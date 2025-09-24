Buying Your First Motorcycle: A Beginner's Guide

Whether you’re looking to go on long rides on the weekend or quickly get from point A to B, buying your first motorcycle isn’t a decision you should take lightly.

For new riders, finding the best beginner motorcycles may feel like a daunting task.

But finding a make and model that meets your riding needs will ultimately help you decide which motorcycle is right for you. Are you looking for a sporty bike or something with a smooth power delivery?

To figure out what you’re looking for, here are four things you should consider when buying your first bike.

What is the best beginner motorcycle?

When you start the process to get a motorcycle licence, one of the conditions of your licence is that you have a learner-approved motorcycle.

The Learner Approved Motorcycle (LAM) scheme is a national set of requirements that learner riders must follow to receive their licence and ride a motorcycle.

Learner-approved motorcycles must have:

An engine capacity up to 660ml (660cc) or less

A power-to-weight ratio of 150 kW per tonne or less

A power of up to 25 kW or less for electric motorcycles

No modifications to the manufacturer’s standard specifications

For new riders, you must understand the importance of safe motorcycle riding. With so many models to choose from, you should always prioritise your safety, no matter the model you choose.

Based on the requirements of the LAM scheme, a standard two-cylinder bike with under 600cc is a good place for a beginner rider to start. But make sure you research other beginner bikes to confirm whether you’re making the right decision.

Also, avoid purchasing a motorcycle that is too powerful for you to control. This can put you, other riders and drivers at risk.

Learner-Approved Motorcycles by State and Territory

Commuting

Whether it’s travelling to work or university, having a bike that’s easy to manoeuvre and park will be a key factor in your purchase.

Beginner bikes for commuters should ideally have a lightweight frame, have a low seat height and comfortable ergonomics.

A standard motorcycle, also known as a naked bike or roadster, is the ideal bike for daily commuting. While other high-performance motorcycles (sports bikes) are not the most comfortable or practical choice for daily commuting.

Adventure

For beginners looking for adventure, it’s important that you purchase a motorcycle that has a manageable power level.

Adventure bikes are the ideal model for beginner riders looking for adventure. Blending on and off-road capabilities, adventure bikes have long travel suspension, a lighter frame for riding off-road and large fuel tanks that are essential for an adventure riding experience.

The relaxed upright riding position and spacious leg room make this type of bike a good option for taller riders.

Touring

If you’re looking to take a long, leisurely ride on the weekends, then look no further than a touring bike.

These types of bikes come with comfortable seats, good wind protection and plenty of storage capacity. This is a great starter bike for a long road trip with friends or a solo ride on the weekend.

While other models, like a classic cruiser, can be used for touring, they are more suited to shorter distances and aren’t recommended for a beginner motorcycle.

How much should I spend on my first bike?

The number of different factors will impact how much you spend on your first motorcycle, the one-time costs and the ongoing cost of owning a motorcycle.

One-time costs usually include your motorcycle, safety gear, tools, financing and depreciation.

Ongoing costs include your insurance, vehicle licence, registration and expenses including fuel, motorcycle tyres and maintenance.

You should weigh up the pros and cons of different types of motorcycles before you make your final decision on the right bike for you.

Motorbike Costs

The biggest up-front cost will likely be your motorcycle. Motorcycle prices can vary, and (new, learner-approved) motorcycles can range from $3,000-$8,000 on the lower end, $8,000-$15,000 in the middle and $15,000-$20,000 on the upper end.[1]

Licensing and Registration Fees

The cost of getting a motorcycle licence will vary based on the state you live in.

While your registration fees can vary based on the tare weight (the weight of the vehicle without the motorcycle rider), vehicle type and usage. Registration fees may also include administration costs, government fees and compulsory third-party insurance.

Essential Riding Gear

Each safety gear must-have provides a layer of protection when you’re riding your motorcycle.

For new riders, a helmet, a pair of gloves, a jacket, riding pants, and boots could cost anywhere from $400-$3,500 on new riding gear.[2] The amount you spend on safety gear should also be factored into the overall cost of a motorcycle.

Here are the costs for new gear:

Helmet - A helmet can cost anywhere from $100–$1,200. [2]

Jackets - You can pay anywhere from $150-$1,000 for a jacket. [2]

Gloves - Motorcycle gloves can cost between $25-$500. [2]

Boots - Motorcycle boots can cost anywhere from $100-$800.[2]

Protective pants are also highly encouraged, especially when you’re riding above 24 km/h.

Inspecting a Used Motorcycle

For new riders, it’s recommended that you get a professional pre-purchase inspection before you decide to buy.

This type of inspection can include:

Lights and electricals

Body and control

Suspension, brakes and tyre condition

Fluid leaks, fuel system and engine cooling system

Wheels and brakes

Steering and suspension operation

Test Riding Your First Motorcycle

If you get to test ride a used motorcycle, make sure you check the following:

Tyres (age, tread, condition)

Chain and sprockets

Brake pads and discs

Spotting leaks (oil, coolant, fork seals)

Identifying potential crash damage

Steering and suspension checks

Service history and documentation

Modifications

You should also get a professional pre-purchase inspection before you make any decisions.

Do I need Motorcycle Insurance for a beginner bike?

Riding on two wheels (instead of four) can leave you exposed not only to the elements but also to other drivers.

For new riders, an essential part of motorcycle ownership is getting motorcycle insurance.

While Compulsory Third Party Insurance (CTP) is mandatory for motorcycles in Australia, Budget Direct’s Motorcycle Insurance covers loss and damage to your motorcycle in case of an accident. This adds an extra layer of protection for beginner motorcycle owners.

Buy Motorcycle Insurance

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