^ Online Discount and Combined Discount Terms and Conditions

Effective for new policies quoted on or after 20 August 2026.

Online Discount

  • An online discount of 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new policy that is purchased or Quoted Online (Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Online Discount is available to customers who obtain an insurance quote online but purchase the insurance via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.

  • The Online Discount is available for the following types of policies:

    • Car insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Home insurance: Combined Home and Contents, Home Building, Contents
    • Motorcycle insurance: Comprehensive, Third Party Property Only, Third Party Property, Fire and Theft
    • Pet insurance
    • Travel insurance
  • If a customer makes amendments to their policy during the first year requiring a recalculation of the premium payable, the Online Discount may not apply from the date of any such amendments.
  • The Online Discount does not apply to our Roadside Assistance product where that product is purchased in conjunction with car insurance.

Combined Discount

  • A discount of up to 15% for the first year applies to the premium for a new combined Home and Contents policy if purchased in a single transaction (as opposed to purchasing separate policies for each) (Combined Discount).
  • The Combined Discount does not apply if a customer purchases a standalone Home Building only or Contents only policy and later adds the other cover type in a subsequent transaction.
  • If any amendment is made to a combined Home and Contents insurance policy (other than the cancellation of either the Home Building or Contents cover) in the first year, the Combined Discount percentage that will be applied to calculate the amended premium will be the same as the Combined Discount percentage that was applied at policy inception.
  • If either the Home Building or Contents cover is cancelled during the first year, the Combined Discount will no longer apply to the premium on the remaining cover for the balance of the first year.
  • The application of the Combined Discount cannot take the premium for a combined Home and Contents policy below the premium, plus $5, that would apply to the Home Building insurance or Contents insurance policies if purchased separately.
  • A customer purchasing combined Home and Contents insurance can obtain the benefit of both the Online Discount and Combined Discount if the terms and conditions for both those discounts are satisfied.

Conditions

  • Discounts are for the first year of a new policy only. They do not apply on renewal. Existing customers are not eligible for the discounts if they seek to take out a new policy for an item that is already insured with us rather than renewing their existing policy.
  • Discounts only apply to the insurance portion of the premium. They do not apply to government charges, taxes, levies and fees, including instalment processing fees (as applicable). The full extent of discounts may therefore be impacted.
  • For some of our products there are minimum premiums that apply. Any discount a customer may be eligible for may be reduced if it would have the effect of reducing the final premium to below any applicable minimum premium level.
  • In some cases, rounding processes might mean that the actual discount that is applied is 1c more or less than the exact percentage that is represented.
  • Discounts may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which they apply varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact policyholders who have already purchased their policy.

§ Life Insurance $100 eGift card Terms and Conditions

§Subject to the Terms and Conditions, the Promoter will provide each Eligible Customer with one (1) $100 eGift Card when they obtain a quote for one or more Budget Direct branded life insurance policies (Eligible Policy/Policies) during the Promotion Period and purchase one or more Eligible Policies based on that quote. To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must have a total annualised premium of at least $400 at the time of issue. Where more than one Eligible Policy is issued under the same quote or application, the combined annualised premium of those policies may be used to meet the $400 threshold.

This offer is limited to one (1) eGift Card per Eligible Customer, regardless of the number of Eligible Policies held. The Promotion commences at 12:01am (AEST) 8 July 2026 and ends at 11:59pm (AEST) 31 December 2026 (Promotion Period).

To qualify, the Eligible Policy or Eligible Policies must be held continuously for 90 days from the date of issue, with premiums equivalent to at least three months’ cover paid in full with no amounts outstanding. The annualised premium must not decrease below $400 during the 90-day period.

Each Eligible Customer will receive an email containing a link to select a retailer and download their digital eGift Card within 60 days of meeting the Eligibility Criteria. This offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

The Promotion is not open to customers who renew, amend, or cancel and replace an existing policy for the purpose of participating in the Promotion. The Promotion is also not open to officers or directors of NobleOak or Auto & General or any of their Related Entities or Related Bodies Corporate, employees who are directly involved in administering, marketing or approving the Promotion, or immediate family members. See full Terms and Conditions. Promoted by NobleOak Life Limited ABN 85 087 648 708, AFSL 247302. eGift Cards fulfilled by Auto & General Services Pty Ltd ABN 61 003 617 909, AFSL 241 411.

‡ Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount Terms and Conditions

  • A 15% discount applies to the first year's membership fee paid for a new Standalone Roadside Assistance membership purchased or Quoted Online (Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount).
  • ‘Quoted Online’: The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount is available to customers who obtain a quote online but purchase the membership via the contact centre, as long as the customer advises the consultant that they have already received a quote online and provides a valid quote reference number if requested.
  • This offer does not apply to Roadside Assistance that is added to, or purchased in conjunction with, a Car Insurance Policy.
  • The Standalone Roadside Assistance Online Discount offer may be withdrawn or changed, or the terms and conditions on which it is applied varied, without notice. Any such withdrawal, change or variation will not impact members who have already purchased Roadside Assistance.

L-R: Starry, Ativalu Lisati, Louise Baxter (Starlight Children’s Foundation), Jessica Walker (Budget Direct), Fiona Holmesby (Starlight Children’s Foundation) & Stormin Norman

Budget Direct is proud to announce that Melbourne Storm has secured a significant $25,000 donation for their chosen charity, the Starlight Children’s Foundation, which will help support more than 640 children in hospital.

The Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship leveraged Budget Direct’s proud sponsorship of three major rugby league teams including Storm, South Sydney Rabbitohs, and Dolphins, in a unique competition that tracked the teams’ regular season clashes to win significant donations for their nominated charities.

The competition fostered community spirit alongside fierce on-field rivalries with the Melbourne Storm championing the Starlight Children’s Foundation throughout the season. This dedication culminated in a substantial donation to help Starlight continue its invaluable work of bringing joy and comfort to seriously ill children and their families across Australia.

Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct, expressed his enthusiasm for the championship’s impact. “We launched the Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship with the vision of creating a true win-win experience with exciting footy for fans, and meaningful support for incredible charities.

“Seeing the Melbourne Storm deliver $25,000 to the Starlight Children’s Foundation is a fantastic moment. It underscores the power of sport to unite communities and generate lasting positive change. We’re immensely proud to facilitate this vital support and congratulate the Storm on their efforts.”

Justin Rodski, CEO of Melbourne Storm, highlighted the Club’s commitment to their community partner. “Partnering with Starlight through the Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship has been an incredibly rewarding experience for everyone at Melbourne Storm.

“Being able to contribute $25,000 to Starlight is a huge achievement, and this donation will help them continue to brighten the lives of countless children facing serious illnesses. We’re extremely proud to play a part in that.”

Louise Baxter, CEO Starlight Children’s Foundation, said, “Thanks to the Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship, Starlight will be able to support over 600 seriously ill children during their entire hospital stay, bringing the fun, laughter, and happiness they need as they face unimaginable challenges.

“Starlight appreciates all the support we receive from Melbourne Storm, their partners, and the fans.”

The Rabbitohs were victorious, winning first place and earning $100,000 for Souths Cares. The Dolphins secured a spirited second place and a $50,000 donation to be shared between their charities, Chameleon Housing and Yalari.

The Championship sees a total of $205,000 injected into vital community charities plus three lucky footy fans, one aligned to each team, won $10,000 for themselves with an additional $10,000 donated to each fan’s nominated charity.

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