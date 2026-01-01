^ Online Discounts Terms & Conditions

  1. Discounts apply to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Home & Contents, Home only, Contents only, Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only or Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 29 March 2017, and for a new Budget Direct Comprehensive, Third Party Property, Fire & Theft & Third Party Property only Motorcycle Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 4 June 2020 and for a new Pet Insurance policy, initiated online on or after 18 February 2021. This online discount does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance policy.
  2. The new policy discount amount varies by product: 30% discount on combined Home & Contents Insurance (consisting of 15% discount for combining Home & Contents covers and 15% discount for policies initiated online), 15% for Home only or Contents only policies, 15% discount on Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only and Third Party Property, Fire & Theft Car or Motorcycle Insurance and 15% discount on Pet Insurance.
  3. A 15% discount applies to the premium paid for a new Budget Direct Travel Insurance policy initiated and purchased online on or after 22 February 2023.
  4. Discounts do not apply to any renewal offer of insurance.
  5. Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. Discounts are applied before government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  6. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance, 15% Online Discount Offer Terms & Conditions

  1. The 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Budget Direct Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased online only, using the promotional code SOLVED15.
  2. This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to a Budget Direct Car Insurance Policy.
  3. Offer is valid from 1 July 2021 and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.
  4. The 15% online discount does not apply to any renewal offer of membership.
  5. We reserve the right to change the offer without notice.

How can I pay for my car insurance?

You can pay your Budget Direct car insurance premium by direct debit from your bank account, credit card, or debit card.

You can pay fortnightly, monthly or annually (the last option will have the lower premium).

Can I change my car insurance payment details?

Yes – you can change your payment method any time you want, however you can change your payment frequency (fortnightly, monthly, annually) only once a year, when you renew your cover.

You can also push back your payment date by up to 14 days, for example if you get a new job and your pay cycle changes; or if you’re temporarily short of funds.

How do I change my payment details?

To change your Budget Direct car insurance payment details:

  1. Log into your online account
  2. View your car policy.
  3. Click or tap the ‘View/Change Payment Details’ or ‘Payment Details’ button.
  4. Follow the prompts.

Is it cheaper to pay my car insurance premium annually?

Yes, it is cheaper to pay your insurance premium annually. By paying annually (instead of in fortnightly or monthly instalments), you’ll pay a lower premium and avoid paying instalment processing fees.

Tip: If your policy is paid in instalments but you would like to pay the remaining premiums during the term, you can contact us at any time to pay the remainder of the term in a lump sum by avoiding further instalment fees.

When is my next premium payment due?

To find out when your next fortnightly or monthly instalment is due:

  1. Log into your online account
  2. View your car policy.
  3. Click or tap on the ‘View/Change Payment Details’ or ‘Payment Details’ button.

Can I delay a car insurance payment?

Yes – you can delay a fortnightly or monthly instalment by up to 14 days, for example if you get a new job and your pay cycle changes; of if you’re temporarily short of funds.

What happens if I miss a payment?

If you miss a renewal premium payment we’ll send you a missed payment notification via SMS, advising you of how to catch up on your payment.

To pay your overdue premium you can either:

Please be aware:

  • If an instalment is overdue by 14 days or more, we can refuse to pay a claim.
  • If an instalment is overdue by one month or more, the policy is cancelled automatically without further notice to you.

What happens if I stop paying my car insurance premiums?

If you stop paying your premiums, we’ll send you friendly reminders.

If your premium payment is overdue by 14 days or more, any claim you make can be refused.

If your payment is overdue by a month or more, your policy will be cancelled.

Experiencing financial difficulty? Please contact us to discuss your options.

Are car insurance premiums tax deductible?

If you use your own car for business or work, you may be able to claim your car insurance premiums as a tax deduction.

For example, if you use your car to earn an income (e.g. operating a ride-hailing service) or as an employee in the course of your work (e.g. travelling between work sites).

Generally, you can’t claim the cost of commuting to and from home and work as this travel is considered to be private.

Assuming your car is used for businessandpersonal reasons, you’ll need to separate the expenses as only business use can be claimed as a deduction.

This information was correct as of 1 November 2019. For more, visit the Australian Taxation Office’s ‘Car expenses’ web page.

Related Questions

How can I see and change my car insurance policy details?

What is a car insurance excess?

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