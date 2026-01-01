{}Subject to these Terms and Conditions, the Promoter is offering an Eligible Entrant a chance to win one (1) x $20,000 cash prize (Major Prize) or one of three (3) x $1,000 cash prizes (Minor Prizes) (total prize pool AU$23,000) when they purchase a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy via the Budget Direct website (Travel Policy) and submit the online entry form (ten (10) entries per Travel Policy purchased) at www.budgetdirect.com.au/promotions/pick-your-paradise during the Promotion Period (Promotion). The valid working email address provided on the entry form must be the same as the one used in the purchase of the new Eligible Budget Direct Travel Policy. The Promotion starts at 12:00pm (AEST) on 18 November 2026 and ends at 3:00pm (AEST) on 28 January 2027 (Promotion Period). The draw will take place at the Promoter's office at Level 13, Toowong Tower, 9 Sherwood Road, Toowong QLD 4066 at 3:00pm (AEST) on 23 February 2027. Winners will be notified via email within seven (7) days of the draw and their last name, first initial and postcode published on the Promoter's website within twenty-one (21) days of the draw. Eligibility and participation criteria apply. Entrants must be 18 years or over, an Australian permanent resident (or have lived in Australia continuously for six months or more on a temporary work visa), and the Primary Policyholder and Primary Traveller on the Travel Policy. The Travel Policy must be active and valid throughout the 21-day cooling-off period and on 19 February 2027. Renewals, amended or replaced policies and policies purchased through third-party aggregators are not eligible. Employees, officers, agents and service providers of the Promoter, and their immediate families are ineligible to enter. For full terms and conditions see www.budgetdirect.com.au/terms-conditions/pick-your-paradise-2026.html. The Prizes will be awarded via electronic funds transfer. This draw is authorised under NSW Permit TP/03521, ACT Permit TP 26/02753 and SA Permit T26/2098. Promoter: Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909), AFSL 241 411 (operating under the brand Budget Direct) of Level 13, Toowong Tower, 9 Sherwood Road, Toowong QLD 4066.

\\Subject to these Terms and Conditions, the Promoter is offering Eligible Entrants a chance to win one (1) of twenty (20) $100 Flight Centre eGift Cards (Prize) (total value $2,000). To enter, visit www.budgetdirect.com.au/promotions/pick-your-paradise, enter your name, valid email and post code, answer the survey question and submit the form online during the Promotion Period. One entry per person. Promotion opens 12:00pm AEST, 18 November 2026 and closes 3:00pm AEST, 28 January 2027. Draw on 23 February 2027 at 3:00pm AEST at the Promoter's office Toowong Tower, 9 Sherwood Road, Toowong QLD 4066. Winners will be notified by email within 7 calendar days of the Draw Date, and their last name, first initial and postcode will be published at budgetdirect.com.au/terms-conditions/pick-your-paradise-2026.html. Any unclaimed prizes will be included in an Unclaimed Prize Draw on 25 May 2027 at 3:00pm AEST. Eligibility and participation criteria apply; must be aged 18 years or over. Employees, officers, agents, service providers, and their immediate families of the Promoter, or any related entities are ineligible to enter. Promoter: Auto & General Services Pty Ltd (ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411). Full Terms and Conditions at budgetdirect.com.au/terms-conditions/pick-your-paradise-2026.html.