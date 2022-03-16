Escape of Liquid Survey & Statistics 2022

^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Escape of Liquid Survey & Statistics 2022

Kaylee Randall

Kaylee Randall

Content Strategist

16 March 2022 | See disclaimer

There's a newer version of this article.

Escape of Liquid Survey and Statistics 2025

Find out how well the 960 Australians 18+ we surveyed understand Escape of Liquid, and what an insurer might consider an Escape of Liquid event.

Quick Stats

  • 58% of Australian respondents couldn’t pick the industry “Escape of Liquid” relates to

  • 12% of participants couldn’t identify what would be a sign of possible Escape of Liquid in the home

  • Almost 20% of renters in our study who have made a claim on their Home and/or Contents Insurance did so because of Escape of Liquid

  • Over 50% of renters in our study feel the responsibility is on owners to check flexi-hoses on their regular inspection.

“Escape of Liquid” (EOL) is a little-known concept to most Australians. Yet data from the Australia Federation of Travel Agents (AFTA) show that in 2018, the average cost of a water damage claim (excluding natural disaster events) was over AU$30,000[1]. And as our survey data will show, over 12% of our survey participants who had made an insurance claim did so because of escaped liquid.

Knowing that this can be a common and serious situation for homeowners and renters alike, we conducted a survey of 960 Australians 18+ through Pure Profile (omitting respondents who work in insurance services) to see just how much the average Aussie knows about EOL, and how prepared they might be against EOL damage.

1.0 What is Escape of Liquid

2.0 The Benefits of Understanding Escape of Liquid

3.0 Escape of Liquid Survey Results

4.0 Key Findings

1.0 What is Escape of Liquid

‘Escape of Liquid’ is tricky, because some insurers have different definitions, and different titles. A report from the Financial Rights Legal Centre in 2019 found that most often, insurers would refer to damage caused by “water or other liquid” at the insured address. However, there are certain insurers who only list “water”, not mentioning other liquid[2].

Budget Direct’s Product Disclosure Statement (PDS) refers to Escape of Liquid as:


Loss or damage at the insured address caused by the sudden escape of liquid. You are also covered for damage from liquid that has escaped slowly over time that you couldn’t be reasonably aware of.


This includes water from pipes or plumbing, but also any non-water liquids that suddenly escape in your home. For example, if an old oil heater were to leak into your floorboards or carpet, that would still be described as an Escape of Liquid.

2.0 The Benefits of Understanding Escape of Liquid

Tailored Insurance

Depending on what risks you face, knowing what’s covered by your insurer as “Escape of Liquid” is important. EOL should not be confused with flood cover, which for some insurers is an optional cover which you may consider adding to your policy.

The Right Precautions

By knowing where liquid can escape in your home (such as from old oil heaters, flexi-hoses, and other liquid-filled items around the home), you can proactively take measures to decrease their risk of leaking.

Smooth Claims

If you know in advance what your insurer would call “Escape of Liquid”, or what’s storm damage, you can often make a claim with more confidence that you won’t receive a nasty surprise when your claim is reviewed.


For most insurance customers, having an understanding of this field can help immensely, from buying insurance to making claims.

3.0 Escape of Liquid Survey Results

3.1 58% of participants don’t know what “Escape of Liquid” means

What is the industry definition of “Escape of Liquid”?

AWhen liquid escapes in the home and causes damage.
B

When a car has a very slow fuel leak, resulting in higher-than-ordinary fuel consumption.

C

When a patient in a hospital unintentionally passes urine/other fluids during surgery.

D

When an airplane frosts on the outside of the fuselage due to a small leak.

We took a general summation of “Escape of Liquid” as defined by a variety of insurers based on The Financial Rights Legal Centre’s findings, to find out whether Australians were familiar with it as a term for home insurance.

The findings were that Australian respondents were able to associate it more closely with damage in the home than our other 3 fictitious descriptions, however 58% of those surveyed still weren’t able to correctly identify what “Escape of Liquid” might relate to in respect of home and contents insurance, being ‘When liquid escapes in the home and causes damage.’

3.2 Over 26% of Australian participants have no Home or Contents Insurance

Do you have insurance on the home you live in?

Australia

Ownership

Type of Home

Over 60% of renters in our study do not have any form of home or contents insurance, compared to less than 6% of homeowners. The type of home factored significantly into someone’s likelihood to have insurance, with those in houses by far the most likely to have Home & Contents Insurance.

Interestingly, over 30% of respondents who live in a townhouse suggested they have Home & Contents Insurance. In a lot of cases, this is impossible, as Home & Contents Insurance won’t be available on these properties (they would typically be insured by Strata Insurance). This could simply mean that our respondents were unsure of how to classify their own insurance.

3.3 Over 40% of participants with Home & Contents Insurance have made a claim

Have you ever made a claim on your home and/or contents insurance?*

Australia

Insurance Type

*Only participants with a current insurance policy were asked this question.

Across Australia, we found that over 36% of our respondents have made a claim on their home and/or contents insurance before. However, this rose to over 40% of participants with home & contents insurance.

It seems those with home insurance, or contents insurance as standalone policies have the lowest rate of claims, with 22% and 26% rates respectively. However this could also correlate to having less covered events and situations, therefore less reasons to make a claim.

3.4 26% of participants who claimed on Home and Contents Insurance don’t know if their claim concerned ‘Escape of Liquid’

Have you ever made a claim relating to Escape of Liquid?**

ANo, I’ve never claimed for Escape of Liquid
BI don’t think I’ve made a claim relating to Escape of Liquid
CI honestly don’t know
DI think I might have claimed for Escape of Liquid
EYes, I’ve made an Escape of Liquid claim

Australia

Ownership

**Only participants who had previously made a claim were asked this question.

Taking results only from participants who had confirmed they’d previously made a claim on their home and/or contents insurance, we find there’s still some uncertainty as to whether EOL was involved. 73% of participants could confirm or deny whether EOL was definitively involved (with 12.4% confirming it was), but a staggering 27% weren’t completely sure what their own claim was related to. This further shows there needs to be more understanding around EOL across Australia.

3.5 Only 36% of participants correctly identified all possible signs of escaped liquid

Which of these situations might indicate to you that there has been an escape of liquid (that may cause damage) in a home?***

ARotting skirting boards or floorboards
BPaint appearing to bubble on the inside walls
C

Brown spots appearing on the downstairs ceiling of a 2-storey home

DMouldy shower/bath seals and bases
EColour changes in carpet
FNone of the above

***Participants were allowed to select multiple options (except for “None of the above”, which was mutually exclusive). This means results may not add to 100%. “EOL Claimers” refers to the people who confidently knew they’d made an Escape of Liquid claim before, based on results in Q3.4.

Each of the above scenarios could present as a possible sign of EOL (except None of the Above). Rotting skirting boards, paint bubbling, brown spots, and all the others might indicate that plumbing has a slow leak, constituting escaped liquid.

However, only 36% of survey participants were able to identify all results. Colour changes in carpet was left out by 50% of respondents, however this can sometimes be a sign that water has escaped from under the floor, or perhaps the roof above. While it doesn’t guarantee there’s been an escape of liquid, it could possibly indicate one.

Taking results only from those who’d confirmed they’d made an EOL claim previously, and we see even less clarity. Generally, their familiarity with the warning signs of EOL are lower than the consensus from participants. In fact, 16% of those who have made an EOL claim in our study believed that none of these indicate escaped liquid.

3.6 Only 1.4% of participants could accurately identify which circumstances would count as ‘Escape of Liquid’

Which of these do you feel an insurance company would consider “escape of liquid”?

Scenario% of Participants Who AgreedBudget Direct’s Interpretation

A sink pipe bursting, leaking water throughout the kitchen

75.4%

A gap in a roof tile letting rain in, causing damage to a home’s ceilings

52.8%


This is usually classed by insurers as “storm and rainwater”, which are already covered by Budget Direct.

A waterbed bursting in a home, leaking and causing damage

42.7%

A neighbour’s hose leaking, causing water damage in a home

36.4%


A victim of damage here could potentially sue their neighbour for the damage caused, under their liability policy (if they have insurance).

A neighbour’s retaining wall causing water damage in a home

35.8%


A victim of damage here could potentially sue their neighbour for the damage caused, under their liability policy (if they have insurance).

An old oil heater leaking oil onto carpet, causing damage

29.9%
An action of the sea (such as a tidal wave)12.9%


A Tsunami is covered by Budget Direct, however all other Actions of the Sea (such as tidal waves and surges) are general exclusions of the policy.

None of the above7.9%-

3.7 Most participants feel property owners are liable to inspect for possible EOL threats

Whose job should it be to inspect flexi-hoses in rental homes for damage?

Australia

Ownership

One common cause of escaped liquid is the deterioration/fracture of a flexi-hose, usually found under a sink or behind a washing machine. A good habit to be in to avoid damage to your home or belongings is to check the condition of these hoses, and identify early if there is any leakage.

However, Australian respondents seem to disagree on whose responsibility it should be to check their condition. 57% of renters feel it should be the owner’s sole responsibility, with roughly 3% saying it should be the tenants’ responsibility. However, less than 50% of owners agree that it should be their duty, with nearly 8% suggesting it’s the tenants’ liability.

The specific laws around these responsibilities indicate it is more the tenant’s responsibility than the landlord. In Queensland, the Residential Tenancies Authority (RTA) suggests that owners are responsible for keeping the property in a good state of repair, whereas tenants are required to inform landlords of any required works[3]. This would mean tenants should keep an eye on potential EOL signs, and alert their landlord. Generally, landlords are liable to perform any repairs as soon as possible.

4.0 Key Findings

Respondents with Home & Contents Insurance have higher claim rates

54% of Australian respondents have Home & Contents Insurance, and 41% of those people have made a claim on their insurance. It shows that the added coverage of insuring both home and contents can create more instances where their insurance can step in.

Respondents had little to no idea what “Escape of Liquid” meant

58% of respondents couldn’t identify the typical industry definition of “Escape of Liquid”. Beyond understanding that EOL relates to insurance, only 36% could identify all the signs of potential EOL, and less than 2% could identify which events would be classed as EOL by an insurance company.

Even some of those who had claimed were in the dark on EOL. 27% of respondents who had made a claim couldn’t definitely say whether or not their claim had to do with an escape of liquid.

Australians unfamiliar with insurance terms may struggle when it comes time to claim

When asked what type of insurance they held, 30% of participants living in townhouses said they have Home & Contents Insurance. Given this isn’t possible within the insurance industry, it speaks to our participants being unsure of how to classify their own insurance coverage, and a lack of understanding around insurance terms.

This was mirrored by the confusion around Escape of Liquid. By not understanding what your insurer covers under Escape of Liquid, you may be at risk of a nasty surprise when a claim for EOL is assessed. After all, 13% of participants felt an action of the sea would be classed as Escape of Liquid, however this is a general exclusion in Budget Direct Home & Contents Insurance.

The smartest step you can take is to really read the Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), and understand just what your specific insurer classes as EOL. That way, should the day come that you need to claim, you’ll likely know in advance whether your claim is for an insured event.

For Budget Direct customers, you can view your PDS for Home & Contents Insurance online.

See More Research

References

  1. AFTA, 2018, Water damage in your home
  2. Financial Rights Legal Centre, 2019, Disclosure in General Insurance: Improving Consumer Understanding, Discussion Paper, January 2019
  3. RTA, 2022, Maintenance and repairs

Disclaimer

This survey was conducted by Pure Profile on behalf of Budget Direct in February 2022. The survey was conducted online with a total sample size of 960, weighted and representative of all Australian adults (aged 18+) who don’t work in insurance services. All other data on this website are the latest available from the named sources in this article, and were obtained in March 2022. Auto & General Services Pty Ltd does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the data and accepts no liability whatsoever arising from or connected in any way to the use or reliance upon this data.

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