before we offer them employment. We need at least two references—if you can provide only one we’ll discuss it during the interview.
Unfortunately, if you can’t provide any references then we can’t progress your application. (Note: we only accept work landline contact numbers.)
Of course, if you’re looking for work it’s always a good to contact your references before they’re needed.
Why didn’t I get an interview?
All applications are reviewed and short-listed based on:
- the role requirements
- previous experience
- key skills and attributes they can bring to the role
- team and cultural fit.
If you weren’t invited to an interview, it’s probably because other applicants had skills, experience and attributes that were more closely aligned.
Can I re-apply for a position if I’m unsuccessful the first time?
Yes, you can. However, we suggest you wait six months before re-applying (assuming you can still demonstrate the desired skills, knowledge and experience needed for the position).
The Interview Process
What if I can't make it to an interview?
If you’re invited to a group interview or second interview but can’t make it, call our recruitment team and try and arrange another interview time.
You need to attend the interview to progress to the next stage of the recruitment process.
Do you have any interview tips for me?
- Arrive before the interview start time.
- Make sure you know exactly where you’re going and who you’ll be meeting with.
- Presentation is key—smart business dress is generally most appropriate. But make sure you feel comfortable
- Think about the questions you might be asked, as well as any questions you’d like to ask us.
- Remember to bring the contact details (names and landline numbers) of three work references.
- Bring your passport or tertiary qualifications (if applicable) so we can verify their authenticity.
- Relax and be yourself.
Can I get feedback from my interview?
Of course. Email or phone your Recruitment Consultant after your second interview.
We understand how disappointing it can be not getting the job you wanted. Just stay positive. Remember: not every position you interview for will be right for you.
Working at Budget Direct
What will my working hours be?
It depends on the position. For most full-time positions you need to work 37½ hours per week (usually averaged out over 52 weeks). Your manager will tell you about the start and finish times in your area.
Our call centres operate on a rotating roster between 7am and 8pm AEST, with a number of shift options available. We'll discuss the work hours and shift options at the group interview.
Does Budget Direct support Diversity Employment initiatives?
Budget Direct encourages and supports candidates from diverse backgrounds. We’ve embedded principles into our recruitment process to ensure our business operations and workplace are fair and free from all forms of inequality and discrimination.