Dog Socialisation Survey and Statistics 2025

Australians have long been known for their deep love and affection for their pet dogs, often considering them beloved family members.
From tagging along on errands to weekend getaway adventures, dogs are an integral part of the Aussie lifestyle.
With a strong bond between pet and owner, it’s no surprise that Aussies prioritise social activities for their dog. But what are these social activities?
Budget Direct surveyed more than 1000 Australians over 18 years of age to find out.
Quick Stats
- Over 50% of survey respondents have put their dog in daycare.
- More than 10% of Victorian respondents put their dog in daycare once a week.
- Queenslanders are most likely to take their dog with them while running errands (54%).
- A third of Aussies prioritise socialisation activities for their dog because of their dog’s mental health (30%).
- Almost 20% of respondents had occasionally hosted a birthday party for their dog.
- 21% of Victorians surveyed work at a job that has a dog-friendly policy.
Aussies are split about leaving their precious pooch at home
Do you put your dog in daycare?
Australia
It seems Aussies are split about leaving their precious pooch at home—almost 50% of survey respondents never put their dog in daycare.
A third of respondents occasionally put their dog in daycare when required (32%) with 5% of those surveyed putting their dog in daycare once a month.
Only 8% put their precious pooch in daycare once a week, and 5% do so a few times a week.
State
|New South Wales
|Victoria
|Queensland
|Western Australia
|South Australia
|Yes, a few times a week
|6.6%
|3.9%
|4.5%
|7.2%
|2.8%
|Yes, once a week
|7.6%
|11.7%
|6.5%
|5.4%
|4.2%
|Yes, once a month
|5.3%
|4.2%
|6.5%
|2.7%
|2.8%
|Occasionally, when required
|38.7%
|32.2%
|25.4%
|29.7%
|21.1%
|No
|41.7%
|48.1%
|57.2%
|55.0%
|69.0%
Which state puts their dog in daycare the most?
Survey respondents in Western Australia and New South Wales put their dog in daycare a few times a week (7%).
More than 10% of Victorian respondents put their dog in daycare once a week (11%), with New South Wales second at 8% of respondents.
Almost 7% of Queensland respondents put their pooch in daycare once a month.
Nearly 40% of New South Wales survey respondents put their dog in daycare occasionally when required (39%) with Victorian respondents second at 32%.
South Australian respondents relied on doggie daycare the least across the board, with 69% of those surveyed not putting their dog in daycare. Those surveyed in Queensland were next at 57%.
Age
|18-27
|28-37
|38-47
|48-57
|58-67
|68-75
|Yes, a few times a week
|13.3%
|11.2%
|2.8%
|1.7%
|1.2%
|0.0%
|Yes, once a week
|18.6%
|12.1%
|9.9%
|5.1%
|1.7%
|1.0%
|Yes, once a month
|3.5%
|10.3%
|4.7%
|5.1%
|1.2%
|0.0%
|Occasionally, when required
|31.0%
|36.8%
|36.8%
|29.2%
|29.3%
|25.5%
|No
|33.6%
|29.6%
|45.8%
|59.0%
|66.7%
|73.5%
Those surveyed aged 18-27 were most likely to put their dog in daycare, with 13% doing so a few times a week. Respondents aged 28-37 were close behind at 11%.
This was also the case for putting their dog in daycare once a week—19% of those aged 18-27 put their dog in daycare once a week, followed by 12% of those aged 28-37.
Respondents aged 28-37 were more likely to put their dog in daycare once a month at 10%—the most out of any of the other age groups surveyed.
Both age groups 28-37 and 38-47 tied for putting their dog in daycare occasionally when required (37%). Age group 18-27 surveyed were next at 31%.
Those aged 68-75 were least likely to put their dog in daycare, with 74% surveyed not doing so. Respondents aged 58-67 were next, with 67% of those surveyed not putting their dog in daycare.
What are the reasons for putting your dog in daycare?
Australia
More than a third of respondents need someone to look after their dog as they are not home is the main reason for putting the dog in daycare (34%).
Almost 15% of respondents put their dog in daycare because their dog needs socialisation (14%).
Only 5% of respondents put their dog in daycare for training.
State
|New South Wales
|Victoria
|Queensland
|Western Australia
|South Australia
|My dog needs socialisation
|11.9%
|12.7%
|12.4%
|12.6%
|18.3%
|I need someone to look after my dog as I am not home
|39.4%
|39.6%
|25.9%
|31.5%
|16.9%
|My dog has a doggie best friend in daycare
|6.6%
|2.5%
|4.5%
|1.8%
|1.4%
|Training
|4.6%
|5.7%
|6.5%
|4.5%
|4.2%
|Other
|2.7%
|1.8%
|6.5%
|7.2%
|4.2%
|N/A
|34.8%
|37.8%
|44.3%
|42.3%
|54.9%
For the state breakdown, 18% of survey respondents in South Australia put their dog in daycare because their dog needs socialisation, with Victorian and West Australian respondents next in at 13%.
Up to 40% of respondents in Victoria and New South Wales need someone to look after their dog because they are not home (40% and 39%).
Nearly 7% of respondents in New South Wales put their dog in daycare because their dog has a doggie best friend in daycare.
It’s about the long walks, the dog park, and dog-friendly cafes
What socialisation activities do you participate in for your dog? Select all that apply.
Australia
What socialisation activities do Aussies participate in for their dog?
Overwhelmingly, 72% of survey respondents regularly take their dog on walks, particularly on a different or new walking route.
Taking their dog to the dog park was also a popular socialisation activity among 58% of respondents.
Almost 50% of respondents (49%) took their dogs with them to run errands.
Bringing their dog to a dog-friendly cafe / restaurant and road trip or weekend getaways were also popular socialisation activities (35% and 39% respectively).
Only 19% of survey respondents enrolled their dog in socialisation or obedience training classes.
State
|New South Wales
|Victoria
|Queensland
|Western Australia
|South Australia
|Take them to the dog park
|54.1%
|62.5%
|54.2%
|60.4%
|52.1%
|Enrol in dog socialisation or obedience training classes
|20.5%
|17.3%
|15.4%
|17.1%
|11.3%
|Take them along with you to run errands
|47.2%
|50.9%
|53.7%
|41.4%
|39.4%
|Bring them to a dog-friendly cafe / restaurant
|38.9%
|37.1%
|31.8%
|29.7%
|18.3%
|Regularly taking them on walks, particularly on a different or new walking route
|69.0%
|73.1%
|76.1%
|69.4%
|77.5%
|Take them on a road trip or weekend getaway
|34.0%
|45.2%
|40.3%
|31.5%
|43.7%
Regularly taking their dog on walks, particularly on a different or new walking route was overwhelmingly popular in all states surveyed, but South Australian respondents were just in front at 78%.
Queensland survey respondents were more likely to take their dog with them while running errands (54%).
Bringing their dog to a dog-friendly cafe / restaurant was the most popular socialisation activity for New South Wales respondents (39%) out of the states surveyed.
New South Wales survey respondents were also more likely to enrol their dog in socialisation or obedience training classes (21%).
Fido’s mental health is just as important
Why do you prioritise socialisation activities for your dog?
Australia
One third of Aussie respondents prioritise socialisation activities for their dog because of their dog’s mental health (30%).
Another 26% of respondents surveyed prioritise socialisation activities for their dog because the dog is very comfortable around other people and animals.
Other reasons included ‘I can’t leave my dog alone at my home all the time’ (19%) and ‘my dog is an extension of me’ (15%).
Only 5% of survey respondents prioritise socialisation activities for their dog because their dog has a social /extrovert personality.
Age
|18-27
|28-37
|38-47
|48-57
|58-67
|68-75
|For my dog’s mental health
|40.7%
|31.7%
|32.6%
|28.1%
|20.7%
|25.5%
|My dog is an extension of me
|8.9%
|18.8%
|17.5%
|12.9%
|13.8%
|10.8%
|I can’t leave my dog alone at my home all the time
|31.9%
|19.6%
|16.0%
|21.9%
|16.1%
|13.7%
|I live in an apartment so socialisation is important for my dog
|5.3%
|8.5%
|5.2%
|6.2%
|4.6%
|4.9%
|My dog has a social /extrovert personality - I have to comply!
|2.7%
|5.8%
|5.2%
|5.1%
|4.0%
|3.9%
|My dog is very comfortable around other people and animals
|10.6%
|15.6%
|23.6%
|25.8%
|40.8%
|41.2%
More than 40% of survey respondents aged 18-27 prioritise socialisation activities for their dog because of the dog’s mental health.
Respondents aged 28-37 did so because their dog is an extension of them (19%).
More than 40% of those surveyed aged 68-75 prioritise socialisation activities for their dog because the dog is very comfortable around other people and animals (41%).
Do you set up playdates for your dog and your doggie best friend?
Australia
Nearly 50% of Aussies surveyed do not set up playdates for their dog and doggy best friend.
A quarter of respondents regularly set up playdates for their dog (25%) and 28% of those surveyed sometimes do.
Age
More than 60% of Aussies aged 68-75 surveyed do not set up playdates for their dog and doggy best friend.
A third of respondents aged 28-37 regularly set up playdates for their dog (39%) and 32% surveyed aged 38-47 sometimes do.
State
Just over 50% of Queensland respondents surveyed do not set up playdates for their dog and doggy best friend.
Nearly 30% of respondents in Victoria regularly set up playdates for their dog, while a third of New South Wales survey respondents sometimes do (30%).
Let them eat (pup) cakes!
Have you hosted a birthday party for your dog?
Australia
Only 12% of those surveyed have hosted a birthday party for their dog every year.
Almost 20% of respondents occasionally host a birthday party for their dog (19%), with 16% wanting to.
More than 50% of those surveyed had not hosted a birthday party for their dog.
State
Survey respondents in Victoria were most likely to host a birthday party for their dog every year (14%), with New South Wales respondents coming in next (13%).
New South Wales survey respondents had also occasionally hosted a birthday party for their dog (21%). South Australians were close behind with 20% surveyed having occasionally hosted a birthday party for their dog.
A whopping 63% of Queensland respondents had not hosted a birthday party for their dog.
Keeping our dogs active is key
How often do you walk your dog?
Australia
How often are Aussies walking their dog? Survey says once a day is ideal, with 60% of respondents walking their dog at this cadence.
Almost 20% of respondents walk their dog twice a day (18%) or once a week (17%).
Only 3% of respondents walk their dog once a month.
State
|New South Wales
|Victoria
|Queensland
|Western Australia
|South Australia
|Twice a day
|16.2%
|16.6%
|22.4%
|16.2%
|12.7%
|Once a day
|57.1%
|69.3%
|56.7%
|55.9%
|56.3%
|Once a week
|21.5%
|11.0%
|15.9%
|19.8%
|21.1%
|Once a month
|3.0%
|1.4%
|2.0%
|6.3%
|4.2%
|Never
|2.3%
|1.8%
|3.0%
|1.8%
|5.6%
Out of the states, who is walking their dog the most? It seems Queenslanders are—more than 20% of respondents walk their dog twice a day (22%). Victorian respondents come in next (17%).
Also, almost 70% of Victorian survey respondents walk their dog once a day (69%). Queensland and New South Wales respondents tie for second with 57% of those surveyed walk their dog once a day.
Just over 6% of survey respondents in Western Australia walk their dog once a month, and 6% of survey respondents in South Australia never walk their dog.
Paw-ternity leave on the rise
Does your place of work allow pets?
Australia
Are our workplaces paw-friendly? Perhaps a little—16% of survey respondents’ workplace has a dog-friendly policy.
Another 14% of respondents’ workplace allow pets maybe once or twice a year on special social occasions.
The remaining 70% of those surveyed did not allow pets in their place of work.
State
Just over 20% of Victorians surveyed work in a place of employment that has a dog-friendly policy (21%) compared to South Australian respondents at 6%.
Nearly 15% of those surveyed in New South Wales had pets allowed in their place of work once or twice a year on special social occasions.
Would you choose a job based on whether they allow dogs in the work environment?
Australia
Would you choose a job based on whether they allowed dogs in the work environment? For 16% of those surveyed, they absolutely would.
Nearly 40% of respondents would choose a job based on whether they allowed dogs in the workplace as a bonus, but it wouldn’t be a deal breaker (38%).
More than 45% of respondents would not choose a job regarding whether they allowed dogs in the work environment (46%).
Age
|18-27
|28-37
|38-47
|48-57
|58-67
|68-75
|Yes, absolutely
|23.0%
|23.2%
|14.6%
|15.2%
|10.9%
|8.8%
|Yes, it would be a bonus but it wouldn’t be a deal breaker
|35.4%
|42.4%
|43.4%
|35.4%
|35.1%
|24.5%
|No
|41.6%
|34.4%
|42.0%
|49.4%
|54.0%
|66.7%
For those aged 18-27 and 28-37, 23% of those surveyed would absolutely choose a job based on whether they allowed dogs in the work environment.
More than 40% of respondents aged 28-37 and 38-47 would choose a job based on whether they allowed dogs in the workplace as a bonus, but it wouldn’t be a deal breaker (42% and 43% respectively).
Nearly 70% of respondents aged 68-75 would not choose a job whether they allowed dogs in the work environment (67%).
Have you ever taken sick leave from work because of your pet?
Australia
More than 36% of survey respondents have taken sick leave from work because of their pet (37%).
The remaining 63% surveyed have not taken sick leave from work because of their pet.
Age
Almost 50% of survey respondents aged 28-37 have taken sick leave from work because of their pet (45%).
More than 80% of those surveyed aged 68-75 have not taken sick leave from work because of their pet.
State
Just over 40% of respondents from Victoria have taken sick leave from work because of their pet (41%), followed by 35% of respondents from Western Australia.
Those from New South Wales, Queensland and South Australia all tied—66% surveyed from each state have never taken sick leave from work because of their pet.
Does your place of work have a ‘paw-ternity’ leave / pet leave?
Australia
It seems ‘paw-ternity’ is not the norm for Australian workplaces—91% of survey respondents did not have pet leave / ‘paw-ternity’ leave available at their place of work.
A quarter of those surveyed did not have ‘paw-ternity’ leave available at their place of work but want their workplace to (25%).
Nearly 10% of survey respondents’ workplaces have pet leave / ‘paw-ternity’ leave available.
State
More than 10% of survey respondents in the states of New South Wales, Victoria and Western Australia have pet leave / ‘paw-ternity’ available at their workplace (10%, 11% and 10% respectively).
More than 78% of survey respondents from South Australia did not have pet leave / ‘paw-ternity’ available at their place of work; however, 18% wanted them to.
More than one quarter of Victorians surveyed want their workplace to have pet leave / ‘paw-ternity’ available (28%).
If given the option, would you use ‘paw-ternity’ leave / pet leave?
Australia
Would Aussies use ‘paw-ternity’ leave if available? Survey says 52% of respondents would if required, with another 17% surveyed not sure why this type of leave isn’t already offered.
Just over a third of respondents would not use ‘paw-ternity’ leave if given the option.
Age
|18-27
|28-37
|38-47
|48-57
|58-67
|68-75
|Yes, I don’t know why this isn’t offered already
|27.4%
|22.8%
|22.2%
|9.0%
|13.2%
|5.9%
|Yes, if required
|46.9%
|55.4%
|50.0%
|64.6%
|50.0%
|36.3%
|No
|25.7%
|21.9%
|27.8%
|26.4%
|36.8%
|57.8%
Nearly 30% of respondents surveyed aged 18-27 would use ‘paw-ternity’ leave if offered and aren’t sure why this type of leave isn’t already offered in places of work.
Both age groups 28-37 and 38-47 were next - 23% and 22% of these groups surveyed would use ‘paw-ternity’ leave if offered.
Two thirds of respondents aged 48-57 would use ‘paw-ternity’ leave if required (65%).
Close to 60% of respondents aged 68-75 would not use ‘paw-ternity’ leave if given the option (58%).