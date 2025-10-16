^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How To Kitten-Proof Your Home

Woman playing with black cat
Tom Stefanou

Tom Stefanou

SEO & Content Strategist

16 October 2025 | See disclaimer

Few things are as heart-warming as bringing a kitten home, but the flurry of decisions can be daunting. What will you name your newest family member? Which toys will keep them entertained? How will you introduce them to the rest of the household? Most importantly, how can you ensure your home is a safe, welcoming space?

Kitten proofing is the first thing you can do to protect your curious arrival from accidents or dangerous items. As your kitten grows and develops new habits, you’ll need to keep reassessing your home to ensure it remains a safe place for them.

Removing Common Household Hazards

Kittens experience the world with their noses, paws and mouths. Everyday items that seem harmless to us can be toxic to them. Taking time to clear away hazards now can prevent vet visits later.

Toxic Items

Many household plants, human food and home supplies are poisonous to cats. It is important to store these out of reach or replace them with pet-safe alternatives.

  • Do a sweep to ensure that your curious kitten doesn’t encounter any toxic indoor and outdoor plants.
  • Seal food in containers or stow it away in cupboards so your new pet can’t sneak a bite of something harmful.
  • Household chemicals such as cleaning sprays, bleach and detergent should also be locked away.

If you suspect your kitten has ingested something toxic, call the Australian Animal Poisons Helpline on 1300 869 738 immediately for advice.

Inquisitive ginger cat exploring amongst indoor house plants

Choking/Ingestion Hazards

Kittens love to pounce, chase and chew. String, yarn, dental floss, rubber bands, hair ties, plastic wrap, curtain cords and plastic bags all pose choking or intestinal blockage risks. Store them securely, and choose toys designed specifically for kittens.

Electrical Dangers

Electrical cords look like tempting chew toys. Use cord protectors, conceal wires behind furniture or use baby-proof outlet covers. Unplug appliances when not in use. This simple step can prevent accidentally electrocuting your kitten or short-circuiting your home.

Fragile Objects

Your kitten will climb, jump and knock things over as part of normal play. It is recommended you remove fragile items on display, such as ornaments, vases and picture frames, while your kitten is young.

Securing Your Space and Preventing Access

Once hazards are removed, think about the layout of your home. Physical barriers and secure storage places can save you constant worry.

Restricting Access

Curious kittens can often find their way into trouble. It is important to consider installing child-proof latches on cupboards or drawers that you prefer them not to venture into. For example, laundry and bathrooms often contain toxic cleaning chemicals, whereas kitchens are risky during cooking.

Give your kitten safe areas to explore and gradually introduce a new room under supervision.

Securing Entry and Exit Points

Their little bodies mean kittens can squeeze through surprisingly small gaps. It is important to fit sturdy screens on windows, check door seals, and close off open stairways to prevent falls or escapes.

Water Safety

Toilets, sinks, buckets and bathtubs are all potential drowning hazards for a tiny kitten. Keep toilet lids closed and empty buckets after use. Cover aquariums or fish bowls if you have them.

Furniture Safety

Being inquisitive creatures, heavy or tall furniture like bookshelves are ideal climbing posts for our little friends. It is important to check that large appliances are stable before welcoming your new friend home.

Creating a Safe and Welcoming Environment

Safety is only half the story. A kitten also needs a comfortable space to settle in and feel secure. For more tips on preparing for your new arrival, see our guide on bringing a new kitten home.

Kitten-Safe Zones and Supervision

Set up a dedicated “safe room” or a playpen for specific times when you can’t supervise. This gives your furry friend the chance to explore without requiring constant attention from you.

However, no matter how well you proof your home, nothing replaces watchful eyes. Take the time to observe how your kitten navigates its new surroundings. The added benefit of watching your kitten investigate lets you spot potential hazards before they become an issue.

Essential Supplies

Provide soft bedding, fresh water, kitten-appropriate food, a litter tray, scratching posts and plenty of safe toys. Rotate toys to keep play interesting. Choose climbing posts that are tall enough for your little adventurer, so your furniture isn’t used instead!

Ongoing Proofing and Maintenance

Kitten proofing is not a set-and-forget task. As your kitten grows and becomes more agile, risks will continue to appear. Therefore, it is important to ensure you are regularly checking your home by:

  • Reassessing each room every few weeks
  • Inspecting toys and scratching posts for wear and tear
  • Securing new cords, plants or furniture straight away
  • Remaining aware of your kitten’s whereabouts
  • Staying up to date on common cat diseases and health risks.

When you treat kitten-proofing as an ongoing process, you are keeping your little explorer safe, which reduces the risk of an emergency visit to a veterinarian.

More time to enjoy cuddles and cuteness is a bonus.

Final Tips

  • Save the Australian Animal Poisons Helpline number (1300 869 738) to your phone
  • Share these guidelines with family members so everyone follows the same safety rules.
  • Explore coverage for your kitten with cat insurance. Available for kittens over eight weeks old and cats under nine years of age.
  • Remember, a little preparation goes a long way in welcoming home new kittens.
See More Guides

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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