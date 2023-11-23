Move over the Instagram-friendly Golden Retriever, stand aside the controversial apartment favourite the French Bulldog, there’s a new top dog in town.
Budget Direct’s Pet Insurance quote statistics for 2023 show a new dog favourite as the Cavoodle becomes a clear winner as the most common dog needing pet insurance.
Representing almost 15 per cent of all dog breeds named in Pet Insurance quotes throughout Australia, the Cavoodle was more popular than the Labrador and Golden Retrievers who both tied for second with 4.19 per cent and was 10 per cent more popular than the Border Collie who represented 4.09 per cent of quotes.
It’s the largest percentage identified by any one breed in the last four years of Pet Insurance quote data for the insurance giant.
“It has been a rapid rise in popularity for the Cavoodle who represented just 10.85 per cent of Pet Insurance quotes in 2021,” Budget Direct’s Chief Growth Officer, Jonathan Kerr said.
“They were a shining light during COVID as they adapted well to inside environments and any lifestyle, live longer than many other breeds and don’t shed as much hair.
“And they look super cute on social media, you can’t deny that.”
It’s not surprising that Cavoodle owners are researching Pet Insurance options, with the fluff balls costing anywhere between $1,000 and $5,000 per pup.
When it comes to Cavoodles, the love is shared throughout the country with the breed leading the share of Pet Insurance quotes in every state, although it was highest in New South Wales where it represented 16.1 per cent of quotes for dogs over the four-year period to date.
When looking at locations with the most precious pooches of the Cavoodle variety state by state, the NSW suburb of Kellyville / Rouse Hill had the greatest share of Dog Insurance quotes with 0.43 per cent of the NSW population seeking a quote to cover the popular breed.
In the Sunshine State, Brisbane’s suburb of Toowong was the most Cavoodle-friendly with 0.39 per cent of dog owners looking for Pet Insurance in Queensland owning one, while in South Australia Happy Valley residents topped the Cavoodle catchment with 0.33 per cent.
New Town in Tasmania (0.99 per cent), Victoria’s Werribee (0.60 per cent) and Wangara / Wanneroo in Western Australia (0.44 per cent) led their respective states.
For more information, you can visit: Australia’s Favourite Dog Breed Revealed
Media Contacts
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Budget Direct Insurance is arranged by Auto & General Services, ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241411. Registered Office: 13/9 Sherwood Road, Toowong 4066 on behalf of the insurer, Auto & General Insurance Company Limited ABN 42 111 586 353.
This is general information only, and does not take into account your particular objectives, financial situation and needs and you should consider whether it is appropriate for you, having regard to these factors before acting on it. Read the Product Disclosure Statement, Target Market Determination, Financial Services Guide, Key Fact Sheets available at budgetdirect.com.au, and consider if the product is right for you before deciding to purchase or continue to hold the product.
While Budget Direct has endeavoured to ensure the information we’ve relied on is accurate and current, we do not guarantee it. Budget Direct accepts no liability for this information.