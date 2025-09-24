Buying Your First Motorcycle: A Beginner's Guide

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Buying Your First Motorcycle: A Beginner's Guide

A young woman and her partner shop for a new motorcycle jacket in a store full of motorcycle gear.
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

24 September 2025 | See disclaimer

Whether you’re looking to go on long rides on the weekend or quickly get from point A to B, buying your first motorcycle isn’t a decision you should take lightly.

For new riders, finding the best beginner motorcycles may feel like a daunting task.

But finding a make and model that meets your riding needs will ultimately help you decide which motorcycle is right for you. Are you looking for a sporty bike or something with a smooth power delivery?

To figure out what you’re looking for, here are four things you should consider when buying your first bike.

What is the best beginner motorcycle?

When you start the process to get a motorcycle licence, one of the conditions of your licence is that you have a learner-approved motorcycle.

The Learner Approved Motorcycle (LAM) scheme is a national set of requirements that learner riders must follow to receive their licence and ride a motorcycle.

Learner-approved motorcycles must have:

  • An engine capacity up to 660ml (660cc) or less

  • A power-to-weight ratio of 150 kW per tonne or less

  • A power of up to 25 kW or less for electric motorcycles

  • No modifications to the manufacturer’s standard specifications

For new riders, you must understand the importance of safe motorcycle riding. With so many models to choose from, you should always prioritise your safety, no matter the model you choose.

Based on the requirements of the LAM scheme, a standard two-cylinder bike with under 600cc is a good place for a beginner rider to start. But make sure you research other beginner bikes to confirm whether you’re making the right decision.

Also, avoid purchasing a motorcycle that is too powerful for you to control. This can put you, other riders and drivers at risk.

Learner-Approved Motorcycles by State and Territory

Commuting

A female motorcyclist wearing a motorcycle helmet, jacket and gloves rides through the city.

Whether it’s travelling to work or university, having a bike that’s easy to manoeuvre and park will be a key factor in your purchase.

Beginner bikes for commuters should ideally have a lightweight frame, have a low seat height and comfortable ergonomics.

A standard motorcycle, also known as a naked bike or roadster, is the ideal bike for daily commuting. While other high-performance motorcycles (sports bikes) are not the most comfortable or practical choice for daily commuting.

Adventure

For beginners looking for adventure, it’s important that you purchase a motorcycle that has a manageable power level.

Adventure bikes are the ideal model for beginner riders looking for adventure. Blending on and off-road capabilities, adventure bikes have long travel suspension, a lighter frame for riding off-road and large fuel tanks that are essential for an adventure riding experience.

The relaxed upright riding position and spacious leg room make this type of bike a good option for taller riders.

Touring

A motorcyclist rides a touring bike on a winding road surrounded by green trees and shrubs.

If you’re looking to take a long, leisurely ride on the weekends, then look no further than a touring bike.

These types of bikes come with comfortable seats, good wind protection and plenty of storage capacity. This is a great starter bike for a long road trip with friends or a solo ride on the weekend.

While other models, like a classic cruiser, can be used for touring, they are more suited to shorter distances and aren’t recommended for a beginner motorcycle.

How much should I spend on my first bike?

The number of different factors will impact how much you spend on your first motorcycle, the one-time costs and the ongoing cost of owning a motorcycle.

One-time costs usually include your motorcycle, safety gear, tools, financing and depreciation.

Ongoing costs include your insurance, vehicle licence, registration and expenses including fuel, motorcycle tyres and maintenance.

You should weigh up the pros and cons of different types of motorcycles before you make your final decision on the right bike for you.

Motorbike Costs

The biggest up-front cost will likely be your motorcycle. Motorcycle prices can vary, and (new, learner-approved) motorcycles can range from $3,000-$8,000 on the lower end, $8,000-$15,000 in the middle and $15,000-$20,000 on the upper end.[1]

Licensing and Registration Fees

The cost of getting a motorcycle licence will vary based on the state you live in.

While your registration fees can vary based on the tare weight (the weight of the vehicle without the motorcycle rider), vehicle type and usage. Registration fees may also include administration costs, government fees and compulsory third-party insurance.

Essential Riding Gear

A motorcyclist wears protective gloves while holding the handlebars of their motorcycle.

Each safety gear must-have provides a layer of protection when you’re riding your motorcycle.

For new riders, a helmet, a pair of gloves, a jacket, riding pants, and boots could cost anywhere from $400-$3,500 on new riding gear.[2] The amount you spend on safety gear should also be factored into the overall cost of a motorcycle.

Here are the costs for new gear:

  • Helmet - A helmet can cost anywhere from $100–$1,200.[2]

  • Jackets - You can pay anywhere from $150-$1,000 for a jacket.[2]

  • Gloves - Motorcycle gloves can cost between $25-$500.[2]

  • Boots - Motorcycle boots can cost anywhere from $100-$800.[2]

Protective pants are also highly encouraged, especially when you’re riding above 24 km/h.

Inspecting a Used Motorcycle

A mechanic performs a pre-purchase inspection for a customer looking to buy a motorcycle.

For new riders, it’s recommended that you get a professional pre-purchase inspection before you decide to buy.

This type of inspection can include:

  • Lights and electricals

  • Body and control

  • Suspension, brakes and tyre condition

  • Fluid leaks, fuel system and engine cooling system

  • Wheels and brakes

  • Steering and suspension operation

Test Riding Your First Motorcycle

If you get to test ride a used motorcycle, make sure you check the following:

  • Tyres (age, tread, condition)

  • Chain and sprockets

  • Brake pads and discs

  • Spotting leaks (oil, coolant, fork seals)

  • Identifying potential crash damage

  • Steering and suspension checks

  • Service history and documentation

  • Modifications

You should also get a professional pre-purchase inspection before you make any decisions.

Do I need Motorcycle Insurance for a beginner bike?

Riding on two wheels (instead of four) can leave you exposed not only to the elements but also to other drivers.

For new riders, an essential part of motorcycle ownership is getting motorcycle insurance.

While Compulsory Third Party Insurance (CTP) is mandatory for motorcycles in Australia, Budget Direct’s Motorcycle Insurance covers loss and damage to your motorcycle in case of an accident. This adds an extra layer of protection for beginner motorcycle owners.

Buy Motorcycle Insurance

See More Guides

References

  1. bikesales, 2025, 1,837 New Learner Approved bikes for sale in Australia
  2. Pete Callaghan, 2024, The real costs of owning a motorcycle

Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

Motorcycle accident survey & statistics

6 Motorcycle maintenance tasks you can do yourself (inc. checklist)

The beginner's guide to purchasing a motorcycle jacket