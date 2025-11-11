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How to Keep Your Pets Safe During Fireworks and Storms

Gemma Radcliffe

Gemma Radcliffe

Content Writer

11 November 2025 | See disclaimer

Do you have a pet that scatters and hides when it comes to loud noises such as unexpected fireworks and thunderstorms? And are they passing anxiety on to you, having you wonder what you can do to help?

There are quite a few steps you can take towards keeping your fur baby safe and calm during summer storms or holiday fireworks. These include:

  • Creating a soothing environment with white noise for distraction
  • Calming products such as pheromone sprays
  • Training for desensitisation
  • Positive reinforcement
  • Distraction and play

The Impact of Loud Noises on Pets

There are a few reasons why loud noises affect our pets and create distress. Both fireworks season and storm season of course, introduce unexpected, loud sounds, as well as flashes of light and vibrations.

These can understandably be frightening to cats and dogs alike thanks to their heightened hearing (for reference, fireworks can hurt a dog’s hearing as they ring at 190 decibels).

When it comes to thunderstorms in particular, many dogs seem to be particularly affected (although it’s common for cats to be frightened of storms too!). This is due to:

  • Loud noises
  • Wind gusts
  • The scent of the storm
  • Barometric pressure changes
  • Static electricity

All of these combined can lead your pet to develop a storm or noise phobia.

Signs Your Pet May Be Stressed

When in an anxious state, both cats and dogs will display similar behaviours.

These include:

  • Panting (in dogs)
  • Pacing
  • Hiding
  • Trembling
  • Vocalisation such as barking or meowing
  • Destructive behaviour
  • Inappropriate urination/defecation
  • Escape attempts

Recognising these behaviours can help you meet your pet’s welfare needs and make everyone happier and calmer when a storm comes rolling in or it’s time for a New Year’s Eve party.

How to Help With Your Pet’s Storm Anxiety

Pets’ sound phobias can be very tricky to deal with, and their fear of storms and fireworks can be made worse by other anxieties including separation anxiety[1], social anxiety, age, and underlying medical conditions.

So what can you do to help a particularly anxious pet during noisy situations? Here are our tips for when it comes to helping your pet feel safe.

Create A Safe Space For Your Pet

One of the easiest things you can do to support your fluffy companion is to create a safe haven they can escape to.

They may have already made a hiding place for themselves - perhaps there’s a bed that your cat will run under the instant they hear an unusual noise - but if not, make one for them. Choose a quiet part of the house, preferably a place where you can close blinds or curtains on all the windows, and put down their bed and other comfort items (just be sure your pet cannot hurt themselves in a panic once they are in this room).

You can also provide background noise, such as classical music or a white noise machine to help lessen the noise of storms and to help your pet remain calm. You may also want to consider crate training for dogs, since this provides them with a familiar, safe zone.

Try Behavioural Strategies and Training

The next step you can take is to try training to assist in changing your pet’s behaviour and helping them with their fear of noise.

Desensitisation For Noise Phobia

Desensitisation training involves introducing your pet’s noise fears gradually, and at a very low level. For example, you can play sounds - such as thunder or wind - at such a low volume that it does not cause a fearful reaction. You can gradually increase the volume until your pet is comfortable around their trigger noise.

It’s also a good idea to start the desensitisation process as soon as possible. For example, cats and dogs need early exposure to new sounds and experiences to promote confidence and prevent fear later in life, so starting to train when you bring home a puppy or kitten can be a big advantage.

The training process to reduce firework anxiety may take several months and involves consistent exposure to the sounds.

Positive Reinforcement

You can pair desensitisation with positive reinforcement in what’s known as counter-conditioning. This would mean giving your pet a high value treat or simply giving them gentle pats so that they associate a scary situation with a positive one.

Distraction And Play

Grab the toy box! Distraction is always a good way to keep your pet’s mind off of storms, fireworks and other noises.

Consider Calming Aids and Products

There are plenty of products out there aimed at easing anxious pets. Here are a few that are worth trying.

Pressure Wraps

  • ThunderShirt - The ThunderShirt is a popular jacket for cats and dogs that works by applying gentle pressure to your pet’s torso, promoting calm in the same way swaddling does to a baby.
  • Weighted blankets - By applying deep pressure stimulation to your furry friend, a weighted blanket can mimic a hug, releasing calming hormones and reducing stress.

Keep in mind, if you have a brachycephalic breed - such as a pug, bulldog, or Persian cat - they may experience breathing difficulties, especially in warmer weather. Monitor your pet under these conditions.

Calming Pheromone Sprays and Diffusers

Released by animals to promote well-being and emotional stability, pheromones can be a clever way to calm anxious pups and cats.

Synthetic spray options are available for both cats and dogs. When used, these sprays and pheromone diffusers release pheromones to boost positive emotions. Diffusers generally last 30 days before needing to be refilled. There are also collar options for dogs.

Another option for those seeking to calm an anxious pet are calming supplements . These can include Alpha-cazosepine which is a naturally occurring ingredient found in bovine hydrolyzed milk protein. This can have a calming effect on pets that is useful in reducing stress and anxiety. While these can typically be bought over the counter, it’s still recommended to speak to a veterinarian.

Calming Treats

We’re sure your pet loves treats at the best of times - so calming treats are a great way to bolster a harmonious mood during storms and fireworks. These treats may contain ingredients such as tryptophan (the precursor to serotonin, also known as the “happy chemical”), or natural inclusions like hemp or chamomile.

Ear Protection For Thunderstorm Anxiety

Earmuffs and snoods are commonly used to reduce noise from storms, fireworks, vacuum cleaners and more. Made from soft, stretchy fabric, they work to shield your pet’s ears from loud noise and create a gentle compression around your cat or dog’s head to help with anxiety.

Plan Ahead For Your Pet

One of the best things you can do for your pets is stay informed and plan ahead - whether you use a weather app to track storms, or check council websites for any fireworks events. It’s very important to make sure that if your pet experiences sound phobia, they should not be left alone during distressing events (where possible), due to the risk of escape or injury.

If you have a dog with thunderstorm anxiety, you can take them for a long walk before fireworks to help wear them out before the big event. And no matter your pet, ensure that you secure gardens and fences to prevent escape attempts.

On the chance that your pet does panic and manages to escape, having their microchip details up to date will greatly boost the chances of you being reunited.

When To Get Professional Veterinary Help

Just like us humans, animals can feel fear and anxiety to such extremes that there will come a time to seek professional help. For example, if you find that your pet’s anxiety is severe, growing worse, or has become unmanageable, your pet will require a veterinary assessment.

Any risk to other people or to your pet’s safety is also a sign that behavioural modification isn’t enough for an anxious dog or cat.

A veterinarian will be able to rule out any underlying medical conditions, and can also discuss behavioural therapy or the possibility of prescription medication.

See More Guides

References

  1. Science Direct, 2025, Physiological and behavioural reactivity to stress in thunderstorm-phobic dogs and their caregivers

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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