^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Step 1. Contact us

We’ll ask you some questions to understand your circumstances, explain the financial hardship application process and answer any questions, please contact us.

Step 2. Complete the financial hardship application

We will ask you to complete a financial hardship application. Depending on your specific needs, the circumstances and the amount we may request supporting documentation to assist us in reviewing your application for support.

Step 3. Assessment of application

Once we’ve received the completed form and any required supporting documents, we’ll assess your application and communicate the outcome to you in writing within 21 days.

Types of Support

We have a range of options available to support you which may include:

  • Temporarily postponing a payment
  • Collecting a payment in instalments
  • Arranging direct payment of a claim expense (eg. hire car)

Additional support aligned to your needs:
We are committed to supporting customers in financial hardship and our team will work with you to provide support that is aligned to your specific circumstances.

Auto & General Insurance Company Ltd subscribe to the General Insurance Code of Practice 2020 (‘the code’). Part 10 of the code outlines financial hardship support. The code can be accessed by visiting: http://codeofpractice.com.au/ The Code is independently monitored and enforced by the Code Governance Committee.

Frequently asked questions

What is financial hardship?

Financial hardship means you are having difficulty meeting your financial obligations to us.

How do we assess financial hardship requests?

Auto & General assess financial hardship applications on a case by case basis to support customers based on their individual circumstances.

Am I eligible for support with my premium?

Financial hardship support does not include the payment of premiums however we encourage customers having difficulty making premium payments to contact our Service team.

Can I fast track a claim during a natural disaster?

Where a natural disaster has occurred and you need to make a related claim which has caused you an urgent financial need, we will do either or both of the following:

  • fast track our assessment and the process we follow to make a decision regarding your claim, and/or
  • pay you an advance amount to help ease your urgent financial need, within 5 business days.

What if I'm not satisfied with the outcome?

If you are dissatisfied with any aspect of our service, including the support we have offered as part of your financial hardship application, please contact us to make a complaint.

Independent support

The National Debt Helpline is a not-for-profit service that offers free, independent and confidential financial counselling to help people tackle their debt.

National Debt Helpline

1800 007 007
9:30am-4:30pm AEST, Monday-Friday

ndh.org.au
National Debt Helpline website