^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

Accessing our products and services

Phone Accessibility

If you find it difficult to hear or speak

Use the National Relay Service 24/7 for free:

NRS relay officers act as the central link between people who are deaf, hard of hearing and/or have a speech impairment, and the person or organisation they are calling. The relay officer relays exactly what is being said or typed by parties to the call.

Voice Relay

  1. Dial 1300 555 727.
  2. Ask the relay officer to call Budget Direct on 1300 306 560.

Detailed instructions

SMS Relay

  1. Send an SMS to 0423 677 767, with Budget Direct’s name, number (1300 306 560) and the message you’d like to send us.
  2. Follow the prompts.

Detailed instructions

Teletypewriter (TTY) — Speak and Read

  1. Dial 133 677.
  2. Ask the relay officer to call Budget Direct on 1300 306 560.

Detailed instructions

Teletypewriter (TTY) — Type and Read

  1. Type 133 677.
  2. Type Budget Direct’s number (1300 306 560).

Detailed instructions

NRS app
The NRS app allows you to make NRS Chat, NRS Captions, Voice Relay and Video Relay calls. You can download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
NRS website

If English is not your first language

Budget Direct use the Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS National).

If you need an interpreter to support you on the call, let us know when you contact us and we will arrange a qualified interpreter to assist free of charge.

Website Accessibility

The World Wide Web is intended to work for all people, whatever their hardware, software, language, location, or ability.

These include people with a diverse range of hearing, movement, sight and cognitive ability.

Indeed, the United Nations recognises access to information and communication technologies, including the web, as a basic human right.

The following section outlines what we’ve done to make our website accessible.

What we’ve done

Clear layout and design
Our website has clear headings, navigation bars and consistent styling, making it easier to use for people with visual, cognitive and learning disabilities.

Moving, flashing or blinking content
We have very little content that moves, flashes or blinks and virtually all of it can be controlled — important for photosensitive people, for example.

Notifications and feedback
Our notifications and feedback, including our error messages, are clear and simple.

Reduced file sizes
We compress images and other files on our site, enabling people with slow internet connections to download web pages reasonably quickly.

Text alternatives ('alt text')
We use alt text to describe images to users who cannot see them; using a screen reader, these users can hear the alt text read out.

Understandable content
We endeavour to use short words and sentences, so our content is easy to understand.

Well-organised content
We've organised our content in a way that helps users to orient themselves and navigate effectively.

Continuous improvement

While we’ve done things to make our products and services accessible, we know there’s lots more to do, especially to our website.

Our goal is to meet an AA level of accessibility, as per the World Wide Web Consortium’s (W3C) Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0 (WCAG 2.0).

In the meantime, if you have any suggestions on how we could improve the accessibility of our site, please contact us.

Resources

How to Change Text Size or Colors: This W3C web page shows you how to change text size, text and background colours, and other display settings through your browser.

Contacting organisations about inaccessible websites: This W3C web page describes the steps you should take to report accessibility problems with an organisation's website.

How to find accessible media and web browsers: This article, by the Centre for Inclusive Design, looks at the accessibility features of the five most popular web browsers.

References

  1. www.aihw.gov.au/reports/disability/people-with-disability-in-australia/contents/people-with-disability/prevalence-of-disability
  2. www.abs.gov.au