Imagine working in a contact centre that focuses on more than just answering calls.

A contact centre that offers flexible rosters (including 9-day fortnights), nationally-recognised training programs, various rewards and recognition, and career opportunities.

A contact centre with free Internet rooms, coffee machines, arcade games and even TVs.

And you get to enjoy it all in a modern facility, close to parks, lakes and cafes with plenty of parking.

Sound too good to be true? Well, not if you work in a Budget Direct Contact Centre.

We have two contact centres. We’ve worked hard to create a supportive and fun environment, with a switch on, switch off philosophy. Here, people want to come to work because they know they’ll be looked after. After all, one of our values is "Be Happy".

And that’s why we've won the Australian Teleservices Association's "National Contact Centre of the Year" award. Twice.

We became one of Australia’s leading low cost personal lines insurance providers by believing in what we do and what we can achieve. And by becoming part of our team, we can help you achieve as well.

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We look forward to hearing from you. And good luck.