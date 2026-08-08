L-R: Starry, Ativalu Lisati, Louise Baxter (Starlight Children’s Foundation), Jessica Walker (Budget Direct), Fiona Holmesby (Starlight Children’s Foundation) & Stormin Norman
Budget Direct is proud to announce that Melbourne Storm has secured a significant $25,000 donation for their chosen charity, the Starlight Children’s Foundation, which will help support more than 640 children in hospital.
The Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship leveraged Budget Direct’s proud sponsorship of three major rugby league teams including Storm, South Sydney Rabbitohs, and Dolphins, in a unique competition that tracked the teams’ regular season clashes to win significant donations for their nominated charities.
The competition fostered community spirit alongside fierce on-field rivalries with the Melbourne Storm championing the Starlight Children’s Foundation throughout the season. This dedication culminated in a substantial donation to help Starlight continue its invaluable work of bringing joy and comfort to seriously ill children and their families across Australia.
Jonathan Kerr, Chief Growth Officer at Budget Direct, expressed his enthusiasm for the championship’s impact. “We launched the Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship with the vision of creating a true win-win experience with exciting footy for fans, and meaningful support for incredible charities.
“Seeing the Melbourne Storm deliver $25,000 to the Starlight Children’s Foundation is a fantastic moment. It underscores the power of sport to unite communities and generate lasting positive change. We’re immensely proud to facilitate this vital support and congratulate the Storm on their efforts.”
Justin Rodski, CEO of Melbourne Storm, highlighted the Club’s commitment to their community partner. “Partnering with Starlight through the Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship has been an incredibly rewarding experience for everyone at Melbourne Storm.
“Being able to contribute $25,000 to Starlight is a huge achievement, and this donation will help them continue to brighten the lives of countless children facing serious illnesses. We’re extremely proud to play a part in that.”
Louise Baxter, CEO Starlight Children’s Foundation, said, “Thanks to the Budget Direct Footy Charity Championship, Starlight will be able to support over 600 seriously ill children during their entire hospital stay, bringing the fun, laughter, and happiness they need as they face unimaginable challenges.
“Starlight appreciates all the support we receive from Melbourne Storm, their partners, and the fans.”
The Rabbitohs were victorious, winning first place and earning $100,000 for Souths Cares. The Dolphins secured a spirited second place and a $50,000 donation to be shared between their charities, Chameleon Housing and Yalari.
The Championship sees a total of $205,000 injected into vital community charities plus three lucky footy fans, one aligned to each team, won $10,000 for themselves with an additional $10,000 donated to each fan’s nominated charity.