Accessing our products and services
Phone Accessibility
If you find it difficult to hear or speak
Use the National Relay Service 24/7 for free:
NRS relay officers act as the central link between people who are deaf, hard of hearing and/or have a speech impairment, and the person or organisation they are calling. The relay officer relays exactly what is being said or typed by parties to the call.
Voice Relay
- Dial 1300 555 727.
- Ask the relay officer to call Budget Direct on 1300 306 560.
Detailed instructions
SMS Relay
- Send an SMS to 0423 677 767, with Budget Direct’s name, number (1300 306 560) and the message you’d like to send us.
- Follow the prompts.
Detailed instructions
Teletypewriter (TTY) — Speak and Read
- Dial 133 677.
- Ask the relay officer to call Budget Direct on 1300 306 560.
Detailed instructions
Teletypewriter (TTY) — Type and Read
- Type 133 677.
- Type Budget Direct’s number (1300 306 560).
Detailed instructions
NRS app
The NRS app allows you to make NRS Chat, NRS Captions, Voice Relay and Video Relay calls. You can download the app from Google Play or the App Store.
NRS website
If English is not your first language
Budget Direct use the Translating and Interpreting Service (TIS National).
If you need an interpreter to support you on the call, let us know when you contact us and we will arrange a qualified interpreter to assist free of charge.
Website Accessibility
The World Wide Web is intended to work for all people, whatever their hardware, software, language, location, or ability.
These include people with a diverse range of hearing, movement, sight and cognitive ability.
Indeed, the United Nations recognises access to information and communication technologies, including the web, as a basic human right.
The following section outlines what we’ve done to make our website accessible.
What we’ve done
Clear layout and design
Our website has clear headings, navigation bars and consistent styling, making it easier to use for people with visual, cognitive and learning disabilities.
Moving, flashing or blinking content
We have very little content that moves, flashes or blinks and virtually all of it can be controlled — important for photosensitive people, for example.
Notifications and feedback
Our notifications and feedback, including our error messages, are clear and simple.
Reduced file sizes
We compress images and other files on our site, enabling people with slow internet connections to download web pages reasonably quickly.
Text alternatives ('alt text')
We use alt text to describe images to users who cannot see them; using a screen reader, these users can hear the alt text read out.
Understandable content
We endeavour to use short words and sentences, so our content is easy to understand.
Well-organised content
We've organised our content in a way that helps users to orient themselves and navigate effectively.
Continuous improvement
While we’ve done things to make our products and services accessible, we know there’s lots more to do, especially to our website.
Our goal is to meet an AA level of accessibility, as per the World Wide Web Consortium’s (W3C) Web Content Accessibility Guidelines 2.0 (WCAG 2.0).
In the meantime, if you have any suggestions on how we could improve the accessibility of our site, please contact us.
Resources
How to Change Text Size or Colors: This W3C web page shows you how to change text size, text and background colours, and other display settings through your browser.
Contacting organisations about inaccessible websites: This W3C web page describes the steps you should take to report accessibility problems with an organisation's website.
How to find accessible media and web browsers: This article, by the Centre for Inclusive Design, looks at the accessibility features of the five most popular web browsers.