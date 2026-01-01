Six Steps to a Career in our Contact Centre
Step 1: Your Online Application
To start the process you need to complete and submit an online application form.
This is essential, as we get a lot of applications for contact centre positions. It also means our Recruitment Team can communicate with you quickly and efficiently, and keep you up-to-date on your applications progress via email.
So triple-check your email address when you’re applying, and then keep a watchful eye on your inbox (and spam folder).Apply Online
Step 2: The Phone Interview
Once we receive your application, a member of our Recruitment Team will review it. And if we think you’re suitable we’ll arrange a brief telephone interview with you.
Remember: you’re applying for a contact centre position, so we’re looking for great communicators over the phone.
If we don’t select you for a phone interview, you’ll be notified by email.
Step 3: The Group Interview
If your telephone interview sparks our interest we’ll invite you back to attend a group interview, usually via email. You’ll spend two to three hours enjoying informative sessions and taking part in various group activities. You’ll also need to complete an aptitude test during the second half of the session.
You’ll learn about our company, get a feel for the place you've applied to work in, and learn all the details about the job: hours, training, salary, etc. Oh, and this is when you can ask any questions you have.
Step 4: The One-on-one Interview
Your next interview will be one-to-one with someone from our recruitment team. We’ll be asking a lot of behavioural and role-specific questions to really get to know you.
We want to make sure you’re a good fit for the team, as well as Budget Direct's company culture and values. You’ll have another opportunity to ask any questions and determine whether this is the right job for you.
Step 5: Your Reference Checks
To help us make our decision we’ll contact your nominated work referees to get more information about you and to clarify information you provided in your application or interview.
We’ll contact at least two of your previous managers/supervisors, and may contact others to get more information.
Step 6: The Job Offer
For the final step we assess all the information we’ve gathered throughout the recruitment process and make our final decision on your application.
If you’re successful we’ll contact you about our employment offer and training details.
If you’re not successful you’ll be notified by email.