Budget Direct, proud Principal Partner of the Dolphins, is thrilled to congratulate the team on securing a coveted spot in the NRL top four and first-ever finals appearance. To mark this “Phin”-omenal success, Budget Direct is bringing a colossal, custom-built floating “Phin” to the Brisbane River for fans to rally behind and build a tide of support for the Dolphins’ historic finals campaign.

The impressive spectacle brings this year’s “bigger and better” partnership theme to life with the giant “Phin” making its triumphant voyage down the river on Thursday, 10 September. Fans can catch a glimpse of the “Phin” and Chief Phinspiration Officer Dwayne Bennett from midday including prime vantage points Howard Smith Wharves (12pm and 4pm), South Bank (1pm and 3pm), and Coronation Drive (2:30pm).

“We are absolutely thrilled for the Dolphins,” said Andrea Peters, Associate Director, Marketing, Media and Acquisition for Budget Direct. “To reach the top four in just their fourth year in the NRL is an extraordinary feat and a testament to their dedication.

“We’re proud to back them all the way, along with our Chief Phinspiration Officer Dwayne Bennett leading the charge, and are excited to celebrate the moment with our bigger and better giant floating ‘Phin’.

“We hope that footy fans and the community embrace the finals spirit and enjoy some ‘Phin’ spotting and photos, and rally behind the Dolphins as they chase premiership glory.”

Terry Reader, Dolphins CEO, added, “Our finals achievement is a direct result of the relentless hard work, commitment, and true Dolphin spirit shown by every player and staff member,” said Mr Reader.

“Our journey into third place is a dream come true for our loyal fans, and Budget Direct has been with us from the start and has played their role in this achievement.

“We are immensely grateful for Budget Direct’s unwavering support in celebrating this historic moment and igniting our finals campaign.”

Following its river journey, the giant “Phin” will dock at King George Square for the entire weekend, 12 to 13 September, offering fans a unique opportunity to get up close and celebrate the Dolphins’ “Phin”-al foray into the premiership race. Fans are encouraged to snap a “Phin”-tastic photo or selfie and capture this historic Dolphins milestone.

Get ready, Brisbane, for a “Phin”-omenal finals series!

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