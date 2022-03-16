Cost of Living Survey & Statistics 2022

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Cost of Living Survey & Statistics 2022

Cost of living in Australia
Madeline McGrath

Madeline McGrath

Content Writer

16 March 2022 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Cost of Living Survey & Statistics 2024

Check out how Australians feel their cost of living has increased (via our latest survey), as well as the results of Budget Direct’s Cost of Living tool in 2022.

Quick Stats

  • 77% of Australian participants believe fuel has significantly increased in price
  • Renters believe that rental costs have increased more than lessors do
  • More than any other state, Western Australian respondents felt grocery prices had increased the most
  • Over 70% of respondents believe their income has either stayed the same, or decreased in the last 12 months.

The Australian media has taken little time in 2022 to report the rise in the cost of living. But is this just the latest media myth, or does industry data confirm their grim news?

To help us gauge how Australians feel about their costs of living, we surveyed 951 Australians 18+ through Pure Profile, and compared those findings to the latest data in Budget Direct’s Cost of Living interactive, to truly gauge the recent impacts on Australians’ costs of living.

1.0 Cost of Living in Each Australian Capital City

Australian Index

Groceries

City% Variance to Australian Average
Sydney+2.20%
Darwin+8.84%
Brisbane+2.27%
Adelaide+2.69%
Melbourne+0.60%
Perth-0.84%
Gold Coast-6.47%
Newcastle-5.53%
Canberra-1.28%
Hobart-9.81%

Fuel

City% Variance to Australian Average
Sydney+3.59%
Darwin+4.19%
Brisbane+2.40%
Adelaide-1.80%
Melbourne+1.80%
Perth-2.40%
Gold Coast+5.39%
Newcastle+4.19%
Canberra-1.20%
Hobart+5.01%

Rent

City% Variance to Australian Average
Sydney+48.68%
Darwin-9.52%
Brisbane+5.02%
Adelaide+8.02%
Melbourne-7.12%
Perth-6.16%
Gold Coast+13.48%
Newcastle-12.49%
Canberra+11.71%
Hobart-10.22%

*Data only consider 1-bedroom apartment in city centres, comparing each city’s results to the average of all Australian inner-city, 1-bedroom apartments.

Income

City% Variance to Australian Average
Sydney+19.90%
Darwin+5.04%
Brisbane+1.88%
Adelaide-2.58%
Melbourne+0.79%
Perth+5.06%
Gold Coast-4.35
Newcastle+9.03%
Canberra+6.30%
Hobart-7.66%

Sydney’s high index for cost of living can largely be attributed to its overwhelmingly high rental costs. All other capitals featured in the index sit within 15% of the national average, whereas Sydney averages almost 50% higher than Australia (for comparable, inner-city 1-bedroom apartments).

Income was noticeably above the national average in Sydney, Newcastle, Darwin, Canberra and Perth. However, those working in Hobart or the Gold Coast are more likely to be earning under the national average.

More specific results on the cost of living can be found on Budget Direct’s Cost of Living calculator - which is current as of March 2022.

2.0 Cost of Living Survey Results

2.1 Australian respondents widely agreed that groceries have risen significantly in the last 12 months

Do you feel the cost of groceries has increased or decreased in the last 12 months?

Australia

1 - Significant Decrease234 - No change567 - Significant Increase
0.7%0.4%0.8%7.9%20.7%30.4%39.0%

State

Age

Parental Status

Overall, Australians in our survey felt the cost of groceries had increased fairly significantly in the last 12 months. Interestingly, participants in Tasmania recorded the lowest figure for grocery price changes (5.74 out of 7). This matched the data in Budget Direct’s Cost of Living tool, showing those in Hobart are paying 9.81% less than the national average for groceries.

Generally speaking, older participants felt groceries had increased in price more than younger participants. Also, respondents with children/dependents recorded higher averages, indicating they felt the increase more significantly than respondents without children or dependents.

2.2 Australian respondents rated fuel as having risen the most in price during the last 12 months

Do you feel the cost of fuel has increased or decreased in the last 12 months?

Australia

1 - Significant Decrease234 - No change567 - Significant Increase
0.3%0.4%0.7%4.7%3.5%13.4%77.0%

State

Age

Parental Statue

Interestingly, South Australian respondents had the highest average response to changes in fuel prices - averaging 6.70 out of 7. Yet industry data from Budget Direct’s Cost of Living Calculator show that fuel was 1.8% less than the national average.

Again, a trend emerged whereby older participants recorded higher average responses than younger participants. Participants 18-24 recorded an average of 6.42, compared to those 65+, who averaged 6.69.

2.3 Renters believe rental costs have risen to a greater extent than their lessors do

Do you feel renters in your local area pay more or less, compared to 12 months ago?

Australia

1 - Significant Decrease234 - No change567 - Significant Increase
0.8%0.5%2.2%16.6%22.7%31.5%25.6%

State

Age

Rent Status

Respondents in Queensland averaged the highest responses for the cost of rent in the last 12 months. Both Brisbane (+5.02%) and the Gold Coast (+13.48%) averaged higher than the average Australian rental price, for a similar, inner-city 1-bedroom apartment.

When comparing renters and lessors (those who rent their own properties to tenants), renters felt the cost of rent had increased by a fairly high margin (averaging a response of 5.71/7). On the other hand, lessors felt the increase was less significant, averaging 5.29. Unsurprisingly, those paying rent feel it has increased by more than those making revenue from rent. In fact, the most accurate average came from those who neither lease, nor rent property (whose responses averaged 5.61).

2.4 Despite increased living costs, Australian participants’ incomes average to the same as 12 months ago

Do you feel your income has increased or decreased in the last 12 months?**

Australia

1 - Significant Decrease234 - No change567 - Significant Increase
5.9%5.4%6.9%56.2%18.4%4.5%2.7%

State

Age

Parental Statue

**Respondents were given an 8th option of “NA - I don’t make income, or this doesn’t apply fairly to me”, to help exclude those who might have retired, or otherwise might unfairly skew this result.

In remarkable circumstances, the exact average of our 951 participants was an exact 4 out of 7 - reflecting absolutely no noticeable change in income over the last 12 months.

Queensland and New South Wales both averaged a positive return, meaning their average results showed an increase in income within those states. However, South Australia and Victoria both averaged decreases in income. Tasmania and Western Australia were near enough to 4.0 that no noticeable result could be drawn.

By a seemingly insignificant margin, respondents with kids/dependents felt their income had slightly increased, whereas those without felt a minor decrease in income.

Finally, younger Australians were more likely to average a positive change in income. Older Australians’ average result was decreased income.

3.0 Key Findings

Cost of Living Has Skyrocketed in 2021/22

In all of the scales we measured (such as groceries, rent and fuel), responses averaged to significant increases across the board. Meanwhile, over 70% of respondents either had no change to their income, or felt it had decreased. This puts significant pressure on the cost of living around Australia.

These results catalogue the 12 months prior to March 2022, so these rates will be compared to a similar window from April 2022 to March 2023 in next year’s update.

Sydney is Another Economy, Compared to Australia

Based on the findings of Budget Direct’s Cost of Living tool, Sydney’s income, rental costs, groceries and other everyday living costs are wildly outside of national norms. While income might average vastly above the national average, the cost of living index of 85.5 makes it the most expensive city to live in, within Australian borders.

Disclaimer: This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in March 2022. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 951, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+). Specific results from the Northern Territory and Australian Capital Territory were omitted from survey analysis, due to less-than-optimal sample sizes. All other data on this website is the latest available from the named sources in this article, and was obtained in March 2022. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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Disclaimer

This information is general in nature only. While Auto & General Services Pty Ltd, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411 (AGS) trading as Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we've relied on is accurate and current (at the date of publication), AGS does not guarantee it. Information has been prepared in reliance of the information outlined in the references. AGS accepts no liability for this information.

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