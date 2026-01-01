I’ve had a car accident – what should I do?

If you’ve had an accident, and assuming you’re physically able to, you should:

Make sure you and anyone else involved is safely off the road. Call 000 if there are injuries or hazards. Get the details of the other drivers — name, address, contact number, vehicle owner (if they don’t own it) and registration number — and give them yours (it’s a legal requirement; if anyone refuses, call the police). Try to get the names, addresses, and contact numbers of any witnesses. If it’s safe to do so, take photographs at the accident scene. If your vehicle is undriveable, call us on 1300 885 996 to organise a tow or, if you prefer, book your own. Make a claim

Download our car accident guide

My car’s been stolen — what should I do?

Report it to the police; they’ll give you a reference number, which you’ll need to pass on to us. Make a claim

What if someone blames me for causing an accident that was their fault?

If another driver accuses you of causing an accident you believe was their fault, tell them you’re going to leave it to the insurance companies to sort out.

When you lodge your claim with Budget Direct, we’ll contact the other driver’s insurer.

Between us, we’ll determine who was at fault, based on the evidence.

This can include photos, dashcam footage, independent eyewitness accounts, physical proof, the Australian Road Rules, police reports, etc.

Read more about claims for car accidents that were not your fault

If the car accident was my fault, should I admit it to the other driver?

No — even though you think the accident was completely your fault, that may not necessarily be the case.

Perhaps the other driver, unbeknownst to you, broke a road rule and that breach contributed to the accident?

So, it’s best not to admit liability and to let us work with the other driver’s insurer to determine which driver was at fault.

(Sometimes two or more drivers can share responsibility for a car accident.)

What should I do if the other driver refuses to give me their details at the accident scene?

By law, drivers involved in car accidents must exchange their details (i.e. name, address, contact number, vehicle owner — if they don’t own it — and registration number).

If you’re in an accident — even a minor one — and the other driver refuses or fails to provide their details, call the police. They’ll follow it up.

Do I have to call the police to report a minor accident?

Police forces around Australia typically do not require you to report minor accidents to them.

Minor accidents are generally those in which:

no one is injured

the vehicles are still driveable (i.e. they do not need to be towed)

no other motorists are endangered (e.g. by spilt fuel or fallen power lines).

For more information, contact your state or territory police force.

Can you arrange for my vehicle to be towed?

Yes — if yourcomprehensively insuredcar is undriveable, we can arrange for it to be towed from the accident scene to the tow company’s yard and, in turn, to our motor-vehicle assessors and repairers.

If you haveThird Party Property, Fire and Theft cover, we can arrange a tow if your vehicle is burnt or found after being stolen.

Note that residents of Melbourne, Mornington Peninsula, Geelong and Adelaide are required by law to call an ‘allocation centre’ or ‘centralised operator’, who will arrange the tow on their behalf.

My car’s been damaged in an accident caused by a Budget Direct customer — what happens now?

When you report the incident to us, we’ll arrange for your car’s damage to be assessed.

On acceptance of your claim, we’ll authorise the repairs or pay you a cash settlement.

Throughout the claims process, you can expect to receive the same level of service we give our own customers.

How do I make a car insurance claim?

If your car’s been damaged or stolen and you need to make a claim, we’re here to help get you back on the road as quickly and smoothly as possible.

Make a claim on your Budget Direct car insurance policy

What is an at fault car insurance claim?

Budget Direct defines an ‘at fault claim’ as any claim that cannot be recovered from another party, either in part or in full, such as:

an accident where, given all available evidence, it is reasonable for us to decide the driver of the Budget Direct-insured car is partially or entirely at fault

an accident where, given all available evidence, it is reasonable for us to decide the driver of the other vehicle or another person is entirely at fault but you cannot tell us, or we cannot obtain, their full name, residential address and vehicle registration number

theft, attempted, theft or a malicious act

storm, wind or hail

fire

an accident involving an animal.

Is there a time limit for making a car insurance claim?

You must notify us immediately of any incident involving your car that may lead to a claim.

It’s also advisable to formally lodge your claim as soon as possible, to avoid any complications a delay might cause.

Any theft or malicious damage to your car must be reported to the police as soon as possible. They’ll give you a reference number, which you’ll need to give us when you claim.

Can I make an insurance claim if the accident was my fault?

Yes — accidents happen.

Simply lodge your claim. Once your claim has been accepted, pay the applicable excess/es. We’ll then settle the claim with the other driver’s insurer (or, if they’re uninsured, the other driver).

Yes — Budget Direct requires its customers to notify it immediately of any incident involving their car that may lead to a claim, including accidents they did not cause. (This requirement applies even if they do not end up making a claim.)

What happens if I make a car insurance claim for an accident that was not my fault?

If we decide the accident was not your fault, we’ll arrange for your car’s damage to be assessed and repaired.

If you tell us, or we obtain, the full name, residential address and vehicle registration number of the at fault driver or person, you won’t have to pay an excess.

We’ll provide you with a complimentary hire car to drive while yours is being repaired.

We’ll then recover the repair costs from the other driver’s insurer.

Can I make an insurance claim for car dents?

Car insurance is designed to cover the cost of repairing damage to your car, including dents.

The main thing to consider is whether an excess is payable on a claim; and, if so, how your excess compares to the repair quote.

If someone rams a shopping trolley into your car and the cost of repairing the dent is lower than your excess, it would not make sense to claim.

However, if your car’s panels are dimpled by hail, it’s likely the cost of repairing the dents will be higher than your excess. In this instance, it would make sense to claim.

Note that if you make a claim for dents your car has accumulated over time, an excess will be payable for each incident that dented your car.

What documents do I need to provide when making a car insurance claim?

When you make a claim on your Budget Direct car insurance, you won’t have to fill in any physical forms (it’s all done online or over the phone).

On rare occasions, we may ask you to provide us with certain documents (e.g. your driving history).

If we do, you can send these documents to us via your online account or by emailing them to motorclaims@autogeneral.com.au

How do I send you the documents supporting my claim?

Please email the documents supporting your car insurance claim to motorclaims@autogeneral.com.au

Can I make a car insurance claim without a police report?

You must give Budget Direct a copy of a police report (or report reference number) when you make a car insurance claim for:

theft

malicious damage

an accident in which another driver failed to exchange details

For all other claims, a police report is not required.

Can I lodge a claim with the other, at fault driver’s insurance company?

Yes, however, if you’re a Budget Direct customer and someone else causes damage to your car, there’s no need for you to lodge a claim with their insurer.

Just contact us and we’ll take care of everything for you, saving you time and hassle.

We’ll arrange for your car’s damage to be assessed and repaired.

If it’s confirmed the other driver was at entirely at fault and you can tell us, or we can obtain, their full name, residential address and vehicle registration number, you won’t have to pay an excess.

We’ll provide you with a complimentary hire car.

Will I ever need to communicate with the other driver’s insurer?

When claiming on your Budget Direct car insurance, you’ll seldom, if ever, be required to communicate with the other driver’s insurer.

We can deal with the other driver’s insurer on your behalf, saving you time and hassle.

If you receive correspondence (e.g. a letter of demand) from the other driver or their insurer, do not reply. Contact us and we’ll handle the matter for you.

Which driver is at fault in a rear-end car accident?

Typically, the driver who rear ends the car in front is presumed to be at fault.

That’s because the tailing driver is expected to leave enough distance between them and the car in front to avoid a collision if it suddenly and unexpectedly slows down or stops.

The drivers’ insurers will consider all the evidence — including any dash cam footage — before determining liability.

Which driver is at fault if a car side-swipes another?

Side-swipe accidents typically involve two cars hitting each other while travelling in the same direction on a multi-lane highway or motorway.

They’re often the result of drivers failing to check their blind spots before changing lanes; or becoming distracted and drifting into another lane.

The drivers’ insurers will consider all the evidence — including any dash cam footage —before determining liability.

They may decide one of the drivers is liable or that both drivers contributed to the accident.

What if someone hits my parked car and takes off without leaving a note?

First the good news: If you have comprehensive insurance your car is covered for the cost of repairing damage caused by a hit-and-run driver.

Now for the bad news: Unfortunately, unless you can give us, or we can obtain, the full name, residential address and vehicle registration number of the other driver, it will be treated as an at fault accident.

This means you’ll be required to pay the applicable excesses though it will be recorded as a no fault claim in your claims history.

How long does it take to get a decision on a car insurance claim?

Once you’ve provided us with all the information we need, we’ll give you a decision on your claim within 10 business days.

How quickly can I expect my car to be repaired?

How do I complain about an insurer’s decision to deny my car insurance claim?

If you’re unhappy with any of your car insurer’s decisions or actions — including a denied claim — you can complain.

Budget Direct’s complaints process is as follows:

Step 1: Speak to us We want to resolve any complaint or dispute for you as quickly as possible. The best place to start is to contact our customer service team.

Step 2: Our team will help you We will acknowledge your complaint within 24 hours of receiving it or as soon as practicable.

Our team will try to resolve your complaint immediately and will provide you with a unique reference number.

If we are unable to resolve your complaint to your satisfaction within 5 business days, we will escalate it to our Customer Disputes Resolution Team for review.

Step 3: If we can’t agree, you can seek an independent review If you are dissatisfied with our final decision, you can complain to the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA). What to do before you complain to AFCA

Find out more about how to complain to Budget Direct.

What if my stolen car is not found?

If your stolen vehicle is not found, we’ll pay you the amount for which your car is covered.

What if my stolen car is found but is damaged?

If your stolen vehicle is found and the damage bill is greater than your excess, we’ll either pay for it to be repaired, or write it off and pay you the amount for which your car is covered.

Will my car insurance premium increase after a claim?

If you make a claim, your car insurance premium may increase, depending on the circumstances.

For example, if you cause an accident it’s likely your Budget Direct insurance premium will increase to reflect your higher risk rating.

On the other hand, if your car is damaged by a storm and you make a claim, your premium will not be affected by the claim.

Find out more about how the cost of car insurance is calculated.

Do no-fault accident claims go on your car insurance record?

Yes — all car insurance claims, including no-fault ones — are recorded in your claims history.