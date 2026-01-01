^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Six Steps to a Career in our Contact Centre

Step 1: Your Online Application

To start the process you need to complete and submit an online application form.

This is essential, as we get a lot of applications for contact centre positions. It also means our Recruitment Team can communicate with you quickly and efficiently, and keep you up-to-date on your applications progress via email.

So triple-check your email address when you’re applying, and then keep a watchful eye on your inbox (and spam folder).

Apply Online

Step 2: The Phone Interview

Once we receive your application, a member of our Recruitment Team will review it. And if we think you’re suitable we’ll arrange a brief telephone interview with you.

Remember: you’re applying for a contact centre position, so we’re looking for great communicators over the phone.

If we don’t select you for a phone interview, you’ll be notified by email.

Step 3: The Group Interview

If your telephone interview sparks our interest we’ll invite you back to attend a group interview, usually via email. You’ll spend two to three hours enjoying informative sessions and taking part in various group activities. You’ll also need to complete an aptitude test during the second half of the session.

You’ll learn about our company, get a feel for the place you've applied to work in, and learn all the details about the job: hours, training, salary, etc. Oh, and this is when you can ask any questions you have.

Step 4: The One-on-one Interview

Your next interview will be one-to-one with someone from our recruitment team. We’ll be asking a lot of behavioural and role-specific questions to really get to know you.

We want to make sure you’re a good fit for the team, as well as Budget Direct's company culture and values. You’ll have another opportunity to ask any questions and determine whether this is the right job for you.

Step 5: Your Reference Checks

To help us make our decision we’ll contact your nominated work referees to get more information about you and to clarify information you provided in your application or interview.

We’ll contact at least two of your previous managers/supervisors, and may contact others to get more information.

Step 6: The Job Offer

For the final step we assess all the information we’ve gathered throughout the recruitment process and make our final decision on your application.

If you’re successful we’ll contact you about our employment offer and training details.

If you’re not successful you’ll be notified by email.

Are you ready for a new career in our Contact Centre?

Apply Online