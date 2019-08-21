^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

With winter well under way, households are making use of heating appliances to keep themselves cosy and warm but inefficient use or storage of electric gadgets can pose safety risks as new Budget Direct research reveals.

“The research reveals that majority of Aussies surveyed (73%) use appliances such as heaters, heating systems, electronic blankets and in some cases fireplaces to keep warm during winter.”

With these items used frequently in winter or the cooler months, they are often stored away during summer, running the risk of getting damaged before use again, with 47% of those surveyed admitting they don’t replace their electric heating appliances or have them checked before use.”

Budget Direct General Manager for Home Claims, Chris Jarrett said it’s important to know the condition of any appliances that have been stored away for months before plugging them into power sockets.

“Having your heating systems professionally serviced or checked to make sure they are clean, working properly and ventilated is just as important as making sure you’ve turned off the heater or stored it away carefully when it is in use,” said Mr Jarrett.

“59% of Aussies surveyed admit they don’t run maintenance checks by a professional for items such as fireplaces or combustion heaters before use in winter, which can lead to living in a home environment that is not safe and at an increased risk of fire.”

Further information provided by ACCC’s Product Safety website also warns people to take precautionary measures around electric blankets and urges not to sleep with them on. It also advises avoiding direct contact with your skin when using hot water bottles and encourages using a fitted cover wrap or bottle before use.

The Budget Direct research revealed:

  • Smoke alarm safety: Half of Aussies surveyed (51%) never have their smoke alarm checked professionally with 38% who do so once a year and 11% who have it checked more than once a year.

  • Fire escape plans: In the event of an emergency 38% of those surveyed admit their households do not have a fire escape plan for their family. According to the Queensland Fire Service, there is only a 15 second window to escape in the event of a house fire.

  • Electric Blanket Safety: Almost half of the Aussies surveyed say they don’t own an electric blanket, yet 42% don’t check them prior to use.

  • Common heating appliances/systems used: Taking the top spot are heaters/heating systems (49%), followed by fireplaces (10%), hot water bottles (8%), electric blankets (6%) with (27%) that don’t use any.

  • Carbon Monoxide Detectors: 40% of Aussies surveyed admit they do not have a carbon monoxide detector in their household.

For peace of mind around safety in the household during winter, find out more about Budget Direct’s Winter Fire Safety Guide at: https://www.budgetdirect.com.au/home-contents-insurance/home-safety/home-hazards/common-fire-hazards-in-the-home.html

Note to Editors

This survey was conducted by Google Survey in July 2019. The sample comprises 1,000 Aussies aged 18 plus and distributed throughout Australia. To include this data in your research or articles, please include a backlink to https://www.budgetdirect.com.au/home-contents-insurance.html

Media Contacts

Media Department, Budget Direct - mediaenquiries@budgetdirect.com.au

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