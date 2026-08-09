L-R Yalari Students, Waverley Stanley AM, Yalari, Ram Kangatharan, Budget Direct, Terry Reader, Dolphins & Samara Stokes, Chameleon Housing.

Budget Direct is proud to announce that via the Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship, the Dolphins have won a $50,000 donation to be shared between their nominated charities, Chameleon Housing and Yalari.

The inaugural championship has seen Budget Direct leverage its proud sponsorship of three major rugby league teams including Dolphins, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Melbourne Storm, in a unique competition that tracked the teams’ regular season clashes to win significant donations for their nominated charities. The hard-fought championship has seen teams battling on the field not just for premiership points, but for significant contributions to community causes.

The Dolphins’ win gives a boost to both Chameleon Housing, which provides safe homes and support for young people and their families facing homelessness across South East Queensland, and Yalari, which delivers full boarding school scholarships and support programs for Indigenous children from regional and remote Australia.

Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct, said, “The Dolphins have delivered a great performance on the field which will now deliver strong support for two important charities.

“This $50,000 donation shared between Chameleon Housing and Yalari will make a difference to the lives of young Australians. From those finding safe and stable housing, to young people pursuing life-changing education, we’re honoured to help these incredible charities deliver positive impact.”

Terry Reader, CEO of the Dolphins, celebrated their success. “The $50K donation shared between our charity partners, Chameleon Housing and Yalari will have a huge impact on their work supporting vulnerable young people and providing educational pathways. We’re delighted to contribute to the lasting positive change they create.”

Nicki Kemp, CEO of Chameleon Housing, commented on the donation’s impact. “We are immensely grateful to the Dolphins and Budget Direct for this $25,000 donation. This funding will extend our reach and impact to provide safe accommodation for young people and families who are facing homelessness.”

Waverley Stanley AM, Founding Director of Yalari, added, “We’re grateful for this $25,000 donation. This funding directly strengthens our scholarship and wraparound support programs as we help young Indigenous students from regional and remote communities to pursue their education.”

The Dolphins were second place in the overall Championship with the Rabbitohs in pole position, winning $100,000 for Souths Cares, with Melbourne Storm in third scoring $25,000 for the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

The Championship will see a total of $205,000 injected into vital community charities plus three lucky footy fans, one aligned to each team, won $10,000 for themselves with an additional $10,000 donated to each fan’s nominated charity.