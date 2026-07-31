How to Stay Safe if Your Car Breaks Down

^ Online Discount and Combined Discount Terms and Conditions

Effective for new policies quoted on or after 20 August 2026.

Online Discount

  • An online discount of 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new policy that is purchased or Quoted Online (Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Online Discount is available to customers who obtain an insurance quote online but purchase the insurance via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.

  • The Online Discount is available for the following types of policies:

    • Car insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Home insurance: Combined Home and Contents, Home Building, Contents
    • Motorcycle insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Pet insurance
    • Travel insurance
  • If a customer makes amendments to their policy during the first year requiring a recalculation of the premium payable, the Online Discount may not apply from the date of any such amendments.
  • The Online Discount does not apply to our Roadside Assistance product where that product is purchased in conjunction with car insurance.

Combined Discount

  • A discount of up to 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new combined Home and Contents policy if purchased in a single transaction (as opposed to purchasing separate policies for each) (Combined Discount).
  • The Combined Discount does not apply if a customer purchases a standalone Home Building only or Contents only policy and later adds the other cover type in a subsequent transaction.
  • If any amendment is made to a combined Home and Contents insurance policy (other than the cancellation of either the Home Building or Contents cover) in the first year, the Combined Discount percentage that will be applied to calculate the amended premium will be the same as the Combined Discount percentage that was applied at policy inception.
  • If either the Home Building or Contents cover is cancelled during the first year, the Combined Discount will no longer apply to the premium on the remaining cover for the balance of the first year.
  • The application of the Combined Discount cannot take the premium for a combined Home and Contents policy below the premium, plus $5, that would apply to the Home Building insurance or Contents insurance policies if purchased separately.
  • A customer purchasing combined Home and Contents insurance can obtain the benefit of both the Online Discount and Combined Discount if the terms and conditions for both those discounts are satisfied.

Conditions

  • Discounts are for the first year of a new policy only. They do not apply on renewal. Existing customers are not eligible for the discounts if they seek to take out a new policy for an item that is already insured with us rather than renewing their existing policy.
  • Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. They do not apply to government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  • For some of our products there are minimum premiums that apply. Any discount a customer may be eligible for may be reduced if it would have the effect of reducing the final premium to below any applicable minimum premium level.
  • In some cases, rounding processes might mean that the actual discount that is applied is 1c more or less than the exact percentage that is represented.
  • Discounts may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which they apply varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact policyholders who have already purchased their policy.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount Terms and Conditions

  • A 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased or Quoted Online (Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount is available to customers who obtain a quote online but purchase the membership via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.
  • This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to, or purchased in conjunction with, a Car Insurance Policy.
  • The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount offer may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which it is applied varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact members who have already purchased Roadside Assistance.

How to Stay Safe if Your Car Breaks Down

Woman looking at phone while opening car bonnet
Anna C Madrigal

Anna C Madrigal

Content Writer

31 July 2026 | See disclaimer

Quick Summary

  • Car breakdowns can happen when you least expect them. Being prepared can help you stay safe and get help as soon as possible.
  • This article discusses the fundamentals of roadside safety, such as how to pull over safely and what to do while you wait for help.
  • Budget Direct has safety features for roadside assist customers, such as SMS verification codes and a live tracker to see where your service provider is.

Your Safety Comes First

If you think your car is about to break down, it’s important to stay calm and pull over to the left-most side of the road or, if you’re on a freeway, into the emergency stopping lane. Try to stop on a stretch of road that is straight and has good visibility for other motorists.

Once your car has stopped, turn your tyres away from the road to prevent your car being pushed back into the path of traffic if another vehicle were to collide with you.

Assess your situation for danger. If there’s a risk of fire or rear-end collision, exit via the passenger side and move to a safe area away from traffic, such as behind a barrier or on grass. If there’s no immediate risk and it’s safe to remain in your vehicle, keep your seatbelt fastened in case another car collides with you.

Signal Your Breakdown to Other Drivers

Switch on your hazard lights — the red triangle button in your car — to signal to other drivers that your car is broken down. Raising your car’s bonnet also signals to drivers that your car is broken down and you need help. If it’s dark out, your parking light can provide extra visibility.

Contact Roadside Assistance

Once you are safe, call roadside assistance. If you’ve already bought roadside assistance through Budget Direct, you can call us at 1800 514 448. You can also request roadside assistance through our online portal.

Non-members are also welcome to call Budget Direct for roadside assistance through 1800 700 027, although they will have to pay a $110 service fee and other potential fees.

Once a service provider is assigned, you’ll receive an SMS with a reference number and a link to a live tracker to monitor the location of your service provider. You’ll also receive a phone call from your service provider, who will identify themselves and verify your details.

Waiting for Help

Your service provider can only help if someone is present, so it’s important you stay with your vehicle. If anybody stops to offer help, let them know you’ve already contacted roadside assistance. If it’s a hot day, crack your windows to allow for airflow, and make sure to hydrate yourself.

Do not try to do your own repairs while on an open road, as this puts you at risk of being injured by open traffic. Stay calm, keep an eye on the live tracker, and wait for help to arrive.

The Best Way to Stay Safe: Be Prepared

Maintaining your vehicle regularly is the best way to minimise the chances of your car breaking down. If it’s overdue for a service, avoid long drives and at a minimum ensure your car’s coolant and oil levels are topped up, and your tyres are inflated to the correct pressure. Any strange noises are a signal a breakdown might be about to happen.

Keep an Emergency Kit in Your Car

Keeping a car breakdown safety kit in your car can be very helpful when your car breaks down. Objects like a torch with spare batteries, a high-vis vest and a first aid kit, are great to have on hand. So, too, are a water bottle and an emergency muesli bar. (An emergency roll of toilet paper could be helpful, too.)

Prepare Before Travel

If you’re travelling a long distance, make sure you let at least one person know where you’re going and when you expect to arrive. This way if you can’t phone for help, you have someone who can when you haven’t arrived on time.

See More Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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