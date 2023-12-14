^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Home Insurance quote data from Budget Direct has shown which Australian states and suburbs are the most secure based on how many homes were reportedly fitted with a security alarm.

Collective data from the past five years reveals that Western Australia leads the way from a security standpoint with 63.17 percent of homeowners who received a Budget Direct Home Insurance quote identifying their home as being equipped with an alarm.

The western state was well ahead of the east with just 53.06 percent of New South Wales homes and 51.76 percent of homeowners in Victoria stating they had alarms fitted at home.

The least protected state was Tasmania with 30.59 percent of homeowners who obtained a Home Insurance quote from Budget Direct having security systems in place. Queensland was not much better, with 33.80 percent of homeowners noting their houses had security alarms fitted.

Budget Direct’s Chief Growth Officer, Jonathan Kerr, said collectively their data showed that at the end of the 2022/23 financial year, 48.67 per cent of Australian homeowners said they had an alarm system.

“It’s no surprise that people are wanting to feel more secure. As we’ve been seeing on the news, home invasions and break-ins are increasing at an alarming rate,” Mr Kerr noted.

According to statistics from the ABS, in 65 percent of recent break-ins, most of the items targeted by thieves included personal items like handbags, jewellery and clothing.

“Whilst items like these can be covered by Contents Insurance, they may have personal meaning, making them difficult to replace,” Mr Kerr added.

Whilst alarm installations declined during COVID due to lower crime rates and more people remaining in their homes day and night, the industry has grown in the past two years as predicted.

Budget Direct’s most recent Home Insurance quote data also identified which suburbs in each state or territory had the highest percentage of self-reported residential alarm systems surveillance.

Tasmania’s second largest city Launceston had the most monitored homes in the country, with 5.18 per cent of those who obtained a Home Insurance quote in the suburb noting their home was fitted with alarms.1

It’s little wonder this is the case given that property-related offences in Australia’s southernmost state increased 5.7 per cent between 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, according to the Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management’s most recent Crime Statistics Supplement.2

Dunlop was the most secure suburb in the Australian Capital Territory with 4.06 per cent of homeowners who obtained a Home Insurance quote in the ACT boasting an alarm set-up.

Across the rest of the country, Armadale led the way for Western Australia (2.07%); Mawson Lakes for South Australia (1.74%); Hoppers Crossing for Victoria (1.48%); NSW ‘s Kellyville (1.34%) and Queensland’s Goodna region (0.57%).

Find out more

For more information, you can visit: Australia’s Most Secure States and Suburbs

Media Contacts

Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au

Disclaimer:

Budget Direct Insurance is arranged by Auto & General Services, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411. Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Road, Toowong 4066 on behalf of the insurer, Auto & General Insurance Company Limited ABN 42 111 586 353.

This is general information only, and does not take into account your particular objectives, financial situation and needs and you should consider whether it is appropriate for you, having regard to these factors before acting on it. Read the Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination, Financial Services Guide, Key Fact Sheets available at budgetdirect.com.au and consider if the product is right for you before deciding to purchase or continue to hold the product.

While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.

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